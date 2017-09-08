Why Is Disney Selling Off?

Comments of Disney's (DIS) CEO Bob Iger regarding the company's profits have made the company's shares drop by four percent on Thursday. The guidance cut is not really material and not very surprising either, thus the share price drop below $100 looks more like a reason to buy than a reason to sell, I believe.

Disney's Bob Iger has made a couple of announcements at an investors conference on Thursday morning, among them one that states that Disney's earnings will be roughly in line with the earnings the company produced last year.

During fiscal 2016 Disney has earned $5.73 per share, and most recently analysts were expecting an EPS number of $5.88 for the current fiscal year (ending at the end of the current month).

Analysts were thus estimating an earnings per share increase of 2.6%, which isn't a high earnings growth rate at all -- Iger's statement that Disney's earnings will come relatively in line with those from FY 2016 is thus only a small earnings cut. Relatively in line can mean many things (e.g. a one percent EPS increase), but even when we assume that it means that EPS will not grow at all, this year's EPS will miss the consensus by less than three percent.

The market's reaction was quite severe though:

Shares being down by four percent due to a very small cut for this year's guidance seems a little overblown, especially since this year's earnings are not necessarily that important for the company's share price -- other factors, such as the long term growth rate, are to be considered as well, and Iger's statements did not indicate that there were material long-term headwinds investors have not known about so far.

Iger's other announcements, including news about Disney's streaming service, are quite positive: The service will be the only service that shows Marvel and Star Wars movies once it is established, which should be a major attraction pole for customers globally -- after all Disney's Star Wars and Marvel franchises produce some of the world's most popular movies:

source: boxofficemojo.com

Five among the world's most successful movies ever are either Star Wars or Marvel movies, which shows the great success these two franchises have established over the last couple of years (Disney has two other movies in the top 15 on top of that, Frozen & Beauty and the Beast).

The Disney streaming service thus has a good chance of becoming a financial success, I believe, mainly due to its very strong original content. The service will be available in late 2019, Iger has stated on Thursday, which means that the top and bottom line contribution is still two years away -- for long term focused investors that shouldn't be too much of a problem though.

Until then investors get the chance to buy Disney's stock at a rather inexpensive valuation after today's sell-off:

Shares are trading for just below fifteen times next year's earnings, which is a low valuation relative to how the company was valued in the past, and also relative to the broad market's multiples. The company itself has the chance to repurchase shares at a quite inexpensive price as well, something management will hopefully take advantage of:

Over the last year Disney has spent $7.5 billion on buybacks, and that amount has been raised lately: In the most recent quarter Disney repurchased shares for a whopping $2.4 billion -- at that pace Disney will be able to repurchase more than six percent of its common stock this year, which should result in another steep share count decline on top of the ongoing declines we have seen over the last decade.

Thanks to strong cash generation and capex being limited after the Shanghai park has opened a year ago Disney is easily able to keep its share repurchase pace at the current, quite high level for an extended period of time -- low share prices will make these buybacks even more powerful, thus long term focused investors should not worry too much about price dips such as the one from the current week, I believe.

Takeaway

Bob Iger's statement about earnings being relatively in line with last year's results are not really meaningful, it was already obvious that earnings would not grow much this year. The company's plans for its streaming service sound good, shares are looking inexpensive and on top of that Disney's share repurchases will really kick in if the share price remains below $100 for an extended period of time -- that makes Disney's shares worthy of a closer look, I believe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DIS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.