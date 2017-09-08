CyberArk Software: Is There A Cybersecurity Company Flying Under The Radar?

With the acceleration of the market over the last year, it has been harder to find companies that make sense in this environment. In addition, there is so much uncertainty with the possible reworking of Obamacare, tax reform, and nuclear tests in North Korea. However, one area of technology that doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon is cybersecurity. In fact, according to Markets and Markets in Seattle, “the cybersecurity market is expected to grow from USD 137.85 Billion in 2017 to USD 231.94 Billion by 2022 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.0%”. To further demonstrate the need, the number of US-based data breaches hit a record high of 1,093 in 2016 according to CyberScout and the Identity Theft Resource Center. As the world becomes more intertwined economically and the cultural/religious differences continue to present themselves through terrorist acts, information leaks, or data breaches, the need for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) at large, medium, and smaller companies will increase. The percentage allocation of their overall yearly budget to cybersecurity must grow.

If that is a given, where do we invest? Should we buy the large players like Symantec or EMC? Is there an up-and-comer who might be flying under the radar? Thus, enter Israeli-based CyberArk Software (Ticker: CYBR). There are three reasons I like CYBR right now.

Reasonable Valuation – To justify the current P/E levels driven by the market, a company must truly be growing at a rapid pace. CyberArk is still a small player in the security industry inside the vast sector of technology, but it is making a massive imprint. Revenue in 2016 was $64.358 million compared to $51.466 million in 2015, an increase of 25%. Many of the older, larger IT companies have P/E expansion because the market has driven them up as investors continue to buy ETFs, mutual funds, and the like. However, they do not seem sustainable. As CyberArk continues to grow its client acquisition, a P/E in the 40s is not unreasonable considering you are paying for higher growth. Also, with a price-to-free cash flow around 29 after accounting for share-based compensation, acquisition related expenses, and R&D, the stock seems relatively inexpensive. Simply put, they are reporting a profit (unlike their competitors Palo Alto Networks and FireEye) and managing their business well.

Client Loyalty and Diversification – In a highly competitive space, a company must find a way to compete outside of price. Through its self-described “Privileged Account Security Solution”, which helps to protect a firm against cyberattacks using insider passwords or entry into shared systems to penetrate a network, CyberArk is able to “hit home” and assault the most critical areas of an enterprise’s infrastructure. Using the trademarked Digital Vault (which the company describes as an “isolated and bastion hardened server”), all CyberArk products can interact directly with the vault using a proprietary protocol. The Digital Vault subsequently stores keys, passwords, emergency policies, and sensitive corporate data securely on site or in the cloud. Though other companies provide similar services, I think the branding CyberArk has built around the “Privileged Account” and “Digital Vault” is brilliant and sets them apart. The numbers reflect that notion. Clients have increased from 2,500 in 2015 to 3,075 in 2016. As of August 2017, the company has 3,300 customers including more than 50% of the Fortune 500 and 25% of the Global 2000. Some are concerned CYBR has historically had a large number of clients in two industries (energy and retail) which have experienced a seismic shift in profitability and distribution. This was true a couple of years ago, but the company’s client base has broadened in the last 12 months. Now, the two leading sectors they serve by percentage of bookings are financial services and health care. Also, they are heavy in government services as the firm’s PASS is the only one approved by the US Department of Defense. As Trump continues to approve increased government spending on defense, CyberArk should be “first in line” to receive larger contracts.

Thin Coverage – Since its IPO in September 2014, CyberArk has produced consistently stellar earnings. Yet, they are not covered by many analysts on Wall Street and the large research firms do not even include them in many of the security comparisons. This provides opportunity for the investor. A thinly covered stock which performs well will eventually get noticed, the market cap will rise, more coverage will be given to the stock, and more buyers will consider CYBR as a potential holding in their portfolio. If an investor can get ahead of that curve, the chance for substantial appreciation is much higher. Furthermore, I do not see the executives of CyberArk wanting to sell any time soon, but an added bonus of this company is its candidacy for buyout by a larger competitor. Check Point (Ticker: CHKP) did look at them in January 2016; however, those talks seemed to have died down for now.

The stock is down around 10% this year due to a slight miss on percentage growth relative to previous quarters and a delay in a few contracts internationally. With roughly 40% of its revenue sourced internationally, CYBR is susceptible to timing and currency changes than a purely-based domestic company. However, it also provides diversification to the revenue stream over time. That being said, their CEO does not seem concerned stating, “While our results in the second quarter were primarily impacted by certain deals in EMEA that did not close by June 30, we continued to see strong demand for our solutions across on premises, cloud and hybrid environments,” said Udi Mokady, CyberArk Chairman and CEO.

Conclusion

In the technology sector, CYBR appears to be an early stage story. Like Under Armour and Chipotle in their infancy, those who follow the stock had become accustomed to 20% plus revenue growth from CyberArk and were somewhat disappointed when last quarter came in light. Though unlike fashion or dining, IT security is more predictable and will not become out of favor. It is a necessity for companies to protect themselves and their customers. If there were to be 2-3 more quarters of declining growth, I would be concerned that CyberArk may have lost key contracts or had started to experience a maturity curve in their business. However, I do not see last quarter’s results as an indication of either of these scenarios. There will be quarters going forward where contracts aren’t exactly booked in the quarter they are estimated, but this should not deter investors as long as the growth is still intact. In my opinion, CYBR is undervalued (probably worth at least $50-55 intrinsically) and the recent pullback provides an excellent long-term entry point for investors.