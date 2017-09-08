Time To Sell Nestle?

We’ve owned Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) as long as we’ve been in business and while the stock hasn’t outperformed the S&P 500 it has outperformed other global developed market indexes. More importantly, it has been a steady performer that paid regular dividends which made it an ideal fit for our dividend portfolio. But, it’s current valuation and changes in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) sector mean it looks like it could be time to sell.

Current Valuation

Let’s start off with Nestle’s current valuation. Using our standard DCF model with a 10% discount rate, 10 year high growth period, and 3% perpetual growth rate we find that Nestle’s current price implies a 10% short term annual growth rate for the next 10 years. (Note: We used a 1 to 1 exchange ratio between the Swiss Franc and US dollar and we accounted for Nestle’s 23% stake in L’Oreal by adding it to the final valuation number.) Looking at Nestle’s past sales growth those projections don’t seem reasonable at all.



With flat-lining sales, it’s going to be hard to translate that into free cash flow growth of 10% per year.



However, there is some hope. Over the past several years activists have been targeting the CPG sector agitating for cost cuts and transitions to zero based budgeting. Kraft Heinz (KHC), Proctor & Gamble (PG), Mondelez (MDLZ), and others have all come under the activist cross hairs. Until now Nestle has escape but recently Dan Loeb has taken a stake in the company and advocated, you guessed it, cost cuts and zero based budgeting (among several other changes). Looking at Nestle’s operating margins compared to peers we can see why it makes an appealing target.

Nestle lags far behind KHC and PG. If Dan Loeb gets his way what would Nestle look like. Let’s assume a best case scenario where operating margins can be brought up to PG/KHC levels. We would see margins improve 600bps to 20.71%, near rivals PG and KHC. Assuming those cost cuts fall directly to the bottom line we’d see an increase of CHF 5,368M in free cash flow (6% of CHF 89,470M in sales).



Boosting free cash flow by that amount would drop the 10 year high growth rate in our DCF model to a much more reasonable 4.3%. The question is whether or not that 4.3% growth rate is still reasonable in the changing CPG sector.

Tough Trends in CPG

Right now the CPG sector is suffering from several worrisome trends.



Birth rates in North America and Western Europe are below replacement level. Additionally, economic growth, especially post recession, has been muted. CPG companies have traditionally been able to count on growing populations and growing consumer spending to drive steady sales growth but now that is no longer the case.



The other problem is that the large homogonous middle class in developed markets is shrinking. Instead, we are seeing a bifurcated market emerge. You have a class of people with low disposable income such as retirees, low wage workers, or millennial college graduates saddled with enormous student debt. Then on the other hand you have the comparatively well off professional class and upper class. The low-income consumers are switching from brand names to cheaper store brand products while the upper income group wants differentiated, premium products. You can see the change taking shape in the graphic below from PwC.

You can the market share of the large manufacturers dropping while small (the premium products) and private label brands (the cheaper off brand products) gain share. You can also see this trend in McKinsey’s latest 10-year growth forecasts for different product categories.

Premium products like anti-aging creams and mineral water are projected to see the strongest growth while more traditional CPG categories like laundry and canned food are expected to see the slowest growth.

Summary

These changes put companies like Nestle in a tough spot. The CPG landscape is undergoing radical changes and it remains to be seen how successful the CPG industry as a whole will be in navigating the new environment. We think even if Nestle is able to significantly raise its margins, the stock is still fully valued. Now add in the huge changes in the CPG industry and we think there is more upside than downside for CPG companies like Nestle. In addition, there is uncertainty as to whether the cost-cutting trend at CPG companies will ultimately end up affecting future growth. Because of these reasons we are seriously considering selling our position in the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NSRGY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are currently long NSRGY but may sell stock in next 72 hours or farther in the future.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.