Equifax: Panic Exits After-hours

The Bard told us almost 420 years ago how fools make "Much Ado About Nothing". The latest massive data breach of financial information in the Equifax Inc. (EFX) database is yet another in a long parade of sensationalized theatre by the press and pandering analysts. In truth, this is Shakespearean Comedy, Not Tradgedy.

Even Seeking Alpha news was caught foolishly publishing "fake news" with its September 7th headline proclaiming EFX shares down 6% after hours. Why do I say "fake"? Because the after-hours trading volume was minor, totaling 146,961 shares for a ticker with an average daily volume of 500,000 shares. Even more notable is that the after hours activity was mostly tiny retail investor blocks of 500 shares or less. The information may have been correct, but is was hardly news. This is not the widespread panic marking a run on company shares.

Lets step back and examine how EFX was damaged. Will EFX lose customers from this latest incident? That hardly seems likely. Afterall, it was not EFX customers (mostly banks and merchants) who's financial records were breached, it was the poor down-trodden consumer who those very banks and merchants partner up with Equifax to bully into signing away their privacy and personal financial information who were harmed. Having signed away virtually all their legal rights to protection of this data, the consumers have no recourse to seek redress of damages. Indeed, all of this breached information was, and still is, willingly for sale by Equifax to those willing to pony up the bucks to pay for it. The only potential harm to Equifax beyond a few $million in cyber security upgrades would come if the thieves sought to compete with Equifax in selling this information just like EFX does. Such an event seems highly unlikely, to the point of "never gonna happen", since the origin of the data would be obvious and lead to prosecution of the new sellers for theft.l

So, in the end, we are likely to see no ill effects to EFX. There simply is no meaningful direct damage to itself, its direct customers, nor its business going forward. There is no competitor to step in to fill the confidence gap (in the credit confidence game where consumers continue to be played as easy marks). What we can expect to see is an unbroken continuation of the explosive growth rates for EFX revenues, cash flows, and earnings per share.

The technical chart shows that even the massive 18% after-hours swoon did not breach deep long term support at $116.00. I believe investors can be confident in seeing a full recovery in share price in less than 90 days and continuation of the $2.00/month rising channel that shares have been advancing in since February.

