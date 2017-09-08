'Refurbishing' Restoration Hardware

September 7th, I ran across a story about Restoration Hardware's (NYSE:RH) tremendous rise (short squeeze) of over 40%. Evidently, RH had a tremendous earnings "beat"!

I normally don't look at RH but a 40% move had me do a quick dig into the financials to see whether such a move is justified.

First the company itself highlighted in its' earnings release:

GAAP net revenues increased 13% …

Well, that seems good. In 2016, net revenues were $543,381 (in thousands) and increased to $615,326 (in thousands). What's wrong with that?

The problem is that RH still ended up with a GAAP loss for the quarter.

Source: RH earnings release

Of course the company does not want to admit this so it resorts to "adjusted net income"

Source: RH earnings release

Now, the GAAP loss has magically turned from a -$7,862 (in thousands) loss into a $19,701 (in thousands) profit!

The bulk of these "adjustments" came from three line items (in thousands):

Recall accrual $3,813

Non-cash compensation $23,872

Amortization of debt discount $6,790

Let's look at these in the foot notes:

1) Recall accrual - "Represents costs associated with a product recall initiated in the second quarter of fiscal 2017, as well as an adjustment in the second quarter of fiscal 2017 of the recall accrual related to certain product recalls initiated in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016."

It's nice to have a cookie jar of available "earnings" when one needs it….

2) Non-Cash compensation - "Represents non-cash compensation charges related to a fully vested option grant made to Mr. Friedman in May 2017 and the fully vested option grants made in connection with our acquisition of Waterworks in May 2016."

Shareholders must realize that granting an "option" gives economic value from the granter to the grantee. There is a difference between accounting and economics, and economically there has been a cost accrued to existing shareholders, as they likely will have their holdings of the company diluted in the future.

3) Amortization of debt discount - "Under GAAP, certain convertible debt instruments that may be settled in cash on conversion are required to be separately accounted for as liability and equity components of the instrument in a manner that reflects the issuer's non-convertible debt borrowing rate. Accordingly, in accounting for GAAP purposes for the $350 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes that were issued in June 2014 (the "2019 Notes") and for the $300 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes that were issued in June and July 2015 (the "2020 Notes"), we separated the 2019 Notes and 2020 Notes into liability (debt) and equity (conversion option) components and we are amortizing as debt discount an amount equal to the fair value of the equity components as interest expense on the 2019 Notes and 2020 Notes over their expected lives. The equity components represent the difference between the proceeds from the issuance of the 2019 Notes and 2020 Notes and the fair value of the liability components of the 2019 Notes and 2020 Notes, respectively. Amounts are presented net of interest capitalized for capital projects of $0.8 million and $0.7 million during the three months ended July 29, 2017 and July 30, 2016, respectively. Amounts are presented net of interest capitalized for capital projects of $1.5 million and $1.3 million during the six months ended July 29, 2017 and July 30, 2016, respectively."

Wow, a lot there. But basically, RH has convertible bonds outstanding. GAAP rules allow RH to split these bonds between debt (liability) and equity, and then RH gets to amortize the debt portion as a "debt discount".

Now we can see why RH has bought over $1 Billion worth of stock in 2017, as shown below. Have to get that stock price above the convertible bond strike price! Which is around $118 a share for the July 2020 note; however, the company entered into a financing arrangement so that they don't become dilutive until above $189. (Document Link). It appears the management wants that convertible debt to be swapped into equity, along with the fact of having their own stock options going into the money.

Source: RH earnings release

Finally, RH attempts to paint a rosy picture of free cash flow growing by going from negative to positive -$148,638 vs. $282,076 (in thousands).

Source: RH earnings release

However, of that $282mm in "free cash flow" over $140mm was provided by a reduction of "Merchandise inventories". Don't expect this to continue in your financial modeling. Now, a company should be commended for managing inventories, but I am very sure that a retail store has to have "Merchandise inventories" to sell to customers. How much lower can they go, especially if sales are increasing?

Also, notice that accounts payable increased by over $99mm, a 19.8% increase in only 6 months. And when looking at the balance sheet line item it has increased by 22.3% since 2016. This is providing "cash flow" but these costs cannot grow faster than revenues forever.

What have been the balance sheet results?

Source: RH earnings release

RH now has negative shareholder equity - talk about financial leverage. It went from a Debt (Liability)/Equity ratio of 1.38 at the end of 2016 to -39.89 in a matter of 6 months!

Restoration Hardware has refurbished itself from a conveyor of items for one's home into an engineering firm - financial engineering that is. Long term things don't usually turn out well for these firms.

I'm not buying this story.

