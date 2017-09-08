Data Download: Harvey Nets To Zero

Every week after the EIA releases their Weekly Petroleum Status Report I download the updated files, consolidate them, and ultimately link them to a simple excel dashboard file which you can download for free at Excel-Data-Junkies.com. Open it up to follow along below, then let's discuss it in the comments section below. For a methodology review take a look the intro "Data Download".

Headline: Harvey Nets To Zero

As a Houstonian, Harvey has been on my mind for lots of reasons, but it's effect on the Weekly Petroleum Status Report was on my mind this morning. My personal Harvey experience (related to oil) was that we all filled up our cars and our portable fuel tanks with gasoline last week, then we sat in the house for 5 days hoping the water wouldn't rise enough to get in the house, consuming virtually no oil at all (all roads around our neighborhood were flooded). The water didn't reach our home…we were very lucky, but I was very curious to see if that dynamic would be visible in the weekly flows I track so closely. Sure enough, gasoline consumption was down nearly 5M bbls compared to the prior week, which was likely elevated by millions of consumers topping off in preparation for Harvey's landfall.

While the EIA release headline was total petroleum supplies up 7M bbls, if you have followed me for a while I prefer to look instead at "Primary Oils" which is simply Crude+Gasoline+Distillate+Jet Fuel. This excludes Propane, Ethanol, Residual Fuel, and "Other", which is primarily NGL's.

Primary Oil stocks continued declining for the 13th week in a row, but were down just 0.5M bbls compared to the average decline over that span of 6M bbls a week. The bottom line is that there were a lot of disruptions to both supply and demand, but in the end, they more or less cancelled each other out, resulting in just a small draw in Primary Oil stocks.

The main difference between total oils and primary oils last week was propane at +6.4M bbls. As noted above, this is interesting but propane is primarily a product of natural gas and I don't think it has a lot of relevance to what we are mostly interested in, which is the price of oil (USO).

Inflows:

Of course, a hurricane drives quite a few competing dynamics in the weekly flows, so let's take a closer look. On the inflow side production fell 749k bbls/d(5.3M bbl/w) as Gulf of Mexico and South Texas production was shut in. Crude imports also took a hit as ports were closed and tankers were diverted resulting in imports of crude and products dropping 1.6M bbl/d (11M b/w). Finally, there was a large adjustment of about 4M bbls in "unaccounted for crude" which generally means either production or imports were overestimated.

Outflows:

On the outflow side of the equation exports were down 2.5Mbbl/d(17M) and consumption was down 1.5M bbl/d(10M bbl/w), with the only surprise being a large drop in propane consumption from 8.6M bbls last week to 3.6M bbls, the lowest in my records going back to 2004.

Glut Analysis:

Looking back at the chart above, primary oil stocks peaked in February 2017 at 1.685 billion barrels, let's call it 250M bbls over the prior average. Over the last 29 weeks primary oil stocks have fallen 131M bbls for a weekly rate of about 4.5M bbls a week. Half of the glut is now gone, and we've been burning through it at a solid pace for over six months now.

OPEC:

In the last 2 weeks, admittedly assisted by a hurricane OPEC has managed to post its two lowest import numbers of the year at 2.3 and 2.4M bbls/d, well under their 2016 average of 3M bbl/d and their 2017 average to date of ~3.2M bbl/d. Odds are we'll see a huge OPEC number in a week or two once the ports clear the backlog, but you never know, maybe this time they are serious about reducing their US exports.

Gut Feeling:

I expect it will take 2-3 more weeks for the full effect of Harvey and Irma to completely flow through the weekly balance sheets for a full and accurate accounting. Over the next few weeks, diverted and delayed tankers will make their way into and out of port. Refineries will be brought back up and offshore and onshore production will be brought back online. Retail gasoline tanks that ran dry in Texas and Florida will be replenished, and consumer tanks will fall back to average levels. Only then will we know the full extent of the effect these events have had on inventories. My expectation is that demand will take a small hit, production already has, and the changes in imports/exports will more or less wash each other out. We will likely continue to see builds in crude offset by draws in products.

The effect on the long term price of oil? My guess is that after the uncertainty gets sorted out by the end of the month prices will firm up in the low $50's. Where they go from there depends primarily on whether or not OPEC actually gets its act together and materially reduces US Exports. If they do, the glut could be more or less gone by the end of the year and oil will likely make a run for $60. If they don't, which is probably a safe enough bet, inventories will start heading back up again next month, and if the pace of growth is high enough, holding onto $50 is going to be a challenge until we get another chance next spring.

