Why You Need To Buy Chevron Now

Although Chevron(CVX) has seen its share price come under selling pressure in recent years, a resurgence of energy prices could lead CVX higher in coming months. Heavy selling pressure weighed on Chevron as energy prices more than halved from 2014-2016. Both valuation multiples, as well as underlying revenue growth, declined rapidly for the company, leading to a steep and prolonged selloff. Now, however, the company’s fundamentals are turning around, and with low valuation multiples on top of an attractive dividend yield, Chevron looks like a buy.

Chevron’s stock has risen in recent days as the supply/demand imbalance of the oil market recedes. The recent bump in oil prices is largely due to the quantity, and magnitude of damage hurricanes have imposed in recent weeks.

The devastation of Hurricane Harvey, which hit the Gulf Coast last week, led U.S. oil refinery utilization rates to slump 16.9 percentage points to 79.7% last week, the lowest rate since 2010. Moreover, the U.S. Energy Information Administration stated U.S. Gulf Coast utilization rates dropped to 63.4%, its lowest reading on record since the figure was created in 2010.

With the recent disruptions, it is still unclear how long U.S. supply could be affected. As key infrastructure in Louisiana and Texas, the heart of the U.S. oil and natural gas industry continues to operate below full capacity, supplies could dwindle.

The falling utilization rates is an issue because a large reason for the supply/demand imbalance of energy in recent years is due to the historical efficiency of energy producers. As demand remains largely the same, with an uncertain time frame as to when utilization rates will recover, oil prices could continue to rally into the high 50’s through year end.

Moreover, Chevron’s share price has been negatively affected by declining revenue, as well as falling valuation multiples in recent years. A company’s share price is composed of its underlying fundamentals, and what valuation multiples are attached to those fundamentals.

Below is a chart of CVX’s revenue and price to sales ratio. When both indicators are moving in the same direction, it signals the share price is experiencing a healthy rally higher. What can be seen in recent years, however, is that Chevron’s revenue growth has been negative, leading to declining valuation multiples.

The trend could be reversing though as higher energy prices are benefiting Chevron’s revenue growth, potentially continuing in the months ahead. Moreover, investors are becoming more optimistic about the company’s prospects, leading to an expansion of its valuation multiple. With both metrics working together, there remains further upside for the company’s share price.

Finally, in the current low-interest rate environment, Chevron’s nearly 4% dividend yield remains attractive. Its current yield is nearly twice that of the underlying S&P 500 index, seen below. Moreover, the 10-year Treasury yield is in the 2% range as well. With few options to generate above market income, without settling on a highly speculative bond or equity issue, buying Chevron stock could be a relatively safer bet.

Collectively, there are a number of reasons to buy Chevron stock at the current time. For one, the fundamentals of the energy market are shifting. Oil prices are rising due to supply concern, which could leave the commodity trading at elevated prices in coming months. Moreover, Chevron remains attractively valued and should benefit from accelerating revenue growth. Lastly, its dividend yield is nearly twice that of the broader S&P 500, making it a relatively safe total return play in the current market where everything seems overvalued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.