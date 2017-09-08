How AT&T Investors May Be Big Winners In Overall Depressed Box Office Race

In general, audiences made it clear over the summer they will support the theatrical experience, but only if studios support them by putting out quality films.

AT&T investors will continue to see success in September with a pair of anticipated films that are tracking strong, but they also need to be aware riskier films will follow.

Warner Bros. was one of the lone studios to come out ahead, courtesy of a trio of films with higher-than-expected grosses led by "Wonder Woman."

A large part of the decline came from an over-reliance on sub-par sequels and overall non-interesting films that moviegoers refused to support.

The 2017 summer box office has had more lows than highs and made many seriously question if the traditional film model can survive.





I think we can all agree the summer box office had some issues - and that’s being kind.

You can blame it on sequel-itis, you can blame it on old IPs or you can blame it on the continued rise of streaming, but regardless, it all comes back to quality not being there - or anywhere in the vicinity. Audiences are much smarter than the studios give them credit for, and we’ve reached a point where consumers aren’t just going to blindly fork over money.

Yet, through all of this, the industry and investors may have an unlikely hero coming to the rescue... Warner Bros. (NYSE:TWX). I know, it feels weird to write that this studio is going to be the knight in shining amour, but it’s the truth, and shareholders in AT&T (NYSE:T), the telecom giant about to acquire the company, will see the benefit.

As always, first let me give some background.

Entering 2017, Warner Bros. was the punching bag for analysts and critics. Despite 2016 producing two $300+ million grossing films (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad), all anybody wanted to talk about was the negative reaction to both. And it was understandable, as executives had a hard time celebrating that success knowing the core fanbase had no faith in their abilities.

As I’ve said numerous times - and will continue to - it is hard to go before a board of directors (especially a new board, as will be the case with AT&T) and tell them the reason you made money is because people were largely hate-watching your movies and then writing about the negative experience. I don’t care how much a movie earns, it still makes executives and shareholders uneasy to see a barrage of bad press about something in which they are financially invested.

Fast-forward to 2017 though, and the narrative is changing, with Warner Bros. now making strides against Disney (NYSE:DIS). In fact, the latest entrant in Warner’s much-maligned DC Extended Universe topped the latest entrant in Disney’s heavily praised Marvel Cinematic Universe.

When the final totals were tallied, Wonder Woman beat Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 domestically by $20 million, making it the highest-grossing film of the summer. A large part of that surprising result was the positive reception Wonder Woman received from audiences and critics alike (funny what happens when you make a good film, right?).

Now, if you add in Dunkirk and Annabelle: Creation, that total puts WB just $30 million shy of what Disney did when you factor in its trio of Guardians, Cars 3 and the latest Pirates of the Caribbean film. Again, this is all domestic, as I don’t want to bring international into this for now. International is a whole other beast with different profit ratios and, more importantly, different tastes in viewership.

At the end of the day, the goal is usually to win over domestic audiences, with international providing an added boost - though especially with Disney, that is becoming less and less the case (but that’s a story for another day). Regardless, it all ties back to the US audiences feeling like they are getting the shorter end of the stick.

For now, let’s catch up to the present, where in the next three weeks, Warner Bros. will have two more high-profile releases. And the best part for investors is that both films target different audiences, so there’s a very small prospect of one film hurting the other.

The first movie, IT, was tracking to open to a total of $50 million, but that has ballooned up to $75 million and could still float higher. Two weeks later Ninjango opens, and early projections for that Lego-based film are for around $35-40 million. While that’s lower than both The Lego Movie and The Lego Batman Movie, Ninjango is also a lesser-known brand. To be honest, the fact a film like that is tracking this high at all is actually fairly remarkable.

This type of variety is also part of what made Time Warner so attractive to AT&T.

Now, all of a sudden, Warner Bros. could be the studio that ends up lifting the box office out of its summer doldrums (along with an assist from Fox’s (FOX, FOXA) Kingsman sequel). Tack on the summer successes and early 2017 hits Lego Batman and Kong: Skull Island, and you have arguably the strongest slate the studio has had in years.

If you’re an investor in Warner Bros. or, more importantly, AT&T, that’s what you want to see ahead of this upcoming acquisition. Yet, I do want to stress to shareholders, the year may not end as strongly as it began. October and November each hold (at least) one film that could go either way. It is still too early to know how the long-anticipated Blade Runner will resonate with audiences, and the rumor mill is firing in overdrive on Justice League.

Could each still make a ton of money despite negative reactions? Absolutely. The problem is that situation would put Warner Bros. back in the same position it was in this time last year and undo a lot of the positive strides the company has made. I know there are those would just point to the totals and say “So what?” but if you have any stake in any media company, you can’t afford to just look the other way.

Audiences sent Hollywood a clear message this summer about what they are and are not willing to pay for... if studios don’t listen, they are going to continue to see even more negative returns. Consumers have alternatives now, and if those alternatives look better, that’s the direction they are going to go.

Yet, despite the doom and gloom, audiences have also said they will turn out to support quality movies.

Now all Hollywood has to do is make them.

