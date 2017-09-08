U.S.-China Trade War: Who Is The Biggest Loser?

With stock markets trading near all-time highs, the potential for global volatility continues to increase. These possibilities have only been made worse by congressional stalemates in the US, extreme weather events that have damaged energy infrastructure strongholds, and continued military escalations in North Korea inching us closer to nuclear war on an almost daily basis. Given the timeline proximity of all these events, it is somewhat surprising that we have not seen more drastic declines in the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY). Part of this can be explained by the reduced trading volumes that are typically seen during the summer periods. But now that the season has run its course, it is time for the market to take a more clear stance on how it views the potential for global growth into next year. Our expectation is that these results will turn increasingly negative and a heightened round of profit taking will put equities in a sluggish position for the first-half of 2018.

At the domestic level, the US is dealing with a heavy docket of issues that range from tax reform to funds repatriation to healthcare and beyond. But over the last few weeks, we have seen escalating military conflicts in North Korea that could trump all of these issues in ways that are far more destructive.

Decades of attempted appeasement have resulted in what US President Donald Trump has described as nothing more than extortion payouts to North Korea and the world now finds itself in a scenario where two nuclear militaries continue display an increasingly hawkish stance. With no diplomatic solutions on the horizon, the only global intermediary is the Chinese government and this is a body that has ultimately shown reluctance in terms of its political maneuverings (i.e. restricting the flow of oil into North Korea). In the chart above, we can see that diplomatic attempts over the last several decades have done little to stop the proliferation of weapons and missile tests in the "Hermit Kingdom" and so investors will need to position for the impact in the near-term.

By now, most of us have seen President Trump's initial response to this reluctance in the highly-publicized tweet shown above. Needless to say, these types of actions would dramatically increase the volatility seen in SPY. For these reasons, it is important to assess the potential costs of a US-China trade war as the ramifications have not yet been reflected the market's valuation of the central stock benchmarks.

In determining which region is likely to suffer most in a potential trade war, we must assess the dramatically rising trends in the number of goods China ships to the US annually. These figures have taken off like a rocket over the last 15 years, and so the negative GDP ramifications in China would put extreme pressure on broad instruments like the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) given the fact that six of its 10 largest holdings are large-cap companies in China.

Next, we can look at the Foreign Direct Investment (NYSE:FDI) figures devoted to both countries. FDI is critically important for countries that are building an infrastructure and developing a stronger presence in the world economy. When comparing the numbers for US and China, we can see that the Chinese contribution to the US economy barely registers. This means that disruptions here would put a significant strain on Chinese corporations (and their associated stocks). These trends also indicate that any negative impact in an asset like SPY would be far smaller with valuations less affected by a large trade war between the two counties.

One wildcard in the equation is the figure for foreign holdings of US securities. Debt levels in the US are now quickly approaching the $20 trillion mark. For a period last year, China lost its position as the largest holder of US debt but this has changed once again over the last few months. Key issues here involve the interest rates that can be commanded by China in these debt repayments and the broad uncertainties here suggest that it may be impossible to quantify the true ramifications of a US-China trade war within the context of the global economy. There are significant questions here with respect to which side loses most and so investors looking to position for protection will need to monitor all of these factors as we move into the final months of this year.

SPY Chart Analysis: Dividend Investments.com

Ultimately, it is clear that no one really wins in difficult political situations like these. But given the one-side nature of the US-China trade relationship that has developed over the last 15 years, we would expect declines in instruments like EEM to far exceed anything that would likely be seen in ETFs like SPY. All of these factors will remain critical for investors with exposure that is divided between emerging and developed markets. SPY continues to trade near record levels in the constant stalemates seen at the geopolitical level suggest a need for a more protective stance in the months ahead.

What is your position on SPY and US-China Economic Relations? We look forward to reading your comments. Stay tuned to Dividend Investors and receive our next alerts by clicking the FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Happy trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.