Long Schlumberger: Multi-Scenario DCF Valuation

They are developing new revenue streams and products to remain at the top of the industry.

Schlumberger(SLB) is an expert in its industry and has and will continue to innovate to remain the leader for years to come. The company is and has always been an innovative tour de force and the results have been outstanding. They have partnerships throughout the globe and are involved in the majority of the steps in discovering, drilling, and producing oil and gas. Schlumberger has been to the moon, and to the depths of the ocean, and all places in between. While the near term may be volatile, this company will continue to create value for shareholders over the long term.

Schlumberger has continued to hold a leading position in many segments and is committed to innovating and investing where profitable. With further investment in Schlumberger Project Management, a segment where SLB will share in the profits of the production, revenue streams will continue to grow. This is a major catalyst for SLB and provides for plenty of upside to even the most bullish case here.

The basis of this valuation will be a DCF valuation with a trading and comp analysis to back up the number. This DCF will be unique in that it will simulate different hydrocarbon cycles and weigh the results. This method will take into account a low, mid, and high oil environment and average the results.

Company Strengths

Schlumberger is a powerhouse in their field and an industry leader in numerous product and service lines. They are a consistent innovator with continued technologically success which will continue for some time. They have a diverse line of business that stretches throughout the space allowing the company to lean on its relationships and network to drive growth for customers and SLB alike. Their new venture fund, along with Schlumberger Project Management, has the potential to be a massive revenue source moving forward. Revenue is projected to double in this line of business and eventually take up a spot as an entire segment for Schlumberger. They already have a piece of all parts of obtaining Oil and Gas from discovery to drilling, and production, so it only makes sense to use that expertise and capture the profits it gives to its clients. Their size and reputation allows them to negotiate better, and longer term contracts as seen with their partnerships across the globe. Their expertise allows them to not only partner with the largest corporations, but they also are a partner to many government owned oil entities including Saudi Aramco ((Saudi Arabia)), Sinopec (SNPOY) ((China)) and Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) ((Russia)). They have numerous research facilities throughout the world which continue to produce innovative and industry leading technologies. They have a pipeline full of technologies that will shape the industry for years to come.

Company Weaknesses

Schlumberger has had significant charge offs related to the Cameron acquisition and other write downs totaling $3.7B. “Restructuring and Other” expenses totaled $1.7B in 2014, and $2.5B in 2015 respectively. SLB holds nearly half of its assets as intangibles and goodwill. The company has made significant acquisitions throughout its history and has developed many patents, and related technologies which can be difficult to value. SLB is not insulated from commodity price decline as seen by the previous two years results. They hold significant interests in high risk areas such as Venezuela that have caused the company to write down assets and this may continue. The SLB venture fund exposes the companies to more commodity risk than before.

Product Cycle

The company’s lines of business are directly related to the hydrocarbon cycle with spending by oil and gas companies directly tied to revenue growth for Schlumberger. The DCF will be based on the assumption that SLB's results are tied to the performance of Brent Crude which can be seen below.

(Source: Factset)

The company has four different segments: Reservoir Characterization, Production, Drilling, and Cameron. (The company acquired Cameron in 2015). A correlation study shows each segment’s change in revenue (Sans Cameron) correlation to the change in Brent crude price over a 5 year period.

(source: created by author using data from Factset)

Market/Competition:

Schlumberger competes across multiple business lines in the Oil and Gas service industry. While competition is strong, SLB is a clear industry leader with a market cap twice that of its closest competitor and larger market cap than its 4 closest competitors combined. It is clear that Schlumberger is a market leader and that the scope of their business is rivaled by none. Their original geological surveying technology was revolutionary, and they have continued to innovate to remain a technological leader.

(source: created by author using data from Factset)

Valuation

Valuation Summary

The company was valued on a relative and intrinsic basis with the emphasis being placed on the intrinsic case. Relative valuation has its weaknesses because there are no companies with the size of scope of Schlumberger, and multiples are currently skewed due to cyclical issues. In order to account for uncertainty and adjust for cyclicality, a DCF was done using different assumptions about future commodity prices and weighted to reflect all possible scenarios.

(source: created by author using data from Factset)



(source: created by author using data from Factset)

Relative Valuation

Trading Comps



(source: created by author using data from Factset)

Transaction Comps

(source: created by author using data from Factset)

Intrinsic Valuation:

While the model we used appears complex, the assumptions and inputs were very straightforward. The company’s revenue was projected using 4 different revenue cases. The cases being Wall Street estimates, Brent price growth correlation to revenue growth, and growth ranges based on Brent prices. The price cases used were low prices, mid prices, high prices, and NYMEX strip pricing. (The current prices of forward contracts being traded on NYMEX)

Once the revenue and price assumptions were linked to the model, an operating model was built using % assumptions (Shown Below) which fed into the discounted cash flow model. From there, a sensitivity table was built using the different revenue and price toggles. These results were compiled and averaged in order to derive median implied per share of ~$86.66. Detail about each model follow the charts listed in the following pages.

Models and Assumptions

Revenue Assumptions Toggle



(source: created by author using data from Factset)

Brent Crude Price Cases

(source: created by author using data from Factset)

The price cases were low, mid, high, and NYMEX strip pricing. The low, high prices are based on the most bullish and bearish oil analysts and the mid was an average between the two.

Operating Model

The model was built with revenue growth being the variable adjusted by the revenue and price toggle. The rest of the model was built on historical % of Revenue and Cost of goods sold (shown below).

(source: created by author using data from Factset)

Assumptions and Drivers

(source: created by author using data from Factset)

Discounted Cash Flow (Street Estimates)

This is an example of cash flow projections fed by the operating model. In this instance the street estimates were used, but DCFs were run on all price and revenue cases to capture all possibilities.

(source: created by author using data from Factset)

(source: created by author using data from Factset)

Revenue and Price Toggle DCF Sensitivity

This shows all different price and revenue case results in sensitivity table format and an average of all methods below.

(source: created by author using data from Factset)

(Street Estimates doesn’t consider price cases so there is no sensitivity)

(source: created by author using data from Factset)

WACC Calculation

(source: created by author using data from Factset)

Conclusions

Schlumberger is the king of Oil and Gas service companies. From its start, it has gone above and beyond the industry in innovation, expertise, and efficiency, and there is no sign this will end anytime soon. The margin of safety isn’t as large as others in this space, but the certainty in the business is there. There is no real competition on size or scope and any relative premium is justified by the sound business of Schlumberger.

