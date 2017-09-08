Intellia For The Long Haul

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) is a $760 million market cap company trading at $21 dollars per share focused on developing potentially curative genome editing technologies. Strong Bio is regards the company as a great 5 year long position hold for an education IRA or retirement investment. However the stock could move on strong phase 2 data, if it follows along with others in the gene therapy sector. Intellia is striving to use the CRISPR/Cas9 technology to create a new class of therapeutic products to permanently edit disease-associated genes in a single course of treatment. The company is developing a gene knockout program for Transthyretin Amyloidosis (ATTR) with Regeneron that is progressing to IND-enabling studies in 2H 2017-1H 2018. A Hepatitis B Virus knockout program is being developed in animal models. An Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) knockout plus repair program and Primary Hyperoxaluria (PH-1) knockout plus repair and insertion program are both under design as well. Intellia and Novartis are collaborating on a late preclinical hemopoietic stem cell (HSC) project utilizing a knockout plus repair and insertion program utilizing electroporation for delivery. The two companies are also developing a Chimeric Antigen Receptor T Cell (CAR-T) knockout plus insertion project utilizing electroporation delivery as well. NTLA employs a "risk-mitigated approach" in disease target selection employing in-vivo and ex-vivo techniques, partnerships, significant unmet need selection, supportive endpoint-meeting early data, and benefits over competing therapies. NTLA pipeline figure from the company website is shown below:

Early (and nearly obsolete) gene therapy tools using zinc finger endonucleases (ZFNs) and transcription activator-like effector nuclease (TALENs) are more costly and complex than the simple CRISPR/Cas9 system. CRISPR/Cas9 technology is selective, simple, has broad range of applications, can be scaled and optimized quickly, and has multifunctional programmability. Moreover, the genome editing technology can potentially be used to treat diseases not currently treatable by small molecule, immunotherapy, or biologics approaches. The CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing system is composed of two main parts: one, the Cas9 restriction enzyme which cuts the DNA to initiate a natural repair process to knockout, repair, or insert a gene, and two, a guide RNA sequence that binds via complementarity and directs Cas9 to a specific DNA target sequence.

The technology uses two different modes of delivery systems. In vivo applications deliver the CRISPR/Cas9 complex via lipid nanoparticles (LNPs). Transfection via LPN mode of delivery has long been established in animal models. Efforts to improve the process to meet clinical standards have resulted in tremendous recent scientific progress, as some LNPs have demonstrated encouraging efficacy, safety, and tolerability as vehicles for siRNA and mRNA therapeutics. NTLA is applying its expertise in LNP technology to translate preclinical successes into clinical development for treatment of humans. Ex vivo applications utilize electroporation for introduction of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex. This involves treating solutions of cells with an electrical charge pulse to temporarily disrupt membrane structure, enabling entry of the complex into the cells.

Different types of genome editing can be done using the CRISPR/Cas9 technology. Knockouts are edits that confer a loss of function. For instance, if a person has a gene that produces a harmful protein or disease causing virus, disrupting its expression can bring clinical benefit. But the technology is not limited to the clinic, it can be used in agriculture as well, and has even been used to confer resistance to drought in crops and livestock. Another type of genome edit is repair. If a disease-causing gene mutation is found, replacing the damaged or harmful sequence of DNA with a functional sequence would benefit these patients (or if one is really interested, animals). These repairs are limited however to point mutations (one base pair of DNA) restricted to a small region of DNA. Insertion is the final type of genome editing technique conferred by CRISPR/Cas9 technology. These edits attempt to correct a disease-associated gene by insertion of a functional gene or part of a gene where a number of mutations are spread over an expansive region of DNA. If a defective gene is simultaneously knocked out and replaced with a functional gene (plus its promoter and enhancer regions which enable its regulated expression), that process is called gene knock-in. It differs from a 2-step knockout plus insertion in that the insertion itself is targeted to the dysfunctional gene, rendering it useless, while replacing it in one step.

NTLA recently advanced into non-human primates, confirming earlier durable response data in mouse and rat in vivo studies which collectively demonstrate high levels of sustained genome editing and subsequent serum transthyretin reduction. These results were obtained after a single-dose genome knockout administration. Specifically, animals showed up to 91% reduction in serum transthyretin and 66% editing at the target DNA site, as reported in May 2017 at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy. Additional supportive data from mouse liver studies showed a 97% decrease in serum transthyretin levels and 70% editing at the DNA target site. Transfection results were verified by delivering a dose of green fluorescent protein as a confirmational marker in vivo using LNP administration. Robust fluorescence was detected only 24 hours post-administration. NTLA recognizes the ethical concerns of editing human DNA, stands to use the technology only to cure disease, and has made statements to that effect here.

NTLA recently entered into a three-year collaboration and license agreement to engineer optimized T cell cancer therapies with the prestigious, Ospedale San Raffaele SRL of Milan, Italy. The collaboration will attempt to identify targets in unmet cancer applications utilizing novel T cell therapies. Intellia is focusing on advancing CRISPR genome editing into the areas of immuno-oncology and auto-immunity. The company is doing quite a bit of legal work both domestically to bolster its patent position as well as internationally in China and in Europe.

In Q2 2017 the company reported $5.9 million in collaboration revenue from Regeneron (REGN). Research and development expenses increased $8.2 million to $15.6 million in Q2 2017. NTLA spent $7.4 million during the same period of 2016 on research and development. General and administrative expenses increased $2.7 million to $6.4 million. End Q2 2017 the company announced $241 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $301 million same period 2016. The company boasts an impressive $104 million in funding via collaboration with Novartis (NVS) and REGN to date. NVS made a 2.6 million up-front payment, and the company recognized $34.7 million in additional collaboration revenue through end Q2 2017, with a remaining deferred revenue of $69.6 million therafter. REGN made an up-front payment of $75 million in 2016. As for cash runway, the $241 million is a good buffer, but the company does expect research and development expenses to increase as it reaches clinical trials, with cash reserves plus additional funding from NVS and REGN to last through mid-2019. However, additional milestone payments from NVS and REGN are possible.

For a long time gene therapy has developed through a period of ethical concerns and resistance to regulated acceptance and now clinical reality. These technologies are very widely accepted now, and FDA has approved its first gene therapy CAR-T technology to treat B-cell leukemia. Most gene therapy stocks will get boost due to this fact, and other approvals are soon to follow, being in the works. Strong Bio recommends a position in this sector, and NTLA is a nice candidate at the current price or lower. If strong results come out in phase 1b or phase 2 study, FDA may well put a breakthrough therapy designation on the treatment, and it would be wise to have a position before that point. Yahoo Finance 5 analyst consensus target is $26.80 per share.

Risks for investing in NTLA no longer include that there are no approved gene therapy products. But the company is still in preclinical verification stages for the technology, and not quite yet in the clinic. However, it looks likely based upon the data that the trial will enter the clinic well within a year. This does not mean that the therapy will get FDA approval. Moreover, there are a lot of press releases on its patent issues. Investors should read through these, as they greatly affect the sector of genome therapy investment. There may be some legal risks for the company based upon its patent coverage. In addition, the company might have to dilute again, if the money from the initial public offering and its collaborations run thin. This risk, however, is probably not as high as for some biotechnology companies.

