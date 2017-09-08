Why Apple Keeps Issuing Bonds, And The Sweet Spot For Investors

I recently read with interest the comments from the Seeking Alpha news article published earlier this week announcing the latest $5 billion bond offering by Apple (NASDAQ; AAPL). The offering is part of a larger $300 billion Shareholder Return Program that was announced in April of 2012 and expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2019. Many of those leaving comments on the article were critical of the company for issuing debt to fund this program when the company already has so much cash on hand with more piling up every quarter. Why, they asked, would the company issue so much debt when they have such a ridiculous amount of cash just sitting there?

Indeed, somewhat like the Dr. Seuss character Bartholomew Cubbins, who has hats growing on his head faster than he can take them off, Tim Cook has cash piling up faster than he can spend it

Barholomew attracts the wrath of his king who demands the boy remove his hat, but every time Bartholomew tries to, another one grows in its place and poor Bartholomew, despite his best efforts, finds himself in mortal danger of losing his head.

Some vocal and activist shareholders, seeing Apple's cash hoard growing with every quarterly report, have likewise demanded Tim's head on a platter unless he starts to use that cash in a way that is accretive to them. Poor Tim, who is trying his best, can't seem to spend it fast enough. Since Cook took over as CEO seven years ago, the company has acquired over 50 companies, including Beats in 2013 to the tune (pun intended) of $3 billion alone. He's also spent over $5 billion on a new state-of-the-art headquarters campus, and increased the dividend regularly since taking the helm. Furthermore, in an increasingly urgent effort to find the "next big thing," the firm's R&D budget has ballooned from under $5 billion in 2013 to over $12 billion for the trailing 12 months ending in July. And yet the cash grows...from a relatively paltry $74 billion in 2011 to is current total of $261.5 billion.

Why then, with all that available cash, would Apple management opt to issue bonds in order to fund the Shareholder Return Program? The answer is simple.....and complex at the same time but the purposes of this article I'll state the obvious - it's cheaper to borrow money at current rates because the company can earn more investing that cash than the cost to borrow. First of all, they'd take a huge hit on taxes. According to Chief financial officer Luca Maestri, $246 billion of this cash, or 94 percent of the total, is domiciled outside the United States and faces steep tax penalties associated with repatriating that money. Secondly, Apple can invest that money to make more money. Since over 60% of sales come from outside the U.S., money's reinvested overseas will garner a higher return than after-tax money invested domestically. It's a concept many people employ in their personal lives.

For example, if you are over 59 1/2 with $300,000 in an IRA and carry a $250,000 mortgage at a 4% interest rate, why are you borrowing money when you could use the cash in your IRA to pay for the house? We all know the answer. The taxes would kill you, and even conservatively invested you should be able to get close to a 4% yield if you stay invested in the IRA and maybe you will get some market appreciation as well....plus it's darn nice to have a $300,000 cushion. Tim (and the board) feels the same way.

So, now.....about those bonds. This week's bond offering consisted of 2 year, 5 year, 10 year and 30 year maturities priced at 25 bps, 48bps, 85bps, and 110bps over the yield of their respective U.S. Treasuries. Is this a good buy? Initial investors seemed to think so as the offering was well subscribed. You can now buy these and other Apple bonds in the secondary and at a quick glance most are trading at or around par, with the exception of the longer dated securities which trade at higher premiums the longer the maturity.

The Sweet Spot



I would consider Apple bonds with maturities between 5 to 10 years as the "Sweet Spot" as this is the steepest part of Apple's corporate credit curve. In addition, although higher yields can be had by going out further on the maturity ladder, the yield over Treasuries increases only nominally with time and not enough of a spread, in my opinion over the "risk free" rate of treasuries to compensate for the longer term credit risk.