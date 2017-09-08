Veeva Systems: A Healthy Buy

We believe VEEV is a champion, to be bought whenever there is weakness in the price - as there is right now.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) is an $8bn EV business focused on the supply of software to the life sciences industry. Having grown very quickly since its 2013 IPO, VEEV is a relatively little-covered stock considering the value of the business.

VEEV is a high growth, vertical market, recurring revenue, high margin, cash generative cloud software business. These are not qualities frequently found together in the same business. On August 25 this year, the stock dropped by 14%, from $64.59 to $55.81 following Q2 (quarter ending July 31) results. It has recovered by a few percentage points to $57.86 as at the close of business on 7 September.

VEEV is an expensive stock on any measure, but the company has excellent fundamentals and the stock has a rosy future. Fortunately, the stock price is short-term volatile and we believe it to be a compelling buy at any moment of weakness – including now. Below we explain why.

High Growth, Resilient Revenues… and Lots of Cash Flow

VEEV’s revenue growth for Q2 was 27% vs. the prior year’s Q2. This was a little slower than the revenue growth rate of 33% achieved in the full year ending Jan-17 (FY1/17) vs. the prior year ending Jan-16 (FY1/16), which partly explains the recent drop in the stock price.

Revenue is highly resilient. In FY1/17, 80% was in the form of recurring subscriptions. Growth opportunities remain plentiful given that in its core vertical (life sciences), it continues to replace ageing client-server systems which are >20yrs old. It is beginning to expand into other verticals, which offers further potential.

On the downside, customer concentration remains a little high (top 10 customers are >45% of revenues although no single customer accounts for >10% of revenue) – that said, churn is low not least because there is a heavy regulatory & compliance component to VEEV’s applications, meaning migration to another vendor would be painful, slow and expensive for any departing customer.

FY1/17 operating income margins were 20%, up from 19% in the prior year, and in the same period the company achieved unlevered pretax free cashflow – a true measure of the cash generated by the business itself, defined as ‘cashflow from operations, minus capex, before tax or finance service costs’ – of $137m vs. operating income of $108m and vs. revenue of $544m. So VEEV generates more cashflow than profit, the reverse of what happens in most companies. In the most recent full financial year it turned fully 25% of its revenues into unlevered pre-tax cashflow. In the prior year it turned 14% of its revenues into unlevered pre-tax cashflow.

These operating income and cashflow margins are remarkable for a cloud software business of this scale growing at this rate and are core to our long investment thesis.

In the current environment the majority of cloud software companies can be found “investing for growth” which is to say using cheap capital to spend heavily on sales & marketing costs to maintain organic revenue growth rates which they hope will continue to fuel share price growth. Very often at present one finds break-even or loss-making companies spending more on customer acquisition costs than can be recouped from the customer in 2-3 years. In the post-crisis QE-fuelled period, this has been a good equity strategy for many.

Indeed there are periods in any bull market whereby this can be the correct equity strategy – for instance in 1995-1999 and again in 2005-7. Difficulties usually arise when the market turns, capital becomes expensive and/or in short supply, whereupon capital-consumptive software business models tend to run out of road.

VEEV has operated conservatively vs. its peers. It is profitable and cash generative on any measure and has been for many years. No doubt it could have grown revenues and valuation more quickly years had it adopted a capital-consuming model. Indeed its stock has actually underperformed the S&P500 since its IPO (ie. 2013 to date), and we suspect this is the reason (too much cashflow, not enough growth, during a risk-on period in the market).

But given the uncertain outlook for equity markets and the world in general, VEEV’s cash-generative business model is a safe and attractive haven in which to invest. We don’t think it’s a coincidence that its share price growth in the last 12 months has significantly outperformed the S&P500 (VEEV +42% vs. S&P500 +13%). We also don’t think it’s coincidental that in Q2, when revenue growth was a little slower than it was for the year to end Jan 2017, operating margins were higher than in that full year period.

The business model can flex between high growth / lower operating margin, and lower growth / higher operating margin. This again gives the company resilience in the face of end-market or general macro weakness. To date the company has used its cash for acquisitions and short-term investments rather than buybacks or dividends, but should management change its priorities the business model is very capable of producing a healthy stream of cash back to shareholders.

Valuation Is Attractive Vs. VEEV’s Sustainable Growth Rate

All cloud software vendors appear expensive vs. the average S&P500 or Dow constituent. This is because they typically grow very quickly vs. the average index member, and also have a much higher degree of recurring revenue than the average, which offers protection in the event of an economic downturn. Most investors, ourselves included, expect the growth and resilience premium of cloud software companies to continue.

VEEV’s absolute multiples remain high; EV/LTM Revenue of 12.8x; EV/LTM GAAP Operating Income of 56.4x. But when one considers the growth rates, the multiples become much more palatable. As at Q2, EV/LTM Rev/LTM Rev Growth Ratio = 0.42x; EV/LTM GAAP Op Inc/LTM GAAP Op Inc Growth Ratio = 0.68x.

By way of comparison to the market at large … at present the S&P500 is trading at price to sales ratio of 2.1x and the index grows revenues at a rate of approximately 3.7% … meaning a price/rev/rev growth multiple of approximately 0.56x. And the average operating income margin and cashflow margin of the S&P500 is considerably lower than VEEV, the degree of recurring revenue much lower … etc. In short – VEEV is pricey vs. the market but easily justifies its premium.

Looking at VEEV versus its peers, the valuation story remains compelling.

VEEV vs. Other Life Sciences Application Vendors

If we look at the life sciences application market, most analysts suggest the top 5-6 players are VEEV, MSFT, ORCL, Q (following its 2016 acquisition of IMS), SAP and CRM.

The standout factor for VEEV, and the reason that its valuation is justified and in our view will remain at a premium, is the highly unusual combination of high revenue growth and high operating margins. A simple chart illustrates this. The chart below shows LTM revenue growth rates to approximately mid-2017 (date varies by stock as quarter end dates differ) and operating margins for the same period.

There is a fairly clear relationship for most companies – high revenue growth = low margin and vice versa. VEEV breaks the mould and it is this which supports the valuation. The EV/LTM Revenue multiples tell the story; VEEV c.13x, CRM 7.3x, MSFT 6.5x, ORCL 5.8x, SAP 5.1x, Q 2.3x.

VEEV vs. Other Vertical Cloud Vendors

VEEV is a “Vertical Cloud” vendor i.e. it sells vertical-market specific software delivered online. One could compare its valuation to companies with the same business model which serve different verticals. Here we use GWRE (insurance), ATHN (healthcare), MDSO (healthcare), ELLI (mortgages) and RP (real estate) as examples. Amongst this group, VEEV has the highest EV/LTM Revenue multiple at c.13x, followed by GWRE (11.6x), MDSO (8.4x), ELLI (7.5x), RP (5.4x), and ATHN (4.6x).

Once again the reason is that VEEV demonstrates superior operating performance with the most compelling margin / revenue growth mix. (At first glance ELLI also looks impressive but we believe it to be a less convincing long-term growth prospect than VEEV … see for instance Ellie Mae: Dip-Buying Opportunity).

In essence – vertical cloud companies can adopt one of the very best business models available (growth, recurring revenue, high margins, high cash conversion). They can be operated at a blend of growth and margin available in few other industries. VEEV is the public-markets poster child for this business model and that is why we believe its valuation, whilst high, is attractive.

Risks

The risks to VEEV’s valuation are in our opinion predominantly macro. The company might hit an operating slowdown – for instance it has a more concentrated customer base than is ideal so the impact of a large customer loss would be disproportionate – but typically such a slowdown only happens to vertical cloud businesses when the end-market slows dramatically (due to vertical specific factors such as regulation), or when penetration of the vendor’s application reaches saturation.

Neither of these factors seem present in life sciences right now - the end market is healthy and takeup of cloud software is very early cycle. Management appears to give conservative guidance and then beat their own forecasts, adding weight to our belief that an adverse earnings surprise is unlikely. More likely in our view is that the valuation takes a knock if there is a general market reset (elevation of hostilities in North Korea, Fed applies a hard stop to QE, etc).

If so the retreat might be material given the absolute multiples at stake. Our view is that if there is a dramatic pullback on macro weakness, we would see that as an opportunity to buy into a wonderful business model at a discounted price. Over time we believe the business model will prevail, and multiples return.

Whilst we are on the subject of risks, the other key factors that weigh on our minds are the customer concentration mentioned above, and the controlling concentration of votes in the hands of the B Common stockholders (i.e. management) – this concentration isn’t so different from other tech giants such as FB, GOOG etc, but it isn’t a good thing for the average shareholder. To date though these risks remain just that – risks, as opposed to factors that have specifically caused harm to the company or its shareholders.

Multiple Routes to Value

Investors in VEEV have the opportunity to achieve gains from a number of routes.

Firstly, the company’s future appears bright as an independent vendor. It is the leader in its space and it appears to be gaining share; its competition is mainly legacy and in-house solutions, rather than a directly comparable vendor hot on its heels. The present forecast is likely to be robust based on management’s prior forecasting accuracy VEEV has delivered. In Q2 the company delivered EPS of $0.23/share, beating the Zack’s consensus forecast of $0.20/share (see Veeva Systems Beats Q2 Earnings, Revenue Estimates); indeed in the previous 7 quarters the company beat consensus earnings each time. We believe that based on their history, management will hit or beat their forecasts, and so if the macro environment remains supportive one can expect an increased share price.

Secondly, the company is a highly attractive target for a number of large software consolidators. It offers a strong market position in a key vertical, cloud-native product development, and appealing financials which are likely to be near-term accretive to a strategic acquiror. Most likely buyers are Oracle (NASD: ORCL), the #1 consolidator in cloud software, or Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM), the #1 in cloud CRM software across verticals and, importantly, the well from which VEEV sprang in 2007. In each case VEEV is of a size whereby a deal is possible and indeed that such a deal could to be struck at a premium to any prevailing share price. ORCL’s market cap is $207bn (c.27x VEEV market cap before any premium) and CRM’s is $69bn (c.10x VEEV market cap before any premium). Although on the face of it, CRM looks a little small to be a credible buyer, VEEV’s extensive use of and spend on CRM’s cloud services means that CRM could take much more back-office cost out of VEEV post-acquisition than could ORCL, sweetening the pill.

Thirdly, the company is a compelling prospect for private equity funds. Typically PE acquisitions of public companies are also struck at a premium to any prevailing share price and are usually all-cash. VEEV's business model is capable of supporting substantial leverage with only a modest impact to growth. There are many private equity funds with sufficient expertise in software and plentiful capital to acquire VEEV; examples include Vista Equity, Thoma Bravo, and Permira. Further, the vertical cloud model is well understood by private equity funds and VEEV will be closely tracked by all those funds active in large software investments.

Conclusion

VEEV is a little-covered champion, a business with a truly compelling business model, strong growth, resilience should an economic downturn or macro reset occur, sound cash generation, with multiple ways to deliver value to equity investors. It is now trading at an attractive price following the market’s reaction to its Q2 earnings. Buy whenever weakness presents itself.

Sources: Veeva Annual and Quarterly Reports, Veeva 10-K Filings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VEEV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.