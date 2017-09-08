The Stars Group: Price Is Down, Should You Buy?

About a year ago, the saga surrounding Amaya’s (recently re-branded The Stars Group) possible privatization was heating up. Apogee was reached on Nov, 14 when a consortium led by former CEO and major shareholder David Baazov made a non-binding all cash offer for company’s equity. Despite the generous premium, market was skeptical the deal will materialize; shares were changing hands way below the tender. At this point I argued purchasing Amaya was a win/win situation as fundamentals justified company’s valuation. The takeover proposal came as a free option on an already undervalued asset. What surprised me, however, was the strength of Amaya's relief rally following deal’s failure and more importantly Baazov’s dissociation with the company. Shares literally jumped every time he unloaded a portion of his stake.

Fast forward, the new management is executing conservatively and strictly to the long-term strategy. Efforts are focused on traffic migration to and cross-selling of higher margin business (e.g. casino and sportsbook), while monopolistic poker position is used to milk customers as much as one can. Considering the rake back structure and limited customer-acquisition promotions (lack of affiliate program, for example), PokerStars charges the highest fees cross the industry. Nevertheless, the company controls the vast majority of traffic. The decline in poker active customers is most likely attributable to a negative macro trend rather than users switching to alternative platforms.

Source: Table created by author, based on company filings

Despite casino and sportsbook being in early development stages, marketing expenditure as portion of revenues is shrinking; general and admin expenses have also improved substantially. As a result, Stars’ EBIT margin has grown 65% over the past 18 months.

Apparently, company’s fundamentals are going from strength to strength. Gambling, however, is a sensitive matter exposed to political uncertainties and negative media coverage. As such, The Stars Group's (NASDAQ:TSG) fate is dependent on numerous exogenous factors.

Recent macro developments

The past few months have been a mixed bag. On the positive side, it finally became certain France, Spain and Portugal will share their poker liquidity starting early next year. Customers in these countries are currently restricted to play against compatriot exclusively. The new ruling will let French, Spanish and Portuguese compete with each other, significantly improving the size of players pool and prize funds. Pokerstars already has strong positions on these markets; the traffic merger will give it a clear advantage over its local competitors (notably the French Winamax). The news could also be interpreted as a more liberal sentiment across Europe with possible implications on the German and Dutch markets (which are still in the gray zone).

Second positive development is company’s upcoming Indian roll-out. It is a young and quickly growing market with a potential to turn into company’s backbone going forward. Debut is scheduled before the year's end:

When it comes to Asia, we are going to rollout our operations in India, hopefully in Q3 or latest in Q4. We are moving forward according to the plans and it looks quite positive. I am not anticipating significant revenues to take place this year, but we do hope to continue growing this market over the course of the next few years. Source: Amaya's Q1 Earnings Call

Moving to more neutral news – while US legislations were expected to become more accommodative recently, Pennsylvania’s delay came as a negative surprise. Odds are still optimistic, but hopes for a quick US market reopening evaporated. New York is still on watch but expectations aren't that high anymore.

In terms of strictly negative developments, Australia seems lost. Despite players’ petitions, chances are PokerStars will irreversibly leave yet another lucrative market. Similarly to the catalysts discussed above, however, Australia is hardly a shock as debates are dating back to 2013.

What I find most concerning are the threatening messages coming from one of PokerStars’ largest market – Brazil. According to an article, the South American country might soon ban residents from making payments to offshore gambling websites. While the rule could potentially be bypassed through an e-wallet (Skrill/Neteller/Paypal -- established scheme in the loosely-regulated districts), it will likely discourage most recreational players from using TSG’s platforms. The development came in a sharp contrast to what management said during the previously mentioned call:

There are again some positive indications coming back from Brazil. Brazil is quite a significant market for us. We operate only poker in Brazil. And if Brazil will open up the online gaming, then the opportunity for casino and sports could be quite significant for us because we have built quite a significant player base in this country and the opportunity for cross-sell would be quite unique for us.

Nevertheless, history shows a good portion of the countries who had barred gambling/foreign casino operations have soon introduced a new licensing system or a better regulatory framework. The reason of the exercise is to hike or introduce excise duties. In most cases, the final result is a monopolized/oligopolistic market consisting of fewer players who are either government-backed or have deep lobbying pockets. Hence, Pokerstars might be better off if Brazil simply shakes its market of smaller foreign firms.

Going back to micro level, the company deserves recognition for its attempts to innovate. First, PokerStars is alpha-testing a new format called Power Up Alpha. The game is a mixture of classical poker and Blizzard’s Hearthstone. If officially launched (expected in fourth quarter), the idea has good chances to bring fresh traffic to the platform. Moreover, it demands additional layer of skills, which drifts the concept away from the old-fashioned pure luck based games. So far the community sounds excited.

Another cleaver implementation is the Winning Moments Videos. While short-lived, it will be an effective marketing trick to get to larger audience at a relatively low price (process is automated yet repetitive; think of Facebook's memory clips).

Pocket aces dealt for Q3

Pokerstars just rolled out a new reward system for its regular players. It is less transparent and supposedly significantly undercutting customers’ rake back (from 20-25% of rake paid to 5-10%). While professional players are furious about it, chances are it won’t have a material impact on the traffic. At the end of the day, regulars are forced to play wherever the “fish” is. Being the most recognizable platform hosting the biggest tournaments and offering a wide variety of games, PokerStars is the natural choice for recreational players. Rightfully, management is taking advantage of the dominant position by increasing the fees charged (either through direct rake hikes or by cutting rake backs) and getting rid of unnecessary intermediates (affiliates/referral programmes). Hence, while risky, I can argue what executives are doing is of best interest to shareholders.

The macro trend also looks promising. It seems PokerStars’ popularity has hit a hard bottom and is now in a recovery mode. The trend is most likely supported by the ongoing World Championship of Online Poker. As a result, I expect improved customer registration figures and ultimately a positive QAU growth for the poker business. The casino should also show strength as management emphasized increasing focus during latest conference call.

Despite the facts, the share price is in secular decline. Stars Group lost almost 15% of its August peak. What is happening?

The acquirer

Late July a Hong Kong-based investor added to its already substantial position:

Source: TSG’s Form SC 13D/A

Information about Tang Hao is scarce. It is worth mentioning, however, that Baazov’s main backers were also Hong Kongese. Does this mean Stars Group is a potential takeover target? Not necessary. In fact, the sell off might be a logical response to China’s recent ban on foreign investments in the gambling industry. The move reduces the probability of TSG being taken over and hence its price premium. Nevertheless, Chinese government’s hostility towards gambling is known for quite some time. Hence, Hoa is unlikely caught off guard. It’s been more than two weeks since the news broke yet the gentleman hasn't sold a share of its stake. Intriguing.

Valuation

Stars Group’s accounts are a bit messy to say the least. Recurring and non-recurring items are bundled together. It is evident, however, that

company’s cash-generative ability is improving:

Source: Table created by author, based on company filings

Assuming 20% effective tax rate, Stars Group’s FCFF/EV yield is 7.81%, which is slightly above my estimation for company’s cost of capital. Hence, current price reflects no growth, which might be a bit too conservative. We get a similar message from YCharts data base:

Final thoughts

As evident, company's valuation metrics are at a historic bottom while Stars Group's fundamentals are improving. Stating the global regulatory environment is turning accommodative would be a little bit exaggerated, but it is hardly hostile either. Given my expectations of exceptional Q3 figures, I more than doubled my position in TSG over the past few days, and encourage other investors to have a look.

Current and potential investors should keep a close eye on the news coming from Brazil as well as the pace of casino's growth going forward. Following the company's SC 13D/A filings is also recommendable as one would know if/when Tang Hao starts winding down his position.