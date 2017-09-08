American Express: Income Is The Main Attractive Factor

Its shareholder remuneration policy through growing dividends and share buybacks is the most attractive factor of its investment case right now.

American Express has solid business fundamentals, but growth has stalled recently and a business turnaround may be difficult to do in the short-term.

American Express (AXP) has a solid business with good capitalization and an attractive shareholder remuneration policy. However, its recent financial performance has been somewhat weak and growth prospects seem to be limited, making its income appeal through dividends and share buybacks the most interesting factor for investors.

Company Overview

American Express is a global services company that provides customers with access to charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It is a bank holding company since 2008 and is therefore subject to supervision by the Federal Reserve. American Express has a market capitalization of about $75 billion and trades on the New York Stock Exchange. It has one of the most recognizable and valuable brands in the world, being a key asset and competitive advantage in the long-term.

American Express is the world's largest card issuer and processes millions of payments daily. Therefore, it competes against all forms of payment, but principally to electronic payments. Its closest competitors include Visa (V), MasterCard (MA), Discover Financial Services (DFS), Pay Pal (PYPL) and large banks with sizeable credit card businesses, like JP Morgan (JPM) or Citigroup (C). American Express has the fourth largest general-purpose card network on a global basis, behind China UnionPay, Visa and MasterCard.

Business Profile

American Express sells its products and services through several channels, including direct mail, online applications and targeted direct and third-party sales forces. It sells to a wide range of clients including consumers, small businesses and large corporations. Its business model is focused on generating revenues primarily by driving spending on its cards, while charges and fees are a secondary revenue stream.

Its business is divided across four main segments: U.S. Consumer Services [USCS], International Consumer and Network Services [ICNS], Global Commercial Services [GSC] and Global Merchant Services [GMS]. Its domestic consumer card and travel businesses [USCS] are the largest one, accounting for about 57% of its revenues. It is followed by ICNS with a weight of 15%, while the remaining units have smaller weights within the group. Geographically, even though American Express has a global reach its largest market still is the U.S., which generates about 75% of the company's revenues. Its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) operations are the second-largest market accounting for 10% of revenues, while the rest is spread around the world.

American Express issues cards and manages transactions with merchants, in what it calls a "closed loop", having access to more data than its competitors. This is a distinguishing factor of its network compared to bank networks or Visa, given that it has access to information at both ends of the card transaction. This allows it to analyze data to underwrite risk, reduce fraud and provide targeted marketing, being another competitive factor compared to its competitors over the long-term.

American Express was historically known as a travel and entertainment card, but the company has adapted its business to modern times and now does more business on the retail side and has been adopting new ways to pay. Additionally, competition remains intense across the payments industry and to remain competitive, companies need to increasingly offer value-added services and products to consumers and merchants.

For instance, American Express became Apple Pay-compatible in 2014, allowing customers to do American Express transactions through their smartphones. It also set a few years ago a new technology hub in Silicon Valley focused on new innovations like big data, cloud computing and mobile infrastructure.

Thus, the company is investing to adapt its business to new technology to remain competitive in a world that is increasingly adopting digital payments as the future preferred payment method. It also seeks to grow by broadening its card member and merchant base network globally by adding merchants to its GMS business and pushing for more widespread acceptance of its cards compared to its competitors. However, given the intense competitive environment across its businesses, growth should remain modest in the next few years.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, American Express has enjoyed several years of revenue and earnings growth following the global financial crisis, thanks to increased spending on credit and debit cards and higher credit card balances. However, this growth has stalled more recently and over the past couple of years its financial performance has been much weaker.

American Express has reported declining revenues over the past two years, driven by lower travel commissions, fees and non-interest revenue. The wind-down of its relationship with Costco in 2016 has been negative for its top-line, even though its net income recovered in 2016 (+4.7% year-on-year) due to a one-off gain of $1.1 billion related to the sale of its Costco U.S. cobrand portfolio. Its Costco credit card portfolio had a sizable weight on its worldwide billed business and card member loans, thus American Express clearly needs to increase its merchant acceptance rate to grow its top-line in the next few years.

To offset the negative revenues momentum in its bottom-line, American Express has ambitious cost-cutting targets, aiming to reduce its cost base by $1 billion by the end of 2017. This represents more than 4% of its expense base at the end of 2015, showing that if the company achieves its target it will represent a significant driver of earnings growth in the short-term. The company has a relatively good track record on cost-cutting, thus this target is probably achievable and American Express should continue to improve efficiency being a positive factor for its earnings growth in the next few years.

Regarding its credit quality, its provisions for loan losses have been relatively stable over the past few years at about $2 billion per year, showing good underwriting standards given that some of its competitors have reported higher loan losses during this period. Its net profit amounted to $5.4 billion in 2016 and its return on equity [ROE] was 26%, a very good level of profitability.

In its most recent results, American Express maintained a weak operating momentum reporting practically stable revenues and lower profits in the second quarter of 2017, compared to the same period of the previous year. By business segment, its U.S. consumer unit is reporting much lower revenue (-9% year-on-year) due to the loss of Costco, while its ICNS segment is performing quite well with revenues up by 8%, compared to the second quarter of 2016.

Its credit quality has deteriorated somewhat leading to higher loan loss provisions, even though its net write off rate remains at a very good level of 1.8%. The company attributes this credit performance to its closed loop advantage, which means that American Express has a better risk control and low levels of loan delinquencies are sustainable in the long-term.

Its earnings per share [EPS] amounted to $1.47 in the second quarter of this year, a decline of 30% from the same quarter of 2016 due to the gain on the sale of Costco, but slightly above street estimates. Its ROE also declined to 22%, one of the lowest levels over the past few quarters. For the full year, its guidance is for EPS of $5.60-5.80, representing a very close level to the previous year (which was $5.67).

Thus, American Express should continue to report very modest growth figures over the next few quarters, showing that its measures taken over the past couple of years to accelerate growth aren't yet showing the desired results. Therefore, further EPS growth should come mainly by further cost-cutting and share buybacks instead of top-line growth.

Capital & Dividends

Regarding America Express' capitalization, the company has an adequate level given that its Common Equity Tier 1 ratio has remained relatively stable between 12-13% during the past few years, showing that its management is comfortable with capital levels within this range. Given its business model of recurring fees and good credit quality, American Express' capitalization seems to be appropriate and the company is therefore able to return a significant part of its earnings to shareholders.

Indeed, in the most recent CCAR of the Federal Reserve, American Express performed quite well on the stress test and had its capital plan approved, showing that the regulator is also comfortable with its capitalization. Moreover, American Express is one of the few institutions that can operate profitably in the severely adverse scenario, showing its very good credit performance, which is a remarkable achievement and demonstrates that American Express doesn't need to retain capital in the next few years.

Reflecting this solid business profile, American Express has delivered a growing dividend over the past few years and has made several share buyback programs. During 2016, it has repurchased $4.4 billion of its own shares, decreasing its share count by about 7%, while its dividend increased by 8% to $1.22 per share.

Following the recent CCAR results, American Express has increased its quarterly dividend by 9% to $0.35 per share or $1.40 per year. However, at its current share price, it offers a modest dividend yield of 1.6%. Its dividend payout ratio has been quite low, at about 20% over the past five years and should increase to around 25% related to 2017 earnings based on its full-year EPS guidance. Going forward, its dividend is expected to grow at about 8% per year over the next three years, which should be largely driven by a lower number of shares outstanding rather than a higher dividend payout ratio.

Given that American Express delivers a modest yield, most of its shareholder remuneration should continue to come from share repurchases. It has obtained authorization for further share buybacks of $4.4 billion over the next four quarters or about 6% of its market capitalization. Therefore, its total shareholder remuneration is about 7.5% and American Express is expected to distribute near 100% of its earnings to shareholders during the next year.

Conclusion

American Express is a solid company with a sound business model, but its business momentum and growth prospects have been weak recently and a business turnaround may be difficult to do in the short-term. Its main attractive factor for shareholders is its shareholder remuneration policy, distributing practically all of its earnings to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. American Express currently trades at about 14x forward earnings and 3.58x price to book value, which seems fair given its business fundamentals and growth prospects.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.