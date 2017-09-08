Johnson & Johnson's New Focus

Introduction

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has been one of the safest investments in the healthcare sector for many years. Its size, diversification, and dividend growth have long shielded investors from volatility in the market while still making them good returns. Johnson & Johnson, however, is focusing more resources on the pharmaceuticals sector which should provide even more impetus for growth. Although there is more risk involved in pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson’s many advantages in the field will provide significant upside to investors in the coming years.

Fundamentals

Company Johnson & Johnson Pfizer Merck Novartis Market Cap 354.71B 202.507B 174.89B 196.11B P/E 22.1 24.8 34.6 30.6 PEG 3.5 2.3 3.4 4.2 P/B 4.9 3.5 4.4 2.8 P/S 5.0 4.0 4.4 4.1 P/Cash Flow 17.4 13.5 17.4 16.1 Operating Margin 29.1% 26.4% 18.5% 16.1% FCF Yield 5.0% 6.6% 4.9% 4.9% FCF/Sales 24.29% 25.37% 21.28% 19.56% Debt to Equity 0.38 0.58 0.55 0.33

Johnson & Johnson’s fundamentals provide an interesting look at the company and show a few key attributes of the business. Its fundamentals do not indicate that the company is overvalued since it has the lowest P/E of its peers, and other numbers, such as PEG, P/B, P/S, and P/Cash Flow, are in line with those of the other companies. However, its market cap and debt-to-equity numbers are important to analyze. Johnson & Johnson is worth $150 billion than its nearest competitor which gives it more reach and more resources to not only grow and compete in improving market share and sales, but also to weather any difficulties that the industry could face. The debt-to-equity ratio is important because it indicates that Johnson & Johnson is using its own cash flow rather than outside financing to fund operations and acquisitions (such as the $30 billion acquisition of Actelion recently.

Safe and Stable

Before moving into the pharmaceutical segment of the company, which I believe will propel growth to new levels, it is important to analyze Johnson & Johnson’s key strengths. One strength is that the company is actually made up of over 250 subsidiaries that revolve around three main segments: consumer-health, medical-device, and pharmaceuticals. By being made up of over 250 smaller units, Johnson & Johnson is a much more agile company than its massive market cap would suggest. It can easily divest assets that are underperforming or do not fit its business plan anymore, such as Johnson & Johnson’s $2 billion diabetes care business that, according to a Bloomberg report, has drawn interest from multiple private equity firms recently. In addition to being able to sell assets without disrupting core functions of the business, Johnson & Johnson’s structure allows for acquisitions to enter the business seamlessly. The recent $30 billion acquisition of Actelion will not disrupt other functions of the business because of Johnson & Johnson will not have to restructure other areas of the business to accommodate the acquisition.

Johnson & Johnson’s diversification also provides stability for the company in two key ways. The first is that some segments in which it operates such as consumer health are relatively immune to the macroeconomic conditions of the day because customers will always need to buy healthcare and medical products regardless of what the market looks like. The second area of diversification is in the highest-growing market that Johnson & Johnson operates in, pharmaceuticals. While this division is inherently riskier than segments like consumer health products, Johnson & Johnson has enough drugs in market and in production that they are not reliant on any single drug or group of drugs. This shields Johnson & Johnson from much of the volatility surrounding the release of new drugs or the expiration of patents.

Pharmaceuticals

While the above reasons of a strong business structure and diversification are important for the company, the main reason why Johnson & Johnson represents such an attractive investment is its pharmaceuticals segment. Johnson & Johnson is slowly becoming more geared towards pharmaceuticals, which now represent over 45% of total sales globally, which, contrary to some analysis, should prove to be beneficial for revenue growth. In company reports, Johnson & Johnson has said that it plans to release ten new drugs within the next few years that all have the potential to reach $1 billion in annual sales. The company’s track record in generating revenue from new pharmaceutical products is stellar, given that from 2009 to 2015 the company released seven drugs that topped $1 billion in annual sales, which indicates that these claims about developing multiple blockbuster drugs may not be that far-fetched. Additionally, according to J&J pharmaceuticals chairman, Joaquin Duato, most of the company’s growth comes from volume of sales, not the price of the drugs. This means that as pharmaceutical drugs come under scrutiny for their high prices, Johnson & Johnson will not have to worry as much as other companies will about new laws or policies surrounding drug pricing affecting revenue streams.

J&J is also using its cash flow to fund acquisitions that will help further develop its position within the pharmaceuticals industry which indicates a growth mindset that is key for increasing revenue streams and returning value to shareholders. Johnson & Johnson recently acquired specialty drugmaker Actelion for $30 billion and thus gained access to two important pulmonary arterial hypertension drugs (Opsumit and Uptravi) which both have the potential to reach $2 billion in annual sales. According to company reports, this acquisition will help increase its growth rate by 1.5% to 2% over the long-term which should translate into solid gains for investors.

One of the big warnings issued by some viewers of the pharmaceuticals industry has been that biosimilar drugs will cut into the sales of major companies, like Johnson & Johnson, and drastically reduce their revenue. Some of this concern around Johnson & Johnson specifically has arisen because of the difficulties facing Remicade. Remicade, an anti-inflammatory agent that has been on the market for 20 years, lost nearly 2% of sales after Celltrion launched a biosimilar drug. However, some may have been too quick to point this out as a death knell for Remicade. According to the company, Remicade’s market share in other markets where it competes with biosimilar drugs has still remained at 90% and medical professionals are still somewhat wary of prescribing biosimilar drugs to patients. While this statement is by no means a guarantee that Remicade will remain as substantial of a revenue stream, it does indicate that there is a possibility that Remicade will maintain its market share for the time-being, or, at least, not lose sales to other drugs as quickly as predicted.

However, amidst this worry over the “patent cliff” and the introduction of biosimilar drugs, there are bright spots for the company that have been overlooked. Most importantly is Johnson & Johnson’s current drugs and development plans for several new blockbuster drugs. While the potential for new drugs can drastically increase sales, there are strong products already in market that have impressive potential for growth.

The key drugs already in market for Johnson & Johnson are Xarelto, Imbruvica, Darzalex, and Stelara. Xarelto, an anticoagulant, has been growing its market share at the expense of warfarin, long the undisputed leader in this market. However, given Xarelto’s advantages of requiring less testing and having fewer dietary restrictions on patients, while still being effective, there is still room to grow for the drug. Xarelto has already delivered double digit sales growth every year since launching in 2011, and given their competitive advantage over warfarin, should be able to continue to grow at this impressive rate as physicians become more comfortable prescribing it. Imbruvica, a drug focused on leukemia and lymphoma, will help propel sales higher as Johnson & Johnson projects seven new expansion filings for the drug, four of which are predicted to add $500 million or more in annual sales. Darzalex, a therapy for multiple myeloma launched in late 2016, has been pegged by Johnson & Johnson as having blockbuster potential as it enters into competition with Revlimid which saw sales of over $8 billion in 2016. Stelara, an innovative treatment for Crohn’s disease, could see growth of over $500 million as not only are there few other drugs that exist in this space, but the market is also anticipated to grow by 50% in the coming years.

The acquisition of Actelion, which has been called very timely by a Cowen & Co. note, has the potential to add billions in new sales to the company and help with revenue growth substantially as it will give Johnson & Johnson access to multiple new drugs in areas of pharmaceuticals previously untouched by the company.

Conclusion

Johnson & Johnson has been focusing more resources on its pharmaceuticals division which has worried some investors since this segment is inherently riskier than other areas in which the company operates. However, pharmaceuticals also offer much greater opportunities for growth than other segments, and given Johnson & Johnson’s impressive array of pharmaceutical products available, in production, or being obtained through acquisition, there is little reason to doubt that the company will be unable to grow revenue considerably.

