Death Of Rebate In California Senate Shows Tesla's Precarious Position

On Friday, California Senate effectively scrapped AB-1184, a bill for EV rebates that was infamously dubbed the “Tesla Bill”.

The bill, which was watered down heavily last week, has been further watered down, stripped of reference to funding, and reduced to a study. The essence of the revised bill now boils down to the following paragraph:

“SEC. 2.(A) On or before January 1, 2019, the State Air Resources Board, pursuant to Section 9795 of the Government Code, shall submit to the Legislature a report regarding the operation of the vehicle incentive programs that includes both of the following:

(1) The funding levels necessary to support continuous, year-round operation of each of its zero-emission vehicle and near-zero emission vehicle incentive programs.

(2) Changes to the zero-emission vehicle incentive programs that are necessary to increase market penetration of zero-emission vehicles.

(B) The State Air Resources Board may contract with a third party for the preparation of the report required pursuant to subdivision (A).”

In effect, what would have been monstrous rebates in favor of Tesla (TSLA) have now disappeared. To be sure, the death of the rebate is not that significant to Tesla given that earlier revisions already reduced potential benefits.

However, there should be little question that, as the bill was originally written, Tesla management was hoping that this bill will help the company ride out the federal credit phase out. The failure of the bill shows a big challenge that Tesla faces as the federal $7500 rebate is set to phase out in 2018.

For reference, IRS defines the phase-out language as follows:

“The new qualified plug-in electric drive motor vehicle credit phases out for a manufacturer's vehicles over the one-year period beginning with the second calendar quarter after the calendar quarter in which at least 200,000 qualifying vehicles manufactured by that manufacturer have been sold for use in the United States (determined on a cumulative basis for sales after December 31, 2009) ("phase-out period"). Qualifying vehicles manufactured by that manufacturer are eligible for 50 percent of the credit if acquired in the first two-quarters of the phase-out period and 25 percent of the credit if acquired in the third or fourth quarter of the phase-out period. Vehicles manufactured by that manufacturer are not eligible for a credit if acquired after the phase-out period.”

In the case of Tesla, assuming management guidance for the Model 3 ramp holds, the rebate phase-out timeline could be as follows:

$7,500 Federal Tax Credit through 03/31/18

$3,750 Federal Tax Credit 04/01/18 through 09/31/18

$1,875 Federal Tax Credit 10/01/18 through 03/31/19

No Federal Tax Credit after 03/31/19

However, we are skeptical Model 3 ramp will go per management guidance. Instead, we expect the ramp to be slow and the rebate phase out schedule to be as follows:

$7,500 Federal Tax Credit through 06/30/18

$3,750 Federal Tax Credit 07/01/18 through 12/31/18

$1,875 Federal Tax Credit 01/01/19 through 06/30/19

No Federal Tax Credit after 06/30/19

It should be noted that none of Tesla’s competitors are ramping BEV production as aggressively as Tesla and are not facing a similar rebate phase out timeline. Consequently, Tesla is likely to be at a relative subsidy disadvantage compared to other EV manufacturers.

General Motor’s (GM) Bolt and Nissan Motor’s (OTCPK:NSANY) Leaf, in particular, are significant competitive threats to Model 3.

The following table represents our estimate of the relative disadvantage of Tesla compared to other manufacturers.

While this subsidy disadvantage may not be a big challenge for Tesla when it comes to the expensive Model S and Model X products, the impact will be significant in the context of the more price sensitive Model 3 target market.

Essentially, by the time Model 3 ramps, Tesla will be in an environment where it will have $3,750 ASP headwind against its competitors. Furthermore, in Tesla’s biggest market, California, the state government has also run out of funds to support its existing $2,500 EV rebate – thus further raising the relative cost of Tesla vehicles compared to the competition.

It does not help that Tesla may be unable to attain even positive gross margins for the entry level $35K Model 3 and will push the customers to the more expensive Model 3s in the $45K+ price range.

The confluence of these factors means that Model 3 will become a niche low volume vehicle. Once Tesla works through its reservation queue, whose yield we expect to be low, getting the demand to even 200K per year is likely to be challenging.

Make no mistake: In spite of management commentary about not needing subsidies, the attempt to raid California coffers was an effort by Tesla to get the subsidy train going to keep the Tesla growth story alive. But, with that effort failing, we believe that Tesla is now faced with lower demand in the midst of a capacity build out.

With massive capital needs, no prospects of profitability, and heavily underutilized manufacturing facilities, we believe that the Tesla story is slowly falling apart.

Our View: Sell Short

