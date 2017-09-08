Could Weak Earnings Be A Plus For This Canadian Retailer?

Reports are suggesting both management and the board are seeking advisers to guide them through a value creation process

Hudson's Bay (OTCPK:HBAYF) put out another all around weak quarter, with only one saving grace. At the very least, Saks is showing very strong comps. After carefully reading the MD&A and listening to the company's conference call, I am now convinced of two things. Management is sticking to their guns, and Land and Buildings isn't going to sit on their hands anymore. While continued losses are not where investors want to be, this could serve a hidden purpose. Activist investing firm, Land and Buildings have now allowed management to execute on its transformation. As management's reorganization is not going as planned, rumour has it advisors are being brought into assist in maneuvering a possible sale or asset monetization. This is what investors have been wanting for years, and it's great to see it coming to light.

Quarterly rundown

Management began their MD&A by laying out recent events at HBC, and I think these are noteworthy for investors. What picture does this paint for new investors looking at entering the name?

On May 8, 2017, Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings downgraded the Company’s credit rating from B+ to B, and on June 14, 2017, Moody’s Investors Services downgraded the Company’s credit ratings from B1 to B2.

On June 8, 2017, the Company announced the launch of its transformation plan (the “Transformation Plan”) for its North American operations including key leadership changes. For further details, refer to the “Overview - Evolving Business Model” section of this MD&A.

On June 8, 2017, the Company announced the Board of Directors reset the quarterly dividend to $0.0125 per share.

In the midst of credit downgrades and a slashing of the company's already measly dividend, the company releases its "Transformation Plan" with the goal of slashing costs to stem bleeding in the hellish retail environment.



This leads us into Q2. I assumed management was handed an easy home-run this quarter. Not only had expectations been reset after Q1, they're actually facing some significant tailwinds in many of their markets.

In Canada, Hudson's Bay is observing the ongoing collapse of Sears Canada (OTCPK:SRSCQ), a name I shorted into bankruptcy-protection. Let me try and paint a picture of the silver platter of potential same store sales growth Hudson's Bay has been handed. I went to purchase a new stove at Sears. Out of their entire sales space full of stoves, they had one they had any inventory to sell. I ended up buying it from Hudson's Bay to avoid the chance of Sears going bankrupt with my money prior to delivery. SRSCQ data by YCharts| Sears Canada's stores are having significant difficulty sourcing inventory The Canadian economy is performing excellently, as are many Canadian retailers. While not entirely comparable, my other Canadian retail holding, Canadian Tire (OTCPK:CDNAF) is posting high single digit comp growth in their most recent quarter, some in the double digits. That includes their Mark's Work Warehouse clothing store banner. Canada posted a blazing 4.5% GDP growth in their recent quarter, blazing past expectations. This was so much of a shock, it brings with it the likelihood of an unexpected rate hike.

This leads to the next logical question. Why will HBC not break down its 'DSG' banner? That banner consists of HBC, Home Outfitters, HBC Europe and Lord and Taylor. My speculation based on current events? Lord and Taylor is performing very, very weakly. First, the banner has been put under a new, dedicated, management team. Jerry Storch has commented multiple times in conference calls that the consumer is viewing Lord and Taylor as a higher end label than it is actually positioned to be. Management also noted that Hudson's Bay had positive comp store sales in the year. Simply look at Lord and Taylor's competitors such as Macy's (M). I have emailed HBC investor relations in the past, and not only will they not break down their banners, they will not explain their rationale for refusing to break them down. I encourage other investors to reach out to HBC investor relations and respectfully request that the company breaks down its comp sales by banner.

The saving grace in this quarter was the company's robust e-commerce growth. Sales grew another 20% YOY and come along with improved websites at theybay.com, gilt.com, and saksoff5th.com.

The story continues to evolve

From the time I started writing this article to publishing, HBC's stock has moved C$1.50 per share on the TSX. That's over the course of ~2 days. This volatility has come from a weak quarterly result to activist comments, to hiring of advisers.

HBC Price data by YCharts

Previously noted activist investor, Land and Buildings is reporting that HBC's management has brought on Bank of America (BAC), and its board has brought on JP Morgan (JPM) to advise the company on possible strategic actions. These actions include sales of assets, a buyout, or a management go-private transaction.

What should investors be looking for going forward?

Source: CBC News | Gerald Storch, CEO, opening first Hudson's Bay store in the Netherlands

I'll be watching for two things going forward. Firstly, the I'll be interested to see the performance at the Hudson's Bay Netherlands stores. The company remains committed to growing in Europe, even through this weak retail environment.

Of course, what all investors have been watching, is the discussion of the advisors being brought in to guide HBC through a value creation process. Considering Hudson's Bay is currently my largest holding, (C$10.50 cost base), I am confident the firm is headed in one of two directions. Those include either:

Management go-private or buyout: The public markets clearly do not have the patience for Hudson's Bay's management to execute on its strategy to become a global retail consolidator. Should they continue to believe in their strategy, they have a much longer patience for a build out of their businesses. The real estate value and underlying assets are strong, and there is certainly significant upside for those with a long time horizon

The public markets clearly do not have the patience for Hudson's Bay's management to execute on its strategy to become a global retail consolidator. Should they continue to believe in their strategy, they have a much longer patience for a build out of their businesses. The real estate value and underlying assets are strong, and there is certainly significant upside for those with a long time horizon Real estate monetization: This can happen in a couple of ways. Firstly, the company has the option to optimize its use of real estate. This would include options such as shrinking square footage of HBC's flagship 5th avenue stores, to add in other high sales shops. On top, HBC could pick of some of its underperforming store locations and begin to redevelop them into high rent spaces, in a similar way to what Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) has managed to do with former Sears (SHLD) locations.

Management was quick to remind investors of their history of strong value creation through real estate monetization. They even cited the following Spring 2017 investor presentation slide (Pg 4) during their recent conference call.

Management was quick to cite their history of real estate sales in their recent quarterly conference call

Conclusion

Despite a weak quarter, there is actually a lot to be excited about given the developments within HBC's board and management. They seem to be willing to make concessions to avoid an ugly proxy battle. It's now on management to take the company in one of two directions. They can either take the company private, and continue their build-out of a department store behemoth, or they can begin the process of real estate monetization for shareholders. Either way, I think it's a good time to be a shareholder. With all that said, the stock has run quite a bit in the past week. If there are no more material developments, I expect there to be some pressure on the stock in the coming weeks. If I were not currently a shareholder, I'd likely wait for the shares to cheapen up a little first.

