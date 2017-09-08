4 Things That Will Drive Oil Prices Over Next Year - 3 Are Bearish

Lack of visibility and explanation in this one area will keep the price of oil from breaking up.

source: Stock Photo

Although oil has recently tried to break to the upside, it is increasingly apparent it'll struggle to do so - both in the short and long term.

In the short term it's obvious that the weakening demand factor in the U.S., as a result of Harvey, will more than offset the loss of supply, which is why the price of oil has leveled off.

Further out, the fact there is a lot more oil in storage than previously believed, according to the IEA and others, means it will take a lot more time to draw down global inventories before the market starts to truly rebalance. This is a problem because U.S. stockpiles were finally showing consistent draw downs, which for the most part, is what has been offering some support for oil.

The reason for the revised numbers has been the focus being primarily on OECD inventories, rather than all global stockpiles. Lack of transparency in China is a factor there.

One positive for supporting oil prices has been the weakness of the U.S. dollar, which has helped push up a number of commodities because the market usually rewards the inverse relationship between them. Since the U.S. dollar has been weaker, it has helped push up the price of oil.

Last but not least is the major factor in the price of oil over the next year or so in my view, and that is the lack of clarity in how OPEC and others participating in production cuts are going to exit the deal. We'll look at that first.

source: Bloomberg

Exiting the production cut deal

The major reason oil will continue to struggle to gain traction is concerns over how participants in the deal will make an exit. Usually the response to that question is met by comments that they'll wait until that time to deal with.

What the market knows is that there really is no exit plan other than the obvious, which is producers will bring more oil back to the market. There is no other plan that could be offered.

About all that could be done by producers would be to bring production back on line at a slower pace, meaning not all at once. Other than that, there is no other play. An exit from this deal, by definition, is to start ramping up production and exports once again. The market knows this, which is why it doesn't respond to short-term catalysts that appear to provide a reason to push the price of oil up.

Even before this deal was announced, Saudi Arabia had mentioned it had no idea what it could do to stop shale producers from boosting production if the cartel and others were to cut production. That has played out exactly that way: there is nothing they can do.

The hope was that global demand would grow at a fast enough pace to minimize the effect of a rise in U.S. shale production. That hasn't happened, as shale producers have once again proven they can exceed market expectations.

That in turn has left OPEC unable to provide an exit strategy that doesn't confirm what everyone already knows, that a lot more oil will eventually have to be released into the market. The only other option would be for the cuts to continue on until global demand finally catches up with supply.

Until U.S. shale producers reach the ceiling of what they are willing or able to cap, it won't happen.

One important thing for investors to consider is a number of U.S. shale producers aren't just producing to gain market share, they're raising production because of the heavy debt loads many of them still have. They simply aren't able to stop in most cases.

Oil in storage

Although it's impossible at this time to know exactly how much global oil is stockpiled, much of the emerging consensus it that China has a lot more oil in storage than previously believed.

The IEA, including all other revised stockpiles, believes there is about 230 million more barrels of oil stockpiled than it thought.

Orbital has also suggested the same in regard to China, citing satellite imagery that contradicted official China stockpiles of 301 million barrels at the end of 2015, with an overall capacity for 442 million.

As of May, Orbital said stockpiles in China were closer to 600 million barrels.

On the part of the IEA, it noted that it slashed its outlook for 2016 demand from non-OECD countries by approximately 420,000 barrels per day, with China representing over 25 percent of that. With no comparable cut in its assessment of supply, the assumption of the IEA is that 157 million barrels had to have been put in storage.

The remainder of the estimated 230 million in global stockpiles above what was believed to be in place, came from revisions it made in its 2015 demand estimates.

Short term U.S. demand

It was thought by some that the interruption in U.S. supply from Harvey would result in oil prices jumping, but the reality is the decline in demand was deeper than the loss of supply, which has leveled off the effect of the hurricane.

This will keep the price of oil from jumping on the upside of the price. Now that other storms are arriving in the U.S., this could play out longer depending on how long the impact of the storms have on specific regions, such as Florida.

If things remain shut down there for some time, it could drastically reduce the amount of oil needed to go about everyday life by people and businesses. That would extend the low-demand period of time before the market starts to rebound.

A consequence of the decline in demand is that U.S. stockpiles have started to grow again, and are likely to continue to do so until things return to normal after the storms.

We have no way of knowing how long it'll take until the picture is clearer in the aftermath.

U.S. dollar

One positive for supporting the price of oil is the weakening U.S. dollar, which is in part dependent upon the decisions of the Federal Reserve in regard to interest rates.

While it's a guessing game with opinions on both sides of when the Fed will boost rates once again, the general consensus is it isn't going to happen in the near future. That means the price of oil should enjoy support from a weaker dollar for now.

The question further out is what happens when the Fed starts to raise rates again, when combined with the other factors mentioned above. If stockpiles remain high, supply and demand offset one another at best, and OPEC and others can't provide a blueprint for exiting the deal, it's going to continue to keep the price of oil down.

In the short term, that is likely to continue because of the return to schools, which historically means a drop in demand for gasoline and oil in the U.S.

Conclusion

When taking all this into account, I see the inability of OPEC and others to provide an answer as to how they're going to exit the cuts without disrupting the market once again, as the most important catalyst.

In effect, what will happen at best will be U.S. and global stockpiles may finally rebalance, but what drove the problem in the first place - oversupply - will immediately return once the production cuts are ended and exports hit the markets once again. One unknown factor is just how high U.S. shale production will climb during that time, and how accurate demand estimates are.

Many media reports have pointed to the frustration of OPEC concerning why the price of oil hasn't moved up with the reduction of global supply. The reason is because everyone sees what's coming down the road with the return of oil to the market once the production cuts are ended, which means nothing will have really changed in the long term.

It could still take two to three years before global demand finally catches up with oversupply, and that assumes other production outside of U.S. shale doesn't become a major factor.

The other key element is what China ends up doing with the excess stockpiles it obviously has, but is understating in its official reports.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.