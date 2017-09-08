Market Volatility Bulletin: VIX Surges In Overnight Session

A reader asks strong questions about the October VIX contract in the immediate aftermath of the debt ceiling punt.

We're writing this report earlier than is typical - but there's some action! VIX looks like it wants to give higher values another try.

Beleagured is right! The Dollar (UUP) is getting toasted right now, more or less across the board. The only "major" currency that's done worse over the last month was the NZD. The US 10-Yr trading at the lowest levels of the calendar year may be a major driver.

Perhaps the most dramatic of the dollar charts is that against major trading partner China: here's the USD-CNY pair for the past year.

That is quite a waterfall move at the bottom there! These are very large increases in the value of the Yuan since late May.

The precious metals complex are certainly getting a nice lift from the geopolitical landscape and also the slipping dollar.

You might be asking yourself: "What could have allowed such a large drop to happen in the Dow?" Here's the answer:

In fairness to the headline writer, Disney stock (DIS) really did have an awful performance yesterday, as did the banks (XLF) - the banks (KBE) in particular. A SA news release has more on the Financials that may be worth your attention.

Equities as a group (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM), however, were fairly unrattled.

Shout Out

Today's shout out goes to Kristina Hooper for 10 Things to Watch in September. It's a brief list, but it gives traders and investors a quick rundown on items that may stir the market. It's a two-minute read. Some of the factors that could impact markets are terribly obvious ("North Korea"), while others are less so ("China banning Cryptocurrency ban"). Each bullet has a little explanation next to it.

Ms. Hooper's statement concludes with,

As we look ahead to the fall, the potential for market disruption has grown, largely from geopolitical risk but also from monetary policy risk. In this environment, I believe investors will want to be even more focused on protection while still participating in capital appreciation.

Many are asking these days, "What does it take to actually move US equities?" Fair question. Our personal suspicion is that it will not be any of the factors listed above. In fact, at this point we think the most likely cause will be just a "general sense of suspicion" among traders. You heard that right! Basically nothing at all.

Thoughts on Volatility

Yesterday stood in sharp contrast to the day before in terms of news flow. The ECB meeting was the major mover of the day. While that did generate some big market action in the Dollar, it was more or less ignored by equities.

Source: Interactive Brokers

The big move for volatility took place in Tuesday's trade after the return from Labor Day. The index attempted a strong move higher, and then gave it all back. It still trades above the lows sought out at last Friday's close of 10.05. VIX is trying for a lift in the overnight session as we write this; we'll see if it can carry forward.

We are beginning to wonder whether 2017 will make it the entire year without ever having breached "20" on the spot index.

F1-F2 is at a very mid-level range for contango. With F1 expiration on September 19, the front-month contract is very likely to start "behaving" more and more like the spot.

Just as a reminder for those who trade products like VXX, the issue rebalances between the F1 and the F2 daily in order to approximate a thirty-day "VIX" holding. The current balance for VXX is:

Source: iPath

As time passes, the ETN will hold more and more of the OCT17, until it phases out SEP altogether and starts blending in OCT with NOV. This, by the way, is how the steep contango for the product is generated: through the rebalancing associated with the product.

One last point: This is an ETN, so you as a trader/investor do not hold anything other than an unsecured debt instrument. But the amount that you are owed is related to an index that trades based on this formula. It is up to iPath to hedge its liability.

We were going to discuss more in the way of contango at the deep end of the curve, but we'll save that for another time as we believe there is a more pressing question as we head into the weekend.

The observation came from atom&humber. By "yesterday" he is of course now referring to Wednesday trade, with the debt ceiling extension. Here's his statement:

We also have questioned why any market should really care about North Korea if the S. Korean equity index does not. We pointed out on Wednesday that the KOSPI was only down 3.5% from its 52-week high. Why should VIX be bid on that lack of concern?

Now, there are a lot of things that can happen in between the two extremes of "Nothing" and "Nuclear Bomb". 3.5% seems to hug the "Nothing" end of that continuum pretty tightly.

A&H's question remains: why bid October? Maybe it's due a drubbing? September definitely looks primed to plunge, given its term and where spot sits. Our take is that if nothing materializes over the weekend, then October will wait maybe just a few more days and then follow suit. Admittedly, that does nothing to question why.

We checked out market action over the last several days, both on the IB platform and VIXcentral.com.

This is what we're seeing in terms of movement. Note that because time is passing but the contracts are set at fixed dates, the term structure "moves" forward on the table.

We're certainly appreciative of observations from readers. As a side note, that was an extremely interesting exchange in yesterday's bulletin between A&H and Silent Trader that may warrant your attention. Check it out in the comments section.

We rolled over the volatility for the Dec contract, which explains the increase in the bottom row. Still, there has been something of an increase for all the expiries since the last recorded session. Volatility has gotten the slightest crack of a bid, but that's all one can really say for now.

What strikes us is how confident the options market is for the upcoming Fed meeting next week. The weekly expiry trades at 7.8 - quite low. Now one could rightly point out that this actually represents a premium over the realized vol we're experiencing… but even earlier this week we did have a "moment". There is a case to be made that between souring treasury yields, a wickedly strengthening Yuan, surging gold prices, maybe vol is a bit too low (realized or implied) for the market we're actually living in.

Conclusion

Thank you for reading MVB. We hope that you feel welcome (both by ourselves and other readers) to participate by providing insights or putting questions out there. The reality is that there are so many ways to trade volatility or to incorporate it into your investment philosophy. No one person or daily bulletin can hope to encapsulate all the variations. We appreciate and rely on reader feedback, whether it be towards us or others in the comment thread.

As a final note, thank you all so much for keeping the comments section congenial. We very rarely see readers torching either us or (more importantly) other readers. It means a lot to see this forum contribute to helpful discussion. That's not us - that's you. Sincere thanks.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.