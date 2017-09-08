Disney: Disruption Here To Stay

As predicted when Disney (DIS) announced the plans to create OTT services and move away from Netflix (NFLX), the move would disrupt the business in the next couple of years. The news from the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Media conference today only further backs the thesis of the business going through a disruption.

The stock ended down another 4% today hitting the yearly lows below $100. Is now the time to buy Disney?

Earnings Hit

The original news was that the media giant was going to create OTT services for both Disney and ESPN. CEO Bob Iger confirmed that Marvel and Star Wars films will fall exclusively into the Disney-branded service. As well, the CEO suggests the service won't start until late 2019 further delaying the uncertainty around the service and provide Netflix with a massive amount of time to prepare for the lost films.

The disruption questions the profit picture at Disney for the next couple of years. The shift from streaming services like Netflix has costs from absorbing the losses from BAMTech and extra spending to build out the service to the lack of revenues as the company ramps up the OTT services in a couple of years.

The shock of the day was the news that FY17 earnings ending in just a few weeks is going to miss analyst estimates by a wide margin. Per the CEO, earnings for the year will be "roughly in line" with last year.

This is a big problem considering Disney earned $5.72 last year and analysts expected the media giant to hit $5.88 this year. Analysts forecast FQ4 to hit $1.26, but the new estimate suggests the company will only reach the $1.10 level from last year.

The CEO wasn't specific on the numbers and Disney tends to under promise so one should expect the company to beat the numbers from last year. Still, the hit whether due in part to disruptions from Hurricane Irma closing the theme park and canceling cruises should cause concern about the growth expectations for next year. Analyst estimates have already dipped from around $6.79 to only $6.54 now. This number will head lower and the stock is likely to follow.

DIS EPS Estimates for Next Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Losing Viewers

The reality is that the trend of subscriber losses at ESPN continues unabated and sports programming rights fees are only rising. Everybody knows that cable networks like ESPN and Disney Channel are losing subscribers, but a bigger concern might be the declining audience highlighted by SportsBusiness Daily.

ESPN gets $7.89 per month in affiliate fees so losing each sub costs the company $95 is lost fees per year. For the most part, the assumption was that these were people subscribed to a cable package, but not necessary people watching the network. The reality is starting to set in that ESPN is losing crucial viewers that will hurt advertising revenues and could place pressure on the affiliate fee hikes that have helped offset lost subscribers.

For 2016, the EPSN audience dipped below 2 million viewers. The audience level was last this low back in 2007 and has seen a massive dip since 2014.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the disruption of losing subscribers is only starting. The shift to OTT services throughout FY18 and into FY19 will have costs that impact earnings and Disney is likely to start facing pressure for ad rates and affiliate fee hikes that helped soften the weakness in lost subscribers the last few years.

Continue avoiding the stock until more clarity emerges surrounding the streaming services impact to earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.