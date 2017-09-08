I Think I'll Walk Instead Of Throwing Money Away

For investors who do want raw materials, I’d be looking for a good entry point on Exxon Mobile or Chevron.

Materials are at record highs and the sector has materially more volatility when compared to SPY.

Get ready for some up and down.

I think I'll walk.

The Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) offers investors a concentrated sector exposure to massive volatility. VAW carries significantly more volatility than the S&P 500 (SPY). A plus side to this fund is it has outperformed SPY since inception. Personally, I'd much rather take on lower volatility with higher returns.

Here's what the fund does from Vanguard:

Expenses & yield

For investors who do want allocation to the materials sector, this fund has a low expense ratio at 0.10%. The current dividend yield is 1.71%. For investors who don't know the materials sector well, I'd advise other sectors. If an investor is looking to be as diversified as possible, I can see a small allocation to materials. This sector has a lot of volatility. The sector can go up or down very quickly.

Here are the attributes of the fund:

2016 and 2017 have been good years so far for VAW. The PE ratio is on the high end right now. I see VAW more as a fund for making bets on sector movements and not a long term investment for generating wealth with the lowest level of risk possible for the expected returns.

For having 119 companies in the ETF, VAW is extremely top heavy in its allocations.

Holdings

Here are the top 20 holdings:

Ticker Name Allocation Div Yield (DOW) Dow Chemical Co 9.07% 2.87% (DD) E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Co 8.27% 1.85% (MON) Monsanto Co 5.96% 1.85% (PX) Praxair Inc 4.32% 2.41% (ECL) Ecolab Inc 4.02% 1.13% (APD) Air Products & Chemicals Inc 3.60% 2.61% (LYB) Lyondellbasell Industries Nv 3.59% 4.02% (SHW) Sherwin-Williams Co 3.30% 1.02% (PPG) Ppg Industries Inc 3.15% 1.73% (IP) International Paper Co 2.50% 3.48% (FCX) Freeport-Mcmoran Inc 2.34% 0.00% (NEM) Newmont Mining Corp 2.30% 0.79% (NUE) Nucor Corp 2.14% 2.75% (VMC) Vulcan Materials Co 1.90% 0.86% (WRK) Westrock Co A 1.67% 2.90% (MLM) Martin Marietta Materials Inc 1.66% 0.87% (BLL) Ball Corp 1.62% 1.02% (CE) Celanese Corp 1.58% 1.89% (ALB) Albemarle Corp 1.52% 1.12% (EMN) Eastman Chemical Co 1.42% 2.41%

Here is the diversification of subsectors:

For my own investments I consider materials and energy to have some overlap. I would rather invest in Exxon Mobile (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) even though they are considered energy. Both of these companies are on my watch list for attractive prices.

Volatility

Since inception VAW has had annual volatility of 24.5%. Over the same period, SPY has seen annualized volatility of 19.5%. This is significant. I would not take on that volatility unless it meant vastly better returns over a long time period.

Returns

Here are the returns for the last decade from MorningStar:

Notice how different the returns are yearly compared to SPY. While there have been some good years mixed in, there's been several bad ones. While the market was mostly rallying every year since 2009, 2011 and 2015 were bad years for this fund. 2011 was down 9.55% and 2015 was down 10.18%. On the bright side, let's take a look at the boxes. The green box shows how the "Natural Resources (NAV)" has done over the 1, 3, 5, 10, and 15-year periods. The 10-year comparison is the furthest out we can compare to VAW. The fund has seen significantly better returns compared to the natural resources NAV.

VAW lost to SPY during every period (3, 5, and 10-year) except the last trailing 12 months (1 year metric). The red box is to show two things. One, VAW hasn't been around for 15 years. Two, VAW performed exceptionally well right after inception. Here is the historical price chart:

The fund came out in 2004, but the green box shows where the 10-year annual returns metric starts. So, since inception, this fund has performed decently (not considering volatility and only raw returns):

Since inception, VAW has outperformed SPY. However, it was done so with significantly more volatility. Counting the volatility, I do not believe this fund should fit into many portfolios. There are investors who may know the sector well and can use funds as trading plays.

Conclusion

The market is currently seeing all time high prices. VAW has seen great returns over the last couple of years and is trading at a high earnings multiple. This fund is not on my watch list. For investors who may be looking for some allocation to materials, I believe they should wait for a much better price point. VAW got decimated in the last recession and I wouldn't be surprised to see them get decimated in the next market panic.

