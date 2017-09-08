Tintri - The Next Violin Memory In The Making

Investors should move to the sidelines or even consider an outright short position.

Management should put the company up for sale or raise additional funds as soon as possible.

High cash burn in combination with a rather weak balance sheet already puts the company at risk of going bankrupt in the not too distant future.

Recent IPO stumbles right out of the gate by reporting disappointing quarterly results and issuing abysmal forward guidance.

Frankly speaking, Tintri's (NASDAQ:TNTR) short life as a public company hasn't exactly been a success story, to say the very least. The small provider of all-flash storage solutions almost botched its IPO in June and only managed to list on Nasdaq after cutting the targeted IPO price by more than 40% (from an initial range of $10.50 to $12.50 to $7). In consequence, net proceeds came in at just $55.8 million relative to the originally targeted $100 million.

Picture: Tintri VMstore T800 Hybrid-Flash Array - Source: Company Website

In fact, Tintri would have needed the additional funds badly as the company is not only burning cash at a rather breathtaking pace at more than $20 million per quarter but, unlike other tech IPOs, also carries a meaningful amount of debt on its balance sheet ($68.5 million at the end of Q2).

Unfortunately, the bad news didn't stop here for Tintri. On August 22, the company disclosed the abrupt departure of its Chief Sales Officer in a filing with the SEC.

The disclosure already caused one of the IPO's lead underwriters to downgrade the stock from "overweight" to "equal weight" and cut its price target from $10 to $6.

After Tintri reported Q2 results on Thursday afternoon and guided for Q3, I fully expect basically all of the remaining analysts currently covering the company to follow suit over the next couple of days.

While loss per share actually came in somewhat better than expected and top line revenues of $34.9 million missed consensus expectations just slightly, Q3 guidance, in fact, was much weaker than expected as Tintri now projects revenues to increase just slightly quarter over quarter to $36-37 million compared to analysts' expectations of $42.5 million.

On the conference call, one analyst pointed to the guidance actually representing a meaningful year over year revenue decline for Q3.

Not surprisingly, management was given a hard time by analysts on the call and, at least in my opinion, failed to come up with credible explanations for the company's struggles besides some turnover in the sales force.

Frankly speaking, with larger peers Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) and Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) currently firing on all cylinders and hiring salespeople like crazy, I fully understand why Tintri is currently experiencing problems in its sales organization.

Even worse, Tintri is now looking to cut back on operating expenses, a highly unusual move for a company that is in urgent need to reinvigorate growth. The disclosure perplexed analysts on the call even more, particularly after management did not anticipate growth to re-accelerate meaningfully in Q4.

The whole story strikingly reminds me of peer Violin Memory which went public in late 2013 raising a whopping $162 million in gross proceeds but subsequently never lived up to its own projections and street expectations. After burning through hundreds of millions of dollars in cash while revenues kept falling quarter after quarter, the company ultimately filed for bankruptcy in December 2016 with common equityholders being wiped out entirely.

Even when assuming a somewhat lower cash burn rate going forward, the company's financial leeway looks now limited to four or perhaps five quarters at best. At this point, the need for additional financing seems already a given but this could prove to be a difficult task given the significant amount of debt on the balance sheet and the company's poor operational performance.

Pretty obviously, the company can't keep up with its larger and faster growing peers and will almost certainly become the next Violin Memory in the flash storage area.

From a valuation perspective, Tintri looks cheap at below 1.5x FY2017 revenue expectations compared to roughly double that number for Nutanix and Pure Storage but these companies are not only growing much faster despite their larger size, they also have stronger balance sheets and shown improved execution as of late.

At this point, my advice to Tintri's management would be to put up the company for sale or, at least, raise more cash as soon as possible as another quarter of huge cash burn and disappointing top line performance could already lead to the company being shut out from the capital markets.

Given the highly concerning issues going on at Tintri and the abysmal revenue outlook, investors should move to the sidelines or even consider an outright short position here.

Bottom line:

After just one quarter as a public company, bankruptcy might very well be in the cards for Tintri as soon as the end of next year. Massive cash burn in combination with disappointing top line performance strikingly resembles the story of failed peer Violin Memory.

Clearly, Tintri can't keep up with its larger competitors and, at this point, already looks destined to fail.

Get short the shares as current valuation is not supported by a strong balance sheet and, in addition, the company will almost certainly fail to attract the talent needed to put the business back on track with competitors like Nutanix currently offering much better career perspectives

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in TNTR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.