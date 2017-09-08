SSE: Dividend Opportunities Lurk If You Know Where To Look

Anything above 5-6% raises a red flag to me. Is there opportunity in the market to secure a 6% and growing dividend?

It’s frustrating times for income investors these days. Bond yields continue to drop as prices inch up. Stock prices continue to levitate where any drop is reversed immediately making any dip look more like an irrelevant blip. Banks are paying next to nothing. CDs don’t keep pace with inflation. To put it as a metaphor: if great yield opportunities are leaves on a tree, it’s slim pickings.

Image

Opportunities Lurk

But opportunities there are if you know where to look. For example, in March I recommended shares of Electricite de France (OTCPK:ECIFY) at $1.70. Today they trade at $2.33, a 37% capital gain excluding dividends. A few weeks before that I wrote about a water utility, Veolia, trading at $16.00. Today, shares trade hands at $23.80. That’s good for a 49% capital gain excluding dividends.

These may be ho-hum gains for some but keep in mind…these are utility companies.

Since then I’ve focused primarily on the U.K. as its future is somewhat undefined post-Brexit and share prices reflect that lack of clarity. I’ve added shares of National Grid (NGG), United Utilities Group (OTCPK:UUGRY) and Pennon Group (OTCPK:PEGRF) among others. All of which I’ve written about and continued to add to over the past 6 months building my stake.

Introducing SSE

Today I add another company worthy of consideration, SSE (OTCPK:SSEZY). Scottish and Southern Energy is a member of the FTSE 100 index, providing electricity and gas to customers in the U.K. SSE operates in three markets: 1) Wholesale which includes generation, gas production, and gas storage 2) Networks which includes transmission and distribution, and 3) Retail which includes energy supply and services.

These businesses have evolved over time with installation of smart meters, the opening of a National HVDC (high voltage direct currency) Centre, and major investments in wind turbines and other renewable sources. The company is the second largest supplier of electricity and gas in the U.K but first in renewable generation.

What stuck out most about this company initially, is the yield. In London the stock yields 6.3%. The American ticker, SSEZY offers trivially less around 6.15%. Take a peek how this yield compares with a few of my favorite domestic utilities:

That’s a pretty sizeable gap for the same industry. Safe yields above 6% raise my eyebrows. That’s a bit too good to be true, so let’s determine if this is a diamond in the rough or a yield trap.

Fundamentals

Let’s first look at three important metrics: return on equity, return on assets and return on capital. SSE is outperforming its peers sporting healthy numbers in all three categories:

Simplywall.st

Adjusted EPS rose 5.2% y/y, operating profit rose 2.7%, and profit after tax rose 6.1%. But this is not the kind of company to examine year to year to tell the whole story. Utilities plan many years in the future with regulators (OFGEM in this case), to ensure stable pricing and to meet the many challenges these operators face. For example, major utilities have years with significant capex when building a new project and other years of write downs and decommissioned projects.

What I look for in addition to traditional fundamental metrics is high investment grade credit rating, strong dividend coverage, low cost of debt, and a forward-looking vision that help preclude falling into a yield trap of a dying business. Let’s go one-by-one.

Standard & Poor’s Global Rating Services assessed SSE’s long-term credit with a rating of A- and a stable outlook. Last October, Moody’s affirmed an A3 rating which provides a composite score of upper medium grade, setting them above or equivalent with domestic peers here in the United States. But rating agencies don’t always get it right, so let’s examine the dividend coverage.

The May 2017 shareholder letter highlighting the prior year’s results touts dividend coverage of 1.38x. That is at the high end of the goal range of 1.2-1.4x. While that number is expected to decline in the next few years, SSE is confident that dividend coverage will remain over 120%. This margin of cushion is important for dividend growth (about 2% each year) and general obligations.

It’s imperative that utilities have a low cost of debt since they have enormous expenses related to maintenance and new projects. A big announcement came last week when SSE announced the largest green bond in the history of the U.K. What was surprising wasn’t just the size, but the coupon. The €600M bond had such high demand that the rate dropped to 0.875%. Even for an 8-year term this was extremely low compared with a super-safe United States 10-year treasury yielding 2.05%. This is a huge sign of confidence for investors.

Over 90% of SSE debt is at a fixed rate. Prior to the green bond announcement, the average cost of debt was a respectable 4.1%.

Challenges and Risks

Investing in SSE is no slam dunk. The ‘Big Six’ suppliers have come under increased scrutiny and SSE was singled out for being the most ‘profit-hungry’. This led the government to potentially cap energy tariffs, a plan ultimately scuttled, but remains a lingering concern. Instead, lower cost providers are filling the void poaching customers from legacy operators like SSE. In fact, SSE lost an astounding 230,000 customers last quarter alone to competitors. This is a disturbing trend and one that I am watching very closely as a shareholder.

A secondary risk is currency. Take a look at the two charts comparing the performance of the stock first in the United States and then in London over the past 5 years:

Charts courtesy of Charles Schwab

The U.K. chart is mostly flat while the American chart is decidedly down. On top of that, dividends rose each year since 1999 on the London Exchange, but since ADR shares are paid in American dollars, dividends are variable for American shareholders. The swing in sterling can be a detriment and a boon. It’s been a detriment for 30 years and I am betting that eventually that trend will reverse. American holders will benefit the most if I am correct.

Conclusion

The utility market is not the safe haven it once was. Competition is fierce and new technologies like battery storage, cheap solar and wind will alter the landscape over the next decades. Regulatory agencies across the world are refining strategies to meet a rising demand. Large companies like SSE must adapt and show agility to overcome strong headwinds from lower costs of generation, political pressure, and the high costs of phasing out outdated infrastructure and investing in newer more cost-efficient transmission and distribution networks all the while fending off new entrants.

I believe that SSE is making a significant stride in the right direction through its low-cost green energy bond. Reading through the voluminous materials on the website, this is a company that embraces sustainability not just environmentally but fiscally and toward its own employees. I encourage potential investors to read this letter from the CFO detailing what that means for SSE. Green energy is not just a trend, it will be the prevailing source of energy in the latter half of the 21st century. Those companies that adopt this mentality early will thrive. I avoid companies that do not.

SSE yields over 6% with an A- credit rating and is hitting a 5-year trough. I believe at today’s price near $19.00 is a reasonable time to consider including SSE as a part of an income portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UUGRY, SSEZY, NEE, D, DUK, VEOEY, ECIFY, PEGRF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.