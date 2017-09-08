A Motivated Seller And A Weak Market Give CNQ A Bargain

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) is a major independent oil and gas producer based in Canada. The company has been the biggest acquirer of Canadian oil and gas assets during the protracted downturn in oil and gas prices, and they continued that trend once again with their purchase of heavy oil assets from Cenovus (CVE).

From a headline numbers perspective, the deal appears somewhere between fair and slightly discounted, but it is my opinion that CNQ has bought themselves a bargain here that will be very accretive to its shareholders going forward. Unusually in the markets, I think this will still be a win-win deal, as CVE shares have been aggressively beaten down (I think that has been overdone, but that is a separate article) since their acquisition of Canadian assets from Conocco Phillips (COP) and the undertaking of significant debt. Even though CVE received what I believe is a poor price for the package, they will use that money to repay short term bridge debt, which should begin comforting the market on their debt metrics, and improve market sentiment to their shares.

Why Candian Natural Resources got a Great Deal on Pelican Lake

The psychology of Cenovus as a forced seller is the main reason I believe that CNQ received an excellent purchase price here. The deal is planned to close by the end of September, which will allow CVE to report the proceeds in its Q3 report. That alone is probably worth something to them, and accounts for some of what I believe is a material discount. CVE has promised the market that they would sell this asset, and they would lose significant credibility if they couldn't pull it off.

The second reason I believe CNQ likely received a discount on these assets is that they were by far the most logical buyer for them. The CNQ assets in the area surround the CVE assets in the area on three sides, and the production travels down the same sales pipeline. Thus, CNQ should have significant synergies operating the assets. As a couple of examples, both companies currently have a warehouse of spare parts at their main battery in the area. One could be eliminated. Both companies have office staff dedicated to the area. CNQ has not taken any CVE office staff in the transaction. Both companies have charter flights to bring technical staff to the fairly remote site as needed, now they can consolidate into one flight at a time. The list could go on of course, but the point is that there will be significant cost synergies here. Those synergies are also one reason I believe this deal is likely win-win, as without them I think CNQ would have wanted a bargain on headline numbers as opposed to being willing to pay an approximately fair price.

Now I've said why I think the deal is likely a bargain for CNQ, but I haven't quantified it.

Valuation of the CNQ/CVE Pelican Lake Deal

The first thing to note about the valuation is that Pelican Lake heavy oil isn't all that CNQ received for their money. Notably, they also received a net profits interest that Cenovus owned in one CNQ's own thermal oil projects, Primrose East. A net profits interest is a peculiar invention of the oil and gas industry. Similar to a royalty, a net profits interest is paid based on profits as opposed to revenues. That makes it inferior to a royalty paid off of total sales, but significantly superior to a working interest, as the owner of a net profits interest isn't required to put any capital to work. This is especially relevant in the oilsands sector, which is capital intensive as a result of the facilities, pipelines and wells required to deliver huge quantities of high pressure steam underground.

The estimated 2017 EBITDA of the net profits interest [NPI] is 7.2. CNQ itself has a EV/EBITDA of 11, suggesting this NPI is worth at least $72 MM. However, much of CNQ's EBITDA comes from assets that are lower quality than Primrose (legacy gas, etc). The long life characteristics of oilsands assets, as well as the significant leverage of an NPI to oil price also improve the value. Finally, the lack of capital spending on an NPI makes it even more attractive. I suggest a 15X multiple is appropriate here, suggesting the NPI is worth $108 MM, but I will use the $72 MM in my valuation of the deal for conservatism.

That leaves $867 MM worth of consideration that can reasonably be assigned to the Pelican Lake heavy oil assets. The Pelican Lake assets include 19,600 bbl/d of production and ~$150 MM of operating margin (annualized from Q1/Q2 2017). To value this income stream, I will use CNQ's own multiple to determine a price where the deal would be neither accretive nor dilutive.

Based on their most recent financials, CNQ had $5.864 billion of operating income in the first half, or $11.73 billion annualized. Those same financials show $23.28 billion of debt, which when added to their $49.04 billion market capitalization produces a $72.32 billion enterprise value. Thus, CNQ's current valuation is 6.16X EV/Annualized operating profit. Using that same metric on this deal suggests the producing assets are worth $924 MM.

Adding that to the net profits interest suggests that CNQ received suggests that just the portions of the assets that are currently producing income are worth $996 MM, slightly above their $975 MM purchase price.

However, more than just producing assets, Canadian Natural also received extremely valuable oilsands options. The Cenovus Pelican Lake property produces oil out of the Wabiskaw member, which is part of the Mannville Group. The Grand Rapids Formation is a shallower part of that same Mannville Group, and is also full of oil in the area. The stratigraphy below shows their relative positions. The Grand Rapids is a sandstone formation, which is the type of rock the vast majority of oilsands production has come from thus far. There is also significant amounts of oil charged rock in the area in deeper carbonate zones. These would require both higher oil prices and technological change to be developed, so they can be considered a longer term option.

Source: CVE Grand Rapids Pilot Regulatory Presentation

Why are CNQ's Oilsands Options Worth Anything?

For this, I think a bit of a history lesson is in order. In 1999, BP (BP) merged with Amoco. The combined company decided to focus its portfolio by selling its Canadian heavy oil assets. (Sort of like what Shell (RDS.A) and Conoco Phillips (COP) have done more recently). CNQ was the buyer of those assets for $1.6 billion dollars. In that transaction, CNQ paid a fair price at the time for 42,000 bbl/d of producing heavy oil assets, but also received a throw-in. Undeveloped land that has become the Horizon Oil Sands Mine. Those previously undeveloped leases had only option value 18 years ago when they were a throw in from BP, but now CNQ produces 190,000 bbl/d day of oil from that land, and will continue to do so for decades. That is a great example of getting non-producing "option" oilsands land and converting it into a huge amount of value. I believe this transaction has similar under-appreciated optionality.

One reason the Grand Rapids project has option value is that it has regulatory approval. The oilsands are a complicated place, and Alberta is working hard to "green" its image. A consequence of that is new oilsands projects have years of regulatory approvals to undertake prior to the start of construction. Because the Grand Rapids project CNQ is buying has those approvals, it can be considered a "shovel ready" option in the event oil prices rise sufficiently to make constructing new plants viable.

The same press release announcing the regulatory approval also mentions that Cenovus's independently qualified reserve evaluation had estimated 1.5 billion barrels of economic contingent resources for the project. That is a lower category than reserves, but it does require a geological understanding of the oil in place. In this case the 1.5 billion barrels of oil is there, the question is will it be extracted economically, which is what would make it a reserve booking instead.

Why Didn't Anyone Mention the Grand Rapids Upside?

One reason I think this upside opportunity for CNQ went relatively unnoticed by the market is that nobody mentioned it. Neither the CNQ or CVE press releases highlighted the Grand Rapids project as being included in the transaction. CVE has an incentive to not mention valuable assets that don't belong to them anymore, but at first blush it seems that CNQ might want to highlight its new properties. However, I suspect they may not want to give the impression they are paying for potential that is years out. I don't have that worry, because it appears the Grand Rapids project and its 1.5 billion recoverable barrels was a throw in.

Conclusion

The CNQ acquisition of Pelican Lake is slightly accretive on a current basis, without accounting for any of the significant potential synergy from operating two assets that do exactly the same thing side by side. Besides that, CNQ received an approved 1.5 billion barrel oilsands project, which has significant long term value. They also consolidated infrastructure ownership in the area, gaining control of the remainder of the Pelican Lake pipeline that they didn't already own. This deal is slightly accretive to the company in the short term, but the long term benefits are likely substantial. CNQ has bought low, and received valuable upside opportunities at no cost.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNQ, CVE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.