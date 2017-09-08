Banking Stocks Face Uncertainty

As the summer trading period comes to a close, it is beginning to look as though the predominant trends for the remainder of this year will be bearish. There is a wide variety of reasons that explain why this is the case. But many of those reasons are macro in nature and do not represent direct negatives for some of the companies that are under the most selling pressure. Key examples here can be found in the banking sector, and activity in this industry is sometimes best viewed using the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF). The ETF has failed at critical valuation levels and this ultimately suggests that we could be in for a bumpy ride for the next quarterly trading period. But if you are a longer-term investor that is looking for exposure to the banking sector, these declines should offer some high-quality buying opportunities before markets are able to show a more sustainable reversal into 2018.

The XLF ETF is still posting gains of roughly 2.6% on a year-to-date basis. But the banking sector has been walking a tightrope during the end of the summer, and this has led to losses of nearly 6% in fairly short order. The initial pessimism was spurred by comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen who essentially lauded the need for Dodd-Frank and other strict banking regulations. The primary concern here is that the US economy is still vulnerable to the same types of shocks that led to the credit crisis is 2008 and this was not received as welcome news for those holding significant positions in bank stocks. There are some major questions here going forward, as Janet Yellen's future might be the most uncertain factor in the equation. XLF bulls will need further clarity here in order to assess the true trajectory of the ETF next year.

XLF Data: Morningstar

Unfortunately, the bad news has not ended there. Hurricane Harvey has led to major disruptions in several industry segments and companies like Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A), (BRK.B) will be forced to bare most of the insurance costs related to these tragic events in Texas. Further hurricane warnings are now being seen in Florida and since these are two high-population states, the final costs tallies could be elevated. We are unlikely to see funds to add exposure and move into large positions in the banking industry until we have a better sense of the damage and the related costs for companies like Berkshire Hathaway (which makes up a massive 11.32% portion of the total ETF holdings).

XLF Data: Morningstar

Further uncertainties have been seen in the US, as political stalemates with respect to tax reform, healthcare repeals, and reduced regulations have led to constant discussions about the possibility of a government shutdown. We expect the discussions themselves to have enough of a negative impact (even without the actual shutdown), and keep many investors on the sidelines for at least the next month. This is essentially the last thing the market needs as trading volumes are returning to full strength, so it would not be at all surprising to see some additional turmoil and erratic behavior in the underlying valuations for most related stocks. XLF is focused on US banks almost exclusively (as seen in the chart above) and so these are issues that could not be more relevant.

WFC Chart Analysis: Dividend Investments.com

For dividend investors, the bad news does not stop here. We would be remiss to forget mentioning the constant military escalations that have occurred in North Korea, and while many in the market have chosen to ignore these situations as irrelevant we believe that there are still many more headlines to come. The NOKO military escalation has been building for decades and we are now seeing a US president willing to take a more hawkish view with respect to potential responses. One name likely to see selling pressure here Bank of America (BAC), which makes up roughly 7.8% of the ETF. This is roughly the same exposure given to Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC), and the chart activity here has not been encouraging. We have given a more in-depth read on the fundamental scenarios impacting WFC bulls but the chart perspective is particularly relevant here given the fact that things could get a bit worse before they get better. Ultimately, we believe that WFC could fall as far as 47.50, and this would drag down XLF toward the lows seen at the beginning of 2017. Dividend investors should remain nimble here, as the declines are not based on fundamentals and the long-term view still remains constructive for the industry as a whole.

