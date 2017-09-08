Why You Should Sell Keycorp Now

Keycorp (KEY) is experiencing selling pressure as falling interest rates and stretched valuations weigh on investor sentiment. KEY's share price looks to be rolling over after rising significantly from the depths of the financial crisis. Although many investors came into 2017 with regional banks as one of their top picks for the year, this narrative has not played out. Now that interest rates are declining and key banking regulation has failed to be rolled back, investors are dumping the sector, along with Keycorp. Expect selling pressure to pick up as 2017 presents further obstacle for Keycorp.

One of the biggest hindrances for Keycorp's business model is that interest rates continue to decline. Moreover, while short-term interest rates hold steady, longer dated rates are dropping quickly. This is bad for KEY as it relies on short-term borrowing and long-term lending. More specifically, because it pays depositors based off of short-term lending rates, and receives payment based off of longer term lending rates, its profitability is dependent on the net interest margin of those two transactions.

In the current environment, long dated rates are falling, meaning profit margins are compressing for the company. Following the election of President Trump, it was expected that he would cut through the red tape of Washington and get pro-growth policy in place. The red tape remains, and with it, the optimism of investors is fading. The 10-year Treasury yield has declined by over 50 basis points in the last few months, from close to 2.6%, to now under 2.1%, as the market realizes the political landscape remains in gridlock.

Falling interest rates are weighing on profit margins, but evaporating optimism is also negatively affecting valuation multiples. Keycorp currently trades at a price to sales ratio slightly off of its 2007 and 2014 highs. This signals that investors were pricing in a lot of optimism surrounding the rolling back of burdensome Dodd-Frank regulation, as well as further pro-growth policies that would spur lending and rising interest rates, which would aid profit margins. As the likelihood of such policies being enacted fades, KEY's valuation multiple similarly are declining, weighing on the bank's share price.

Ultimately, there are a number of reasons Keycorp is coming under pressure. For one, the economic environment that led it higher is now deteriorating. Interest rates are falling, weighing on profit margins. Moreover, deregulation for the banking sector looks at least a year away, which will continue to weigh on lending growth. With KEY trading at elevated valuations, a disappointing operating environment should lead investors to revalue the company at lower levels. For this reason, KEY looks like it could continue to sell off. For current investors, look to reduce exposure by selling shares or adding hedges, and for opportunistic investors, short selling the stock or buying speculative put options could pay off in coming months.

Disclosure: I am/we are short KEY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.