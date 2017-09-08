New Media Still Seems To Make Zero Sense

I do not understand the bull case for New Media (NEWM). At all. Nothing about the stock makes any sense to me. New Media's strategy - rolling up local newspapers - is the same strategy that led its predecessor, GateHouse Media, into bankruptcy. It pays a 10% dividend yield at the same time it's issuing stock its CEO claims is highly undervalued (and which that CEO personally bought). That disconnect seems in large part due to the management fees owed to Fortress Investment Group (FIG), soon to be owned by Softbank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY). Fortress' struggles alone would seem to cast some sort of shadow over New Media - but so far investors seem content. (That said, NEWM chairman and Fortress principal Wesley Edens did receive a 2:1 withhold/vote for ratio at the most recent annual meeting.)

Organic profits are clearly declining, the argument that digital revenue will replace print revenue is all but ended at this point, and non-national peer stocks have declined rather substantially over the past few months. Yet NEWM is holding up reasonably well after a mid-May swoon, still trading ~15% above a 52-week low hit around that time.

I remain convinced that NEWM will not end up well for NEWM shareholders, and bought puts on the stock earlier this year. Those puts are obviously quite a bit in the red - and I'm a bit skeptical of adding to that trade, at least for now. The dividend yield may be pulling in investors in the near term. Even I'll admit Q2 earnings were improved from previous quarters. And New Media is hiding its declining profits by keeping its M&A machine going, most recently with a $120 million portfolio acquisition announced last month.

Essentially, a short of NEWM has a catalyst problem. But I still think there's a lot of downside ahead of New Media.

Q2 Earnings

Admittedly, Q2 was one of the better quarters New Media has posted in a while. Revenue rose 2.6% year-over-year, and digital revenue climbed 9%. Same-store revenues continued to decline, but improved, with a 5.4% drop after back-to-back quarters of 6.2%. But same store operating expenses declined 6.3%, which allowed organic margins to improve. (New Media hasn't disclosed that figure in the past, but it appears a much sharper cut based on the margin trends seen in above. A $27 million cost reduction program was announced on the Q4 call, with Q1 not receiving the full impact. It appears that program did ramp in Q2, however.)

As a result, Adjusted EBITDA on a pro forma basis (note that there are no pro forma adjustments in recent quarters) increased for only the second time in two years. Free cash flow increased 16%. Digital trends look solid as well; the newly rebranded UpCurve (formerly called Propel Business Services) grew revenue 44%. Events revenue more than doubled, and a full-year target of 15% suggests 1%+ of total sales this year for that category.

If you look at the quarter from a fundamental perspective, I can understand how the stock would look tempting. The argument from New Media has been that its 'hyperlocal' content, driven by small, local papers, means it will be less susceptible to declines than regional operators like McClatchy (MNI) or Lee Enterprises (LEE). It also continues to argue that continuing strength in digital - which seems supported by 44% growth in UpCurve - means the company eventually can get back to organic growth. Q2 results, given the ability to cut costs and improve margins, and the apparent strength in non-print categories, would seem to support that argument. But that argument remains as flawed as ever.

No, The Strategy Isn't Working

New Media CEO Mike Reed continues to argue, including on the Q2 conference call, that the company will get to organic revenue growth at some point. I'd point out that Reed made the same argument nearly a decade ago when he headed GateHouse Media.

It's not going to happen. And whether or not it was intentional, the company's Q2 presentation removed much of the discussion in the Q1 presentation about a return to that growth - including a chart showing that 53% of revenue was 'stable', and a bridge showing an "illustrative path" toward organic revenue growth.

Whether the presentation was changed because of a change in sentiment or not, Q2 undercut that argument. 53% of revenue might be stable or growing, as New Media defines it. But ~35 points of that 53 percent is coming from circulation revenue - and that is stable, but not for long. Unit volume declined "mid to high single digits", per the Q2 call. New Media is offsetting those declines price hikes (peers like McClatchy are doing a similar strategy) - but that simply can't last forever.

And the idea that digital growth will somehow offset print weakness is pretty much dead at this point. It's true that UpCurve grew 44% in the quarter - but that number actual continues a deceleration. In the Q1 presentation, the 'bridge' to organic revenue growth suggested a $38 million contribution from UpCurve (then called Propel) over the next four quarters. The updated 2017 target for the business is for $74-$76 million in revenue, a $22-$24 million increase. Whether that implies a modest slowdown in growth relative to expectations, or simply overoptimistic post-Q1 projections (which were based on annualizing the Q4 growth rate). Regardless, Propel is 5% of the business. Events are 1%. Digital advertising is another 5%.

79% of revenue comes from print advertising and circulation. Print revenue is declining likely double-digits on an organic basis. Circulation revenue is flat, and likely will give way at some point. There's simply no way to sustainably take mid- to high-single-digit pricing annually - particularly when cutting costs. Even digital advertising, excluding the marketing services businesses, declined over 8% in Q2, using figures from each quarter's presentation.

Revenue here is going to decline pretty much forever. Cost cuts can only be taken so far; the United Media Guild already is battling with New Media and it's delusional to suggest that a 6% cut in opex isn't impacting quality in some way (particularly given that 6% is no doubt focused on only a majority portion of the business; New Media isn't cutting headcount in the digital businesses).

(Disclosure: An unnamed reader who I assume was a UMG representative reached out to me after my last story to point me to an article on the UMG website relating to New Media, one different than the one to which I linked in the past paragraph. My past work has been quoted on the site as well, but I was unaware of that fact until researching this article.)

And what's somewhat incredible is that it's already clear the strategy isn't working. As Adjusted EBITDA (as New Media terms it) rose $3.3 million year-over-year, which sounds like progress. But over the past twelve months, New Media has closed on $68 million in acquisitions at a 3.5-4.5x EBITDA multiple, adding $17 million in annual EBITDA, or $3.7-$3.8 million a quarter. In other words, in a good quarter, with heavy and likely one-time cost cuts, organic EBITDA still declined by 1%+. Past figures, using similar math, suggest the performance on a multi-year basis has been in the 10%+ range, at least.

Maybe New Media will benefit enough from the cost cuts enacted over the next two-plus quarters to keep that trajectory up. But that, too, will give. And if circulation revenue, in particular, turns south, it can quickly overwhelm even those cuts.

Can You Short NEWM Stock?

This still looks like a ticking time bomb. With the $120 million acquisition of Morris Publishing, again assuming a 4x EBITDA multiple, the net leverage ratio is moving to 1.6x. That's a far cry from the 3.25x required to trip covenants. But with 65% of free cash flow going to cover dividend payments, and more acquisitions likely on the way, debt repayment simply isn't a priority - or much of an option at this point. New Media went so far as to repurchase $5 million in stock in the quarter, an odd move given the 10% dividend (why not buy the undervalued stock in a tax-advantaged manner?) and a $120 million offering made at $16 less than a year ago. (Yes, NEWM repurchased below $13, but it could have avoided most of this simply by not having such a huge yield - which raises the question of why that dividend is needed.)

With debt unlikely to come down, increased erosion in EBITDA and a change in trend can change the narrative here. The question, as always from the short side, is when. The dividend is attractive. I can see why New Media's strategy might appear to be working, from a distance. There aren't any near-term covenant concerns coming; EBITDA would have to decline by ~50% from current levels, and even with further M&A that's a 2-3 year process at least.

But this is going to be a business model that works until it doesn't. Numbers aside, this is a leveraged roll-up of newspapers whose strategy is based on buying assets at 3.5-4.5x EBITDA and being valued at 5.6x (the current valuation) or higher. Organic revenue growth isn't coming - New Media isn't close, and hasn't been for a decade. And proportional cost cuts can't be instituted forever, if much longer.

The question is timing. And it may be that NEWM shorts/bears simply have to wait for circulation revenue to crack - the same potential catalyst I called out last year before choosing to ignore myself. But this simply isn't going to work. New Media's strategy has failed before, and there's a very high chance it will fail again.