Monday, Monday, Can't Trust That Day

This could go one of two ways on Monday.

Just before midnight in New York, the bottom fell out for the dollar and a couple of hours later, yields fell to fresh YTD lows.

Ok, well the dynamic I highlighted on Thursday in "Kicking Cans And Pondering Gary Cohn (Again)" got materially worse overnight on Friday.

I'm writing this an hour before the cash open, so we could well see things turn around a bit, but honestly, it doesn't matter. What happened overnight speaks volumes about sentiment.

Thursday's move lower in yields (TLT) and the dollar (UUP) was a testament to two things:

between uncertainty about the future of the Fed and market participants' inability to discern exactly what the White House's new alliance with top Democrats might mean for fiscal policy in a Republican Congress, traders are simply fading the U.S. reflation story first and asking questions later

everyone is nervous about a weekend that could include another North Korea ICBM launch to "celebrate" the country's founding day, and landfall in Florida by a potentially catastrophic hurricane

Well, around 11 p.m. New York time on Thursday night, the bottom really fell out for the dollar. A couple of hours later, Treasury yields followed suit, with the 10Y yield diving to a YTD low of 2.0144%:

That two-pane doesn't really do this justice, so consider the following larger charts which show that the broad dollar has now fallen to its lowest levels since January 2015 and 10Y yields are now on the fast-track to erasing the entirety of their post-election rise:

The Bloomberg dollar index is down seven days in a row - that's the worst stretch since 2011 (for those interested, there's a full recap of the dollar wipeout here).

Meanwhile, the Chinese yuan (CYB) is riding one of the most incredible hot streaks I have frankly ever seen, especially given the fact that everyone was thoroughly convinced depreciation was inevitable. Just look at this chart and try to appreciate the scope of the rally since the early June short squeeze:

That's the onshore yuan. As you're probably aware, the offshore yuan rose against the dollar for an incredible 14 consecutive sessions through Monday, and although a couple of weaker-than-expected (but still strengthening) fixings managed to break the streak, USDCNH had its worst day since May on Thursday amid the dollar malaise.

Another fun factoid, CNY was on pace Friday to log its best week in more than a decade:

That, after logging its best month since revaluation in August.

Meanwhile, gold (GLD) is up again (on pace for a third weekly gain) and has rallied something like 8% since Trump's "fire and fury" comments last month.

Make no mistake, this is all extremely notable and what it portends for Monday even more so.

If the worst case scenario plays out over the weekend regarding North Korea's founding day and the forecasts end up being correct for Hurricane Irma, look out when Sydney opens on Sunday evening, because you're going to see a truly remarkable flight-to-safety.

Of course by extension, that also means there's considerable room for a correction here if Saturday and Sunday come and go without any kind of risk event.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.