Progenics: Draining The Azedra Quagmire

Every last word is contagious. —Jericho Brown

I do my best to be punctilious about explaining the sometimes mercurial nature of the FDA approval, which makes no drug, no matter how much it seems like a slam-dunk, metaphysically certain to get the green light. I have pointed out as much, even when I conclude the probability of approval is exceedingly high, as in my commentary on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) and its vaccine candidate, Heplisav-B.

All we can do is attempt to balance probabilities, based on the nature of the drug in question, its market, the company management, the quality and magnitude of data, and the regulatory environment. Past experience, clinical data, and regulatory expertise all play their part, as do second-order indicators such as vocally positive or encouraging communications from, and certain special designations and permissions given by, the FDA. These all serve to paint a picture on which we can base well-considered conclusions and projections.

Such has been the case with my various articles examining the investment thesis and news surrounding Azedra, the top drug candidate of Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX). Azedra Interestingly, I have been personally called out and accused of making the claim that Azedra is 100 percent certain of getting FDA approval. This is, on the face of it, a rather silly accusation, as I detailed in a recent article. However, I am not afraid to say that, on the basis of my own research, Azedra has an excellent chance of approval. This article will serve to demonstrate why such a conclusion is justified.

This will be a thorough review of the trial results that will seek to reach a reasonable conclusion about the prospects of Azedra. In so doing, this article addresses the criticisms leveled from the bear side, and hopefully contributes to draining the swamp of misinformation, and to putting investors back on surer footing.

Bears Put Azedra on Notice

The pleasant bull consensus on Seeking Alpha was shaken out of complacency by a lengthy article devoted to a thorough criticism of Azedra’s Phase IIb trial results. At first this was a welcome new take, since challenging assumptions and conclusions is the best way to test and strengthen, or revise, an investment thesis.

Yet, ever since the contrarian case was first made, it has been as if the most vocal critics care less about raising reasonable question marks and more about innuendo and veiled accusations of impropriety (by Progenics management, bullish authors on Seeking Alpha, and – presumably – the scientists conducting the trial on the front line).

It is not wrong to point out discrepancies and questions that should be, or need to be, answered. Far from it. Such questions are crucial, since they may shape or reshape our outlook as investors, as well as raising valuable points in advance so the company can address them before submitting a New Drug Application (NDA). In actual fact, if we examine the criticisms of the Azedra trial, we find that many of them wither under more serious scrutiny, while others prove to be non-arguments or erroneous readings.

The Trouble of Imbalance

The most glaring issue, and the one critics have latched onto most vigorously, is the imbalance between the outcomes of the Phase IIa and Phase IIb trials. There were two trial arms because Molecular Insight Pharmaceuticals, the original developer of Azedra, ran out of cash to continue operations and had to end the trial, which was being conducted under an FDA Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) agreement. When Progenics acquired Molecular Insight in January 2013, it began the groundwork of reviving the Azedra trial, which recommenced in 2015 under the original SPA (more on that shortly), reporting topline results in March 2017.

Those topline results have proven a headache for Progenics, thanks in part to apparent statistical imbalances between the results of the two trial arms. Molecular Insight’s Phase IIa study included 41 patients. Seven of these were treated with one dose of Azedra, while 34 received two doses. Among the one-dose cohort, only one patient (14.3% of cohort) responded sufficiently to meet the requirements of the primary endpoint, namely a 50% reduction in hypertensive medication for six months. Of the two-dose cohort, 12 of the 34 patients responded (35.3% of cohort). This means that, among all patients in the Phase IIa trial, 31.7% responded to Azedra.

The Phase IIb trial included 27 patients, with 11 receiving one dose of Azedra and 16 receiving two. No one in the one-dose cohort responded (0% of cohort), while four responded (25% of cohort). Thus, among all patients in the Phase IIb trial, 14.8% responded to Azedra.

The imbalance in overall response is what has caused particular consternation. Yet it should be expected that, for a drug that is expected to require two doses (as is stated in the SPA) to be effective, a trial arm with a smaller proportion of patients receiving two doses would almost of necessity show worse blended results. Still, the two-dose cohort’s 25% response rate in the second trial arm is significantly worse than the 35.3% response rate of the same cohort in the first.

There are numerous other potential causes of imbalance, none of which are nefarious or cast a meaningful shadow over the ultimately positive result. One Azedra critic’s suggestion, made without evidence, is that the Azedra drug itself may have been different in the two trials, based on the fact that each study used a different manufacturer. While it is true that the manufacturer has changed, any impact on the nature of the drug itself has been vanishingly marginal, at best, given the strict controls and processes involved in producing drugs with any radioactive component.

Ruling out chemical composition, then, we must also consider statistical noise. When dealing with small sample sizes (an unfortunate necessity when dealing with extremely rare diseases, as the FDA acknowledged by awarding an SPA and orphan drug status to Azedra) it can take just a few individuals to shift a result. This could easily be the case with the Azedra trials, which included 68 patients between the two trial arms. When we consider the 11 patients in the Phase IIb trial who did not receive a second dose, due to being too ill to continue, death or other cause – we must also recognize that the study was being conducted in patients who were already gravely ill, with a majority having gone through two or more prior treatments already, and many suffering from lethal metastases. Cancer at such an advanced stage can weaken a patient’s constitution enough to prevent them from carrying on in a two-dose trial.

Should any of this be considered serious cause for worry when it comes to Azedra’s approval chances? No, because the Phase IIb trial’s two-dose cohort, despite under-performing by comparison to the first trial arm, still saw a 25% response rate, meeting the requirement laid out by the SPA.

Speaking of that SPA…

The SPA: Making Endpoints Meet

For a drug so widely discussed and debated, it is quite astonishing how little agreement there is on some of the most basic points. Foremost amongst these is what the SPA agreement actually entails. Some critics continue with the canard that the protocol covers all patients across both trial arms – 68 patients. But repeated statements from Progenics, most recently when it released in-depth Phase IIb results and presented at the International Symposium on Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma, states that the protocol calls for two doses. This is borne out by the fact that, while some patients never made it to a second dose, the intention always was for two to be administered. Thus, the 50 patients who received two doses constitute the per protocol (PP) population, while the 68 patients represent the full analysis (FA) population.

Despite the unequivocal statements by the company about the parameters of the SPA, critics have actually tried to make the case that the protocol must cover all evaluable patients and that Progenics has unilaterally shifted the goal-posts of what constitutes success. Never mind that the company has been in frequent contact with the FDA and been submitting an NDA on a rolling basis, apparently the agency doesn’t notice little things like its protocols getting rewritten under its very nose! Admittedly there has been some confusing language in reference to the protocol at times, but this criticism strains credulity.

What is so strange about this opposition to the 50-patient two-dose cohort being recognized as the PP population is that, even were it not the case, the primary endpoint is still met by the FA population, albeit narrowly, and thanks to the older Phase IIa trial dragging the latter trial arm over the finish line. The critical point is this: No matter how one reads the efficacy data or chooses to interpret the definitions within the SPA, the trial was still met its primary endpoint. The only question is by how much.

A final criticism of the Progenics-defined PP population is that it fails to meet the criteria of the protocol because it does not include 58 patients, the number required under the SPA. That may sound damning at first, yet a moment’s inspection shows the charge to be almost laughable. Here’s why: 16 of the 50-patient two-dose population showed endpoint-meeting response. That’s 32%, well above the SPA-required 25%. Were we to include eight more patients in the study, and not one of them show a response, the overall response rate would still meet the SPA requirement. We might imagine the FDA quibbling that assigning a response rate based on 50 patients (32%) could be misleading and insist, for purposes of its final evaluation, that as many as eight places be added to the non-response column so as not to give a potentially inflated measure of efficacy. Yet, including a full eight dummy places would be the most extreme way of doing this, as statistically it is unlikely that all eight patients of a theoretical expanded sample would actually not respond. And even if they took that most draconian measure into their assessment, Azedra would still pass its primary endpoint, with a 27.6% response rate.

Reaching a Conclusion

The preponderance of evidence stands in favor of Azedra. It shows significant efficacy, meeting its primary endpoint. It also shows strong results from secondary endpoints, including tumor response and overall survival.

The bottom line is this: Azedra meets or exceeds the requirements of its primary endpoint, however it is defined.

Investors would be right to express some confidence about a positive FDA judgment to come.

Going forward, we can see that Progenics had cash and alternatives worth $112 million at the end of Q2 2017. That gives the company about a year of runway, at the expected burn rate, and the resources necessary to get Azedra to market. Investors should watch out for a post-approval secondary offering off the back of a stock price rebound, but any raise would be modest and do little to dent the overall positive picture for the share price.

A Final Aside

The arguments surrounding the Azedra data are proving somewhat interminable, and it is starting to feel as if those making the bear case on Seeking Alpha are no longer attempting to uncover, but are instead more focused on obfuscation and personal pot-shots at bull-case proponents, myself included. I for one am growing weary of such by-play, and have no time for the ad hominem being directed both my way, and toward those who disagree with my view. Partly for that reason, I think this will be the last time I wade into the Progenics waters for a while. I will likely pick up the torch again eventually, once the NDA is filed and the FDA proceeds along the approval process, or if something strange occurs with Relistor sales in the near-term. But I think my case is fairly clear, and I see little need to modify it until there is a substantive chance in circumstances on the ground.

I also want to venture out beyond this one debate as I try to build an audience here on Seeking Alpha and to offer readers insights on a range of stocks and industries. I don’t want to get overly caught up on just a couple stocks, or to be lumped in as someone just trying to score points or pump specific stocks. I am interested in everything from pipelines to education, even though I do find biotech/biomed to be the single most intriguing – and beguiling – sector.

I hope those of you who have followed me will continue to enjoy my future coverage of other biotechs, as well as stocks from the wider universe of public companies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PGNX, DVAX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.