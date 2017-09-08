PetroQuest Energy On Track To Solve Debt Problems With Production Growth

Rapid production growth may be enough to increase cash flow enough to handle the current debt levels.

PetroQuest Energy (PQ) is on track to handle its high debt levels with rapid production growth. The company needs higher cash flow to ultimately handle its current debt levels. Even with higher production, PetroQuest will need average oil prices stable at $50 per barrel plus, and/or natural gas prices at $3.00 per Mcf plus to have adequate cash flow to handle its debts.

Below is a look at the pertinent liabilities PetroQuest has as of its second quarter 2017 10-Q:

PetroQuest's other long-term liabilities and asset retirement obligations are equivalent to its current liquid assets. So the liabilities shown above are the burdens PetroQuest has to ultimately solve in order to drive shareholder value. The above liabilities total $360 million. Solving the debt problem can be accomplished by a merger, asset sales, cash flow, or in a worst case scenario bankruptcy. The best outcome for investors would be if the company can solve its problems via cash flow.

Below is a look at PetroQuest's projected 2017 cash flow and production growth:

PetroQuest says average analyst estimates project its cash flow for 2017 will be approximately $55 million. This means PetroQuest's debt level is almost seven times its estimated 2017 cash flow. The debt is too high for PetroQuest to handle with just current cash flow because some of its cash flow is needed for capital expenditures to maintain, or potentially grow, its production.

Fortunately for PetroQuest, second quarter production grew versus first quarter production. And more importantly, fourth quarter production is projected to grow by 100%, or more, versus 2016 actual fourth quarter production. Should the fourth quarter estimated exit rate be achieved, it would mean 2018 cash flow could be much higher than 2017 cash flow assuming stable energy prices.

PetroQuest has two premier assets; Gulf Coast deep wells in Louisiana, and Cotton Valley fracked wells in East Texas. The best deep well PetroQuest has is Thunder Bayou. The company has a 37% net revenue interest in the well. It is projected to produce at current levels for several years:

As can be seen above the well is currently producing 39 MMCF/D of natural gas, 1,500 Bbls/D of oil, and 2,200 Bbls/D of natural gas liquids. Thunder bayou is not a fracked well with a rapid production fall in its first year. It is a conventional deep well and will produce in the above estimated ranges until the reservoir of oil and gas begins to run out.

Its other premier asset is primarily natural gas wells in the Cotton Valley trend in East Texas. This is where PetoQuest is focusing the vast majority of its Capital Expenditure Budget to drill multi-well pads. The company's Cotton Valley acreage position can be seen below:

The company continues to achieve better and better results in its with its Cotton Valley wells. Its last 3 well pad achieved 38 MMcf/D with the last well producing a company record 18 MMcf/D. This was achieved at a cost of $860 per lateral foot. Right now these wells cost less than $5 million a piece to drill and complete. The internal rates of return price sensitivity analysis is shown below:

The results from its most recent three well pad using the latest drilling techniques are better than the assumptions used above. So the internal rates of return could improve. Right now they are projecting almost 100% internal rates of return at $3.50 per Mcf of natural gas. That means the company gets all of its money used to drill a well back in one year. Because of the company's high debt levels its needs to reach that target. It can get there with either better drilling results or higher natural gas prices.

Right now PetroQuest remains a very high risk investment because of its debt levels. But if natural gas prices move higher, or drilling results in the Cotton Valley trend continue to improve, then PetroQuest is a potential investment investors can keep an eye on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.