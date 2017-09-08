JinkoSolar - Facing A Catch-22

Business

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) is the world’s fourth largest manufacturer of solar modules. The business is based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JKS is vertically integrated and manufactures silicon wafers and solar cells for use in their own solar modules, as well as for sale in the spot market when prices are favorable. Jinko’s solar modules are sold globally, with the three largest markets being the Chinese market at ~40% of sales, the U.S. at ~35% of sales, and Japan at 5% of sales. Modules are sold to distributors, project developers, and system integrators.

JKS’s solar modules are silicon based. The company uses virgin polysilicon to produce silicon ingots, which are then cut into silicon wafers, and then cleaned and put into frames to form solar cells. The solar cells are then interconnected into modules and weather-sealed within a glass and aluminum frame. The manufacturing process is capital intensive and the cost structure is largely fixed. Labor makes up 4-5% of COGS, polysilicon inputs make up ~25%, and the remaining 70% of COGS is manufacturing overhead.

Solar modules are essentially a commodity product as the only differentiating factor that modules have is varying degrees of conversion efficiency, which is the portion of energy in sunlight converted into electricity. These differences are often marginal, and no player has a material advantage over the rest. Module manufacturers compete on product quality, timely delivery and the ability to fill large orders, but the most important factor is price. There are some modules manufactured using thin-film processes which are superior to silicon-based modules from a quality standpoint, though the step-up in quality doesn’t make up for the higher cost.

Since 2009, the solar industry has experienced enormous price deflation. A huge ramp in capacity from Chinese manufacturers subsidized by the government has created a large surplus of supply, which has dropped prices per watt by over 80% since 2009. This influx of new capacity over the past 7-8 years has driven many developed market module manufacturers in developed markets out of business, and has even bankrupted some Chinese manufacturers. This has led to substantial consolidation, and now the top 10 players control over 50% of the market, while Jinko occupies the #4 spot with a 5.6% market share.



(Source: Company Filings)

Investment Thesis

After running up over 100%, JinkoSolar is currently at its 52-week high, and only ~20% off of its all-time high. Fundamentally the business is suffering from substantial margin compression and cash flow issues due to a number of issues. JKS is an attractive candidate to short because:

JKS is a manufacturer of a commoditized product that has experienced enormous price deflation over the past seven years, which is set to re-accelerate as large capacity increases from 2016 push the market further into oversupply. Even with consistent price deflation, JinkoSolar has been the most aggressive player in growing market share despite high working capital and capex requirements, leading to seven consecutive years of negative free cash flow and stressing the balance sheet. JKS funded its working capital and capex needs almost entirely through debt, with occasional equity dilutions. Due to JKS’s history of negative free cash flow, as well as their future working capital / capex requirements, JinkoSolar will need to raise cash through a dilutive equity offering or an expensive debt issuance in order to stay solvent Potential inventory write-downs and provisions for long-dated receivables may pose additional headwinds to FCF, and the company’s history of dubious related party transactions poses a risk to minority shareholders.

Given the high working capital / capex requirements and low (and continually compressing) margins, JKS will likely generate ~RMB1.5bn of negative FCF in 2017, while facing RMB630m of mandatory debt amortizations. In order to finance these maturities while continuing to grow the business, JKS will be forced to either issue additional debt, increasing Net Debt/EBITDA from its current ratio of 3.9x, or it will need to issue equity and dilute shareholders.

Given these circumstances, JKS will need to raise RMB2bn (USD300m), or 33% of the current market cap / 15% of the current enterprise value. The situation remains the same in 2018, and JKS will likely need to raise an additional RMB1bn (USD150m) in cash. Assuming no de-rating, JKS is poised to decline ~60%+ as it earns approximately RMB1.3bn (USD200m) in EBITDA in 2018, versus RMB2.2bn (USD333m) in 2016, and EPS of RMB10.04 (USD1.52) versus RMB16.20(USD2.45) in 2016.

(Source: Company Filings / Author Estimates)

Price Deflation

Commodity Product: For solar modules there is extremely little differentiation between products, and brand is virtually inconsequential. Some modules have higher conversion efficiencies (the ratio of energy from sunlight actually converted to electricity), though the difference between premium and standard products is often small.

The ‘world record’ for the single highest conversion efficiency ratio for monocrystalline and multicrystalline PV modules is 22-25%, while the majority of PV manufacturers produce commercial modules with conversion efficiencies slightly below that at 16-20%, which has improved over the years from the low double digits. JinkoSolar has conversion efficiencies on the high end of the commercial range at 18%+, but this hasn’t translated into higher margins than peers.

(Source: NREL Q4'16 / Q1'17 Solar Industry Update)

While the quality of modules have steadily improved over the years, price per watt has gone nowhere but down. While price declines were most pronounced between 2009 and 2012, prices have continued to fall at a mid single-digit rate per annum. So far in 2017, prices have declined an additional 5-10% as large capacity additions in 2016 have come online.

(Source: PV Price Index)

Staggered Capacity Additions: Module manufacturers need some way to offset price deflation in order to maintain or improve margins. Manufacturing solar PV modules is highly capital intensive, requiring large-scale plants with high fixed costs. Polysilicon makes up ~25% of a module’s cost, labor is ~5%, and manufacturing overhead makes up the remaining 70% of COGS. Given the high fixed cost nature of the business, manufacturers rely on economies of scale and operating leverage to maintain/improve margins.

The need for economies of scale and operating leverage creates a situation where capacity additions become staggered and lumpy, as manufacturers add very large chunks of new capacity at a time. A good example is in 2017, when 9 firms collectively increased their capacity by 11,000MW from 41,000MW to 52,000MW. Despite the fact that the market was already in a state of oversupply, this 11,000MW capacity addition was equal to ~15% of global demand in 2016.

With demand growth estimated to decelerate in 2017 and the oversupply situation worsening, prices will likely compress at an accelerated rate in 2017, pressuring margins for all PV manufacturers. Recent results have started to confirm this phenomenon. Gross margins have declined sequentially from 19.2% in Q3 2016 to 14.3% in Q4 2016, and even further to 11.2% in 2017, for a total of 800bps of margin compression over six months.

(Source: Company Filings)

Cash Intensive Growth

Working Capital Requirements: As prices have fallen, Chinese players have pressed their advantage, putting pressure on higher-cost developed market manufacturers in the U.S. and Germany. JinkoSolar has been by far the most aggressive player in taking market share in the past few years, increasing production capacity by over 5x in the past 5 years.

(Source: NREL Q4'16 / Q1'17 Solar Industry Update)

People tend to praise and reward growth, but ignore the cost of that growth. This presents an issue for module manufacturers as growing is highly working capital intensive. JKS has exacerbated this issue by offering preferential credit terms to customers, especially in mainland China. Currently JKS requires overseas customers to make a full repayment within 90 days, while domestic customers are required to repay 90-95% of the purchase price within 180 days, with the remainder paid in full on a later date. Currently receivable days run at ~20 days in the U.S., and 144 days in China.

(Source: Company Filings)

On the inventory side, the cash committed to the balance sheet has been equally large. The majority of the increase has come from growth in finished goods inventory, which also indicates that there is likely excess supply in the market. JKS is simply producing beyond current demand in order to gain manufacturing efficiencies and lower their average cost per module, even though it commits a large amount of cash to the balance sheet. This creates an interesting dynamic as JKS operates by FIFO accounting.

Since they are selling inventories from 60-90 days ago, in Q2’17 they would be selling modules with input costs from Q1 (they buy polysilicon on the spot market). Polysilicon prices in Q1 were up ~20% from their lows at the end of 2016, which could create up to 400bps of margin headwind in Q2 as polysilicon costs make up ~20% of sales.

At the end of the day, JKS has increasingly tied up more and more cash on the balance sheet to fund overly aggressive growth. With no plans of slowing down in 2017 (stated goal is to increase output by an additional 20%+), this will continue to be a drag on JKS’s already negative Free Cash Flow. With maturities / mandatory debt amortizations approaching in 2017 and 2018, JKS’s lack of cash may leave them without an ability to service their debt obligations.

Capex Requirements: The other major headwind for FCF has been capex. In addition to manufacturing modules, JKS formerly had a downstream solar project development business (which was sold at the end of 2016 to the Chairman for ~US $250m, see related party transactions section). This segment also required a large amount of capex, and JKS spent a cumulative RMB7.2bn, or $1.1bn USD on it over the past 5 years.

All in, JKS spent RMB11.2bn in capex, or an average of 18% of sales over the past 5 years on growing production and downstream assets. Capex should still run at ~5-10% of sales in the future, as JKS’s aggressive production targets will require substantial funding to build out the necessary facilities.



(Source: Company Filings / Author Estimates)

The Catch-22: JKS is faced with a Catch-22. In order to offset margin compression from price deflation, they need to grow production to drive operating leverage. However, growing production is very cash intensive due to working capital and capex demands. Faced with this situation, they have two choices. They can either choose to not to grow, or they can choose to grow. By choosing not to grow, that means that less cash is tied up on the balance sheet in receivables and inventory, and capex spend declines as a percentage of sales.

It also means that there is less volume growth and therefore operating leverage, which will lead to an accelerated decline in EBITDA margins as price deflation isn’t mitigated. JKS’s second option is to grow production, driving operating leverage and slowing margin compression. However, additional cash is required for working capital and capex to fund that growth. In either situation, JKS continues to generate negative FCF.

(Source: Company Filings / Author Estimates)

Debt-Fueled Growth

Pending Maturities / Capital Structure: The majority of the cash that JKS has spent on working capital and capex has been funded through debt, with incremental capital raises coming from equity dilutions. This has led JKS to become relatively levered, with 4 turns of EBITDA on the balance sheet on a trailing basis. However, given the margin compression that has already begun to take place, using 2017e EBITDA of RMB 1.3bn, JKS will be levered at 8.2x Total Debt / EBITDA and 6.3x Net Debt / EBITDA.

JKS’s current liquidity/solvency situation is somewhat opaque. There is no public disclosure regarding any covenants on the debt, nor is there information on when the precise maturities are for each issue. Currently JKS has 18 different issues of short and long-term debt outstanding with a cumulative total of RMB6.4bn, and an additional RMB4.7bn of notes payable. Based on JKS’s 2016 20F, it appears that at least RMB630m will be due in 2017, with at least an additional RMB150m in 2018, and RMB131m in 2019 and 2020 each.

This assumes that all letter of credit loans, guaranteed borrowings, and short-term bank borrowings with undisclosed maturities are simply rolled over. It could easily be the case that a greater amount of debt is up for repayment, but simply isn’t disclosed.

Potential Equity Dilution: With consistent negative FCF and upcoming mandatory debt amortizations, JKS will likely be forced to dilute equity holders in order to fund their capital requirements. They could potentially issue debt, but that would take them up to ~6.4x Net Debt/EBITDA, which may put them in a situation where they are in danger of violating covenants (if there are any).

Issuing debt also doesn’t solve any real issues, it just delays the inevitable and potentially accelerates a possible insolvency. Based on JinkoSolar’s cash requirements in 2017 alone, they will likely have to dilute equity holders by at least ~30% (assuming they use the current price of $26.5 per share).

(Source: Company Filings / Author Estimates)

Accounting/Corporate Governance

Accounts Receivable Provisioning / Inventory Write-downs: Given the large increase in receivable and inventory days, the expectation is that there would be some provisioning/write-downs. However, provisioning for doubtful accounts is at an all-time low on a relative basis. Historically, JKS has had ~15 days’ worth of provisioning, equivalent to about 12% of gross Accounts Receivable. In 2016, JKS had 6.3 days’ worth of provisioning, equivalent to 6% of AR. This low level of current provisioning may mean that higher write-downs/provisioning is due in 2017/2018, creating additional headwinds to FCF.

On the inventory side, solar modules aren’t perishable or seasonal, and generally wouldn’t need to be written down. However, given substantial price declines, the value the inventory is carried at on the balance sheet isn’t reflective of its current value. This dynamic was visible in 2011-2013 as solar module prices compressed materially, and on average 25% of inventories were written down each year. In 2016 inventory write-downs scaled back up, with 9% of gross inventories written down. A higher rate of price deflation in 2017 may lead a greater amount of inventory to be written off.

Related Party Transactions: While there are a number of small RPTs, the largest and most concerning centers around the sale of JKS’s downstream solar project business, Jiangxi Jinko Engineering. In 2014, JKS sold 45% of the equity in the segment for US$225m to China Development Bank and the Macquarie Greater China Infrastructure Fund. In 2016, they sold the remaining 55% equity interest for US$250m to Shangrao Kangsheng Technology, which is owned by Xiande Li, the Chairman of JinkoSolar.

So for US$250m, Xiande Li purchased 55% of the equity of a ‘yieldco’ with a recurring cash flow stream (vs. the core business, which manufactures a commoditized product) and $1.1bn of capex already injected. Not only was the downstream business purchased by the Xiande, but JinkoSolar is guaranteeing all of Jiangxi Jinko Engineering’s loan agreements, worth US $950m, in exchange for a 5% fee.

This behavior demonstrates a willingness by the Chairman, Xiande Li, to take the best assets within the business and move them away into a separate vehicle where 1) minority shareholders no longer have any ownership and 2) Xiande’s economic interest is increased (from ~15% through his ownership in JKS to 55%). This doesn’t set a good precedent.

Risks

Additional Subsidies / State Support: The large increases in production and market share from Chinese firms were partially funded by subsidies and state support. This support has manifested itself for JKS in two main forms: direct subsidies and cheaper debt. Subsidy income has average about 0.6% of sales per year, which has essentially been a free margin benefit for JKS. JKS also has a substantial amount of debt from domestic Chinese banks costing them 3.5-4.0% per annum, despite being levered 4x. Some of JKS’s issues are even interest free. Any additional government support may allow JKS to stave off diluting equity / issuing additional debt.

Competitor Bankruptcies: Given the substantial price declines over the years, a large number of developed market module manufacturers have declared bankruptcy. The most recent is SolarWorld, one of the largest German module manufacturers. Despite government support, some Chinese players are facing bankruptcy risk as well. If any major producers file for bankruptcy, the drop in production may lead to a deceleration in module price deflation.

Lower Input Costs: While the cost structure for manufacturing modules is largely fixed, ~25% of COGS is polysilicon inputs. Polysilicon prices have declined materially over the years, giving JKS and others some breathing room. While there was a recent move up in price by ~25%, if polysilicon prices decline faster than module prices, margins could expand for JKS. However, prices for polysilicon need to move materially to offset module price declines. For example, in order to fully offset a 5% module price decline, polysilicon prices need to decline by 20%.

Rationalizing Competition: A material for shorting JKS is that competition becomes rational, and industry participants prioritize profitability over growth. Module price deflation has been driven largely by a large supply-demand imbalance as Chinese manufacturers have chosen to grow at all costs. Theoretically, price deflation could stop (or potentially even reverse) if this dynamic changes and capacity growth slows. This would be damaging in two respects.

First, JKS would no longer be spending large amounts of cash to grow production, and the cash burn would not be as substantial. Second, if prices no longer decline, EBITDA margins could stabilize and potentially even expand, allowing the business to become FCF positive. The likelihood of this happening is extremely small. Module manufacturers - JKS included - have displayed a consistent desire to grow to be as large as possible, with JKS alone targeting an additional 20%+ production growth in 2017.

Commodity Product: The commoditized nature of solar modules has created the current predicament JKS and other module manufacturers face. When the market is dictated by supply and demand, and shift in these dynamics can have a large effect on prices. Any number of events could shift the market out of its current state of oversupply, including but not limited to: the removal of anti-dumping duties, increased subsidies for solar developers, rising fossil fuel prices, natural disasters near concentrations of module production, changing competitive dynamics, etc., etc.

The reassuring factor is PV module prices are publicly reported on a monthly basis, and any change/reversal of the current trend of declining prices can be observed early enough to act before it materially changes the thesis.

Disclosure: I am/we are short JKS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.