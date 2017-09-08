Natural Gas Storage Projection For September 2-8: Second Consecutive Bearish Inventory Build Likely As Rover Pipeline Begins Service & LNG Exports Fall

In its weekly Natural Gas Storage Report for August 26-September 1, the EIA announced on Thursday morning that natural gas inventories rose by +65 BCF. The injection was 1 BCF smaller than my own +66 BCF projection, but still 7 BCF bearish versus the 5-year average of +58 BCF. It was the first bearish injection since August 11 and only the second in the last nine weeks. Since the injection, while bearish, generally fell within the analyst consensus, natural gas prices dipped only slightly on the day, falling 2 cents or 0.6% to $2.98/MMBTU, and drifting back towards the center of its summer-long trading range after climbing as high as 3.07/MMBTU last week. The popular 1x ETF United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) fell an appropriate 0.8% while the 3x leveraged VelocityShares product UGAZ was off the expected 2.3%. While elements of last week's injection--a sharp drop in production and powerburn due to Hurricane Harvey-induced rig shut ins and power outages, respectively--were likely one-time events, the bearishness of the report was only the beginning of a string of above-average storage injections expected throughout the month of September. These injections, continuing with the storage week of September 2-8 that ends today, will be driven by a combination of weather-driven factors but also an important evolution in the temperature-independent natural gas supply/demand picture. This article discusses my projection for the storage week of September 2-8 whose injection will be announced by the EIA next Thursday, September 14, as well as analyzes its longer-term implications for the price of natural gas.

For the week of September 2-8, I am projecting a preliminary +80 BCF natural gas storage injection. Such a build would be 17 BCF bearish versus the 5-year +63 BCF build and 22 BCF larger than last year's +58 BCF injection. As Figure 1 below shows, a +80 BCF injection would be the second largest in the last 5-years, lower only than 2014's ugly +91 BCF.

Figure 1: Projected natural gas storage injection for September 2-8 compared to injections for the last 5 years. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net]

On the other hand, looking at the full 23 year period of record for which EIA data is available, a +80 BCF build would be the 13th smallest injection or 11th biggest injection, or right in the middle of the 23-year range, as shown in Figure 2 below. Injections during this period have been as bullish as +33 BCF in 2012 to as bearish as +108 BCF in 2006.

Figure 2: Projected natural gas storage injection for September 2-8 compared to injections for the full 23 period for which EIA storage data is available. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net]

Should a +80 BCF injection verify, natural gas inventories would rise to 3300 BCF on the dot. The storage surplus, after dropping as low as +8 BCF on August 25, would climb back up to +32 BCF after a second consecutive bearish build. It would be the first time we have seen consecutive bearish weekly injections since the two-week period ending April 28, 2017. The year-over-year storage deficit, meanwhile, would contract to -190 BCF, which would be the lowest since December 2, 2016.

The driving force behind the bearish injection is multifold. First, after a warm start, the September 2-8 period cooled dramatically to finish the week with record low temperatures across much of the Southeast Thursday morning with readings well into the 40s as far south as Tennessee. Assuming today's forecast verifies, the mean population-weighted nationwide 7-day average temperature for the week will be 73.2F, 0.4F cooler than last week and just below the long-term normal of 73.3F. However, the near-average temperature alone would not be sufficient to prompt a projected injection that is 17 BCF above the 5-year average.

On the supply side, natural gas production dropped below 72 BCF/day in the days immediately following Hurricane Harvey's temporary shut ins of domestic natural gas production. Since then, however, domestic production has quickly recovered and I expect it to average 73.5 BCF/day for the week of September 2-8, which would be a new 2017 high. Contributing to this recovery has been the initiation of service of the Rover Natural Gas Pipeline. For years, the Marcellus Shale formation in the central Appalachians has been the site of substantial natural gas exploration and investment leading to record production levels in the Northeast throughout the summer. However, supply out of the region has been constrained by limited pipeline takeaway capacity. That changed last weekend when the Rover Pipeline entered partial service. The pipeline transports gas from supply points in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania to the hub in Defiance, Ohio before heading to markets across the Great Lakes, Northeast, and even southern Ontario. At full capacity, the pipeline can transport 3.25 BCF/day of natural gas. On Friday, September 1, the pipeline entered service with volumes of 0.25 BCF/day, increased quickly to over 0.5 BCF/day by the end of the Holiday weekend, and then reached a new high of 0.7 BCF on Thursday before dipping slightly to 0.6 BCF today. Daily volumes on the pipeline are shown in Figure 3 below.

Figure 3: Daily and weekly volumes on the Rover Natural Gas pipeline, representing a new source of takeaway capacity from the Marcellus Shale and potential bearish element in natural gas supply/demand balance. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net]

For the week, total volumes transported on the pipeline was 4.2 BCF. While this is a small fraction of the pipeline's capacity of 22.75 BCF/week, it is not inconsequential from a supply/demand standpoint. It will be interesting to see the impact of this new source of supply on natural gas storage injections this shoulder season, particularly as volumes on the pipeline ramp up over the next few months.

On the demand side, powerburn demand righted the ship during the warmer first half of the week as power outages prompted by Hurricane Harvey decreased. However, we saw a more traditional decline in powerburn by the end of the week as much cooler temperatures swept east, driving daily powerburn as low as 26 BCF/day by Thursday. For the week, I project that powerburn will average around 28.6 BCF/day, down 0.7 BCF/day week-over-week. However, equally important were week-over-week losses in temperature-independent demand, namely LNG feedgas demand to Sabine Pass. For much of the summer, daily feedgas demand to the plant averaged around 1.8 BCF/day. However, Sabine Pass owner Cheniere Energy (LNG) announced that it was shutting down Train 3 with a capacity of around 0.7 BCF/day on August 25th for unspecified maintenance. Hurricane Harvey made its final landfall just east of Sabine Pass four days later and, since then the port did not receive a single LNG tanker for over a week. LNG tankers crowded offshore and by Tuesday of this week, there were 5 tankers sitting stationary within 50 miles of the port. Due to the loss of takeaway capacity, Sabine Pass' own internal storage tanks quickly filled up and the facility had to stop receiving feedgas. As a result, inflows steadily dropped, bottoming out at just 0.2 BCF/day on Wednesday, September 6. After the LNG tanker Rioja Knutsen docked at the port on Wednesday evening, feedgas demand finally rebounded on Thursday, jumping to 1.1 BCF/day and then dipped just under 1.1 BCF/day on Friday, still well shy of its capacity of at least 2.4 BCF/day. It is unclear whether this is due to resumption of Train 3 after its scheduled maintenance or the resumption of operations at the other Trains as tankers are now able to remove the storage bottleneck. Daily feedgas demand is shown in Figure 4 below.

Figure 4: LNG feedgas demand to Sabine Pass showing a market reduction in deliveries that reduced this week's demand by over 8 BCF. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net]

For the week, total feedgas tallied just 4.2 BCF, an 11-month low and down 8.1 BCF week-over-week.

Between new supply entering via the Rover Pipeline and the sharp decline in LNG feedgas from the previous week, I calculate that supply/demand balance for September 2-8 loosened by an ugly 12.3 BCF between these two variables alone, on its own accounting for nearly the entire 15 BCF projected week-over-week increase in the storage injection.

Given this analysis, the price outlook for natural gas is a tricky one. On the one hand, even with the storage surplus inching higher this week and likely overt the next few weeks, natural gas is markedly undervalued when compared to historical storage surpluses or deficits and price points. Based on my Fair Price Model, the commodity is undervalued by 10.4% versus its Fair Price of $3.31/MMBTU based on current inventories alone. This undervaluation falls to around 7.5% in the coming weeks as the storage surplus rises slightly, but thereafter rises to 12% by mid-winter as I expect the surplus to again contract. The undervaluation takes off to over 20% by the spring as futures prices are in sharp backwardation to the winter strip near $2.90/MMBTU. Figure 5 below plots the projected Fair Price alongside the Futures price for that month.

Figure 5: Natural gas futures price versus Fair Price each week for the next 8 months showing that the Fair Price is persistently above the Futures Price [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net]

And Figure 6 below plots the percent undervaluation between these two prices, highlighting the persistent and growing undervaluation.

Figure 6: Natural gas percent undervaluation versus is fair price showing a current 8% undervaluation growing to 25% by the end of the winter withdrawal season, based on current projections. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net]

Typically, this would suggest a bullish outlook, both near- and long-term. However, this model does not (yet) include the impact of the Rover Pipeline and other upcoming takeaway capacity from the Marcellus Shale, as the impact of this new supply is not yet clear. However, should volumes ramp up further, even as Sabine Pass returns to service and the new LNG plant at Cove Point enters service in the next month, temperature-independent natural gas supply/demand balance could weaken, mitigating this bullish outlook. Further, the commodity could see near-term weakness due to a period of cooler-than-average temperatures and potential substantial and long-lasting power outages throughout the Southeast as dangerous Hurricane Irma approaches, cutting powerburn demand across a densely-populated swath of the country. For this reason, I would not be surprised to see further near-term weakness.

Overall, I remain long-term bullish on natural gas. I feel that with the potential for a colder-than-average winter, new LNG projects such as Cove Point and Sabine Pass' Train 4 coming online, and additional coal plant retirements, the commodity is well-positioned to make a run over $3.50/MMBTU over the next several months. However, I am concerned about the impact of the Rover Pipeline and the lost demand at Sabine--especially if Train 3 remains shut down for an extended period. While the initiation of service of the Rover Pipeline has long been anticipated and is not a big surprise, how quickly it builds its daily and volumes and its impact on natural gas supply/demand balance is still unclear. For this reason, I took profits on about 20% of my long-term natural gas long position--via short DGAZ--realizing a gain of 9%, so as to reduce risk and protect profits. I have no plans to cut this position further, but likewise would not consider re-building it unless natural gas were to fall under $2.85/MMBTU or EIA storage data or Rover volumes over the next few weeks show a minimal impact on natural gas supply/demand balance.

In summary, I am projecting a second consecutive bearish natural gas storage injection for September 2-8 at +80 BCF. The injection was driven by cooler-than-average temperatures that suppressed powerburn demand as well as new supply via the Rover Pipeline and losses in LNG feedgas demand to Sabine Pass. These two elements alone weakened natural gas supply/demand balance by over 12 BCF week-over-week. While natural gas remains significantly undervalued according to my Fair Price model, the uncertainty associated with temperature independent gains in supply via Rover and losses in demand at Sabine Pass as well as weaker temperature-dependent demand in coming weeks, has led to me temper my unequivocally bullish stance on the commodity. While I remain long, I have trimmed my position and will refrain from re-accumulating at current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are short DGAZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.