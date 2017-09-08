Daily Ranges For XIV And S&P: How Do They Relate?

Building out a history for the daily range of motion in XIV vs. SPX since December 2010.

A few days ago, we began a series of studies that attempt to understand the VelocityShares ETP (“exchange traded product”) known as XIV. We want to gain better insight as to how this trading vehicle has performed since its inception, as well as to compare its movements to the SPX. In future segments, we will try to explore relationships between SPX and other products.

We’ve attached an Excel File (2nd Tab), which includes the raw data on daily movement between the XIV and just raw S&P 500 (SPY).

We calculated the daily range by taking the natural log of the day’s High divided by the day’s Low. Because High must always be greater than (or theoretically equal to) Low, the natural log of a number greater than “1” is always positive, and hence so will all the daily range values. See the Excel Spreadsheet to get a feel for this.

We’ll supply readers with three different vantage points on this basic question:

What’s the basic distribution of daily range movements we might expect on any given day in the XIV and the S&P?

Let’s take a look at the combined “all-in” chart for daily movement:

Several interesting points creep up. First off, the XIV daily volatility is much greater for XIV than for SPX. We’ll have more to say on that in a moment.

We do see that there are stress points where the range of XIV is much greater than the range for SPY. Now, “range” by no means has to imply down. Remember, this is just “range,” and so a big up day registers the same as a big down day for this kind of metric.

Having said that, big up days tend to take place around the same times as big down days. In other words, daily range tends to cluster. We’ll get a hint of this in a bit.

Something that frustrates us as we look at the graphic above is that the scale seems inappropriate. This is because Excel works to scale the graph so that all the data is covered.

There are a couple of very large-magnitude moves in the XIV, and as such, these skew the data. Let us remove the “large” values to get what is usually more relevant for gauging the day-to-day picture for how these two instruments move.

In the visual tool above, we’ve zoomed in by capping the gridline so that 15% is the highest value that can be seen. This really highlights the degree to which the daily range of XIV tends to outstrip that of SPX. In fact, a huge move in the SPX is more or less just a ho-hum move for XIV. Also, we can see that of late, both indexes have spent most of their time in relatively sleepy territory relative to their more storied pasts. This is especially the case for SPX, and relates to low levels of realized volatility for the index.

Before going on to the following visual tool, let us have a look at summary statistics on the two trading vehicles (technically, SPX is itself an index, not available for direct trade).

In the previous discussion, we discovered that a simple analysis covering the entirety of the XIV (Nov 30, 2010 through last Friday) featured a daily correlation between the XIV and SPX of only about 30%, which we frankly found surprising.

The correlation between the two products' daily ranges, on the other hand, is significantly higher at 65.3%. What that means is that a “big day” in the one is quite likely to correspond to a “big day” in the other (ditto for small days). Of course, the relationship is not perfect, but we do see a little more reliable of a pattern in play for those considering using XIV as a trading instrument, investment tool, or perhaps substitution for raw equity.

The last graphic that we wanted to bring to your attention was the XIV:SPX daily range ratio.

Out of the 1701 data points, there were only five where SPX registered a higher daily percentage range than XIV.

On the other hand, one can see that the ratio moves around a very good deal. That hints at how difficult it would be to use XIV as a direct substitute for SPX on a daily basis. Equivalently, hedging SPX by holding more cash and also XIV would appear to be quite tricky.

Conclusion

We will continue to delve into the behavior of how this product works, both on its own and in comparison to raw long equity.

Before we conclude however, it is worth mentioning that none of this analysis is intended to tell you, the reader, what the XIV has to do over the next month or year or five years. There are all kinds of good reasons to expect that XIV will not perform even closely over the next five years as it has over the last five.

Still, looking to the past can help anchor our expectations as to ranges of outcomes that we may reasonably expect. Moreover, such studies can help ensure that we do not labor under a sense of false security. It is in this spirit that these studies are intended.

Thank you for all the comments on the last segment. We should have another out within the next few days. Also, if there are any aspects of the analysis that you’d like to see, please do let us know.

Finally, we’re including the spreadsheets so that you can tool around in there. If you are so inclined and you want to push the analysis further, please feel free. We’d really appreciate if you shared your findings with us and/or others.

Please consider following us.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.