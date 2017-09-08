AbbVie's Patent Win And How It Benefits Long-Term Investors

All said, AbbVie's long-term growth prospects remain bright, although the stock's valuation is slightly less compelling than it was prior to the announcement.

AbbVie's win in this protecting its Humira patent affirms management's claim that Humira's revenue should grow at a steady clip over the next several years.

The patent invalidation application, which called for an inter partes review of AbbVie's patent number 9,085,619, would have weakened the intellectual property protection of AbbVie's flagship Humira drug.

Coherus BioSciences' four petitions to invalidate an important patent protecting AbbVie's Humira were each denied by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, which was announced on Sept. 7.

AbbVie's (ABBV) Humira patent cliff has been well-documented among the dividend growth investor community, both on Seeking Alpha and otherwise.

In a sense, this discussion has been justified. Humira is a highly important drug for AbbVie (generating more than half of its sales) and - by extension - its investors. Humira is simultaneously AbbVie's most important drug and the highest grossing drug in the world.

We continue to believe that AbbVie is well-positioned to survive in a world where, eventually, Humira is not the main contributor to the company's revenue.

The company has shown the ability to endure through challenges in the past. Because AbbVie has only existed as an independent, publicly-traded investment vehicle for a short time (it was spun-off from Abbott Laboratories (ABT) in early 2013), investors tend to forget that AbbVie's operations have been around for decades.

In fact, thanks to its history as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie is a member of the Dividend Aristocrats, a group of elite dividend stocks with 25+ years of consecutive dividend increases. You can see the full list of Dividend Aristocrats here.

Recently, AbbVie shares have popped significantly after a press release from Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) on Sept. 7th, announcing that the biosimilars firm's petitions to invalidate one of Humira's important patents were denied. This may suggest that AbbVie's patent cliff fears have been overblown (as management expects).

This article will update investors on this important regulatory ruling and determine whether or not it significantly affects the long-term AbbVie investment thesis.

The Details of the Patent Ruling

Before diving into the information that was released from Coherus BioSciences on Sept. 7th, it is useful to understand who Coherus BioSciences really is.

From the company's investor relations website, a description of the company can be found below:

Coherus is a leading pure-play, global biosimilar company that develops and commercializes high-quality therapeutics for major regulated markets. Biosimilars are intended for use in place of existing, branded biologics to treat a range of chronic and often life-threatening diseases, with the potential to reduce costs and expand patient access.

Coherus BioSciences manufactures biosimilars, which are major competitors to brand-name drugs like Humira. The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) defines biosimilars as follows:

A biosimilar product is a biological product that is approved based on a showing that it is highly similar to an FDA-approved biological product, known as a reference product, and has no clinically meaningful differences in terms of safety and effectiveness from the reference product. Only minor differences in clinically inactive components are allowable in biosimilar products.

So, Coherus develops and commercializes drugs that a similar to Humira, but different enough to require separate approval from the regulator.

Now, what exactly was the company's recent patent-related press release all about?

Coherus had applied to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) with four petitions that seek to invalidate one of the patents that protect AbbVie's Humira from biosimilar competition.

The process to do this is called an Inter partes review (IPR), and is defined by the USPTO as follows:

Inter partes review is a trial proceeding conducted at the Board to review the patentability of one or more claims in a patent only on a ground that could be raised under §§ 102 or 103, and only on the basis of prior art consisting of patents or printed publications. For first-inventor-to-file patents, inter partes review process begins with a third party (a person who is not the owner of the patent) filing a petition after the later of either: (1) 9 months after the grant of the patent or issuance of a reissue patent; or (2) if a post grant review is instituted, the termination of the post grant review. These deadlines do not apply to first-to-invent patents. The patent owner may file a preliminary response to the petition. An inter partes review may be instituted upon a showing that there is a reasonable likelihood that the petitioner would prevail with respect to at least one claim challenged. If the proceeding is instituted and not dismissed, a final determination by the Board will be issued within 1 year (extendable for good cause by 6 months). The procedure for conducting inter partes review took effect on Sept. 16, 2012, and applies to any patent issued before, on, or after Sept. 16, 2012.

Coherus BioSciences' original petition to invalidate this patent was filed on January 31, 2017. The original press release contains more details about the patent that is seeking to be invalidated; the patent protects Humira from formulations of adalimumab (the drug underlying Humira) that do not contain a buffer. Coherus believes that the components of adalimumab have the capability to "self-buffer"; here is an interesting excerpt from Coherus' original press release back in January that describes this in more detail, along with how it impacts AbbVie's patent that they are challenging:

'The ability of proteins to self-buffer has been known for decades. We believe these IPRs present strong legal rationales as to why the '619 patent should never have issued, and these independent legal arguments provide multiple challenges to the '619 patent for the Patent Office to consider,' said Denny Lanfear, President and Chief Executive Officer of Coherus, noting further 'these IPRs are part of our multifaceted formulation development and legal strategy for CHS-1420, our Humira biosimilar candidate, which envisions various paths for advancing an adalimumab formulation to market. We identified formulation IP early on as a key area of focus, and legal activity including earning patents and disputing patents in this area will likely continue. We remain committed to launching CHS-1420 once approved.'

Investors should note that this does not appear to be the last attempt from Coherus BioSciences to steal market share from AbbVie's Humira. The following quote from Coherus' President and Chief Executive Officer indicates that the company's patent-related legal proceedings are likely to continue into the future, and may yet impact Humira and AbbVie.

'While we are disappointed by this outcome, we continue to develop and refine our legal strategies for addressing any patents, including formulation patents, that AbbVie may assert in District Court proceedings,' said Denny Lanfear, President and Chief Executive Officer of Coherus.

All said, though, the announcement is certainly a positive for AbbVie's existing investors. The following section will determine whether the stock's valuation and expected total returns after its recent price run-up are still sufficiently attractive to merit investment.

An Update on Valuation and Expected Total Returns

For a long time, one of the most appealing aspects of an investment in AbbVie was the company's rock-bottom valuation.

The company's stock price was weighed down by fears that the impact of the Humira patent cliff would be too much to overcome. With that said, AbbVie's business risk was more than offset by its lack of valuation risk; the company's low valuation and high yield helped the company to rank very well using The 8 Rules of Dividend Investing.

AbbVie's stock increased by 6% in a single day following the Coherus BioSciences press release. Accordingly, investors ought to be concerned about whether the company's valuation, growth prospects, and dividend yield are sufficiently rewarding to initiate a purchase.

First, investors should consider the company's valuation. AbbVie is expected to report adjusted earnings-per-share of about $5.50 in fiscal 2017, and the company's stock is currently trading at $81.78 for a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.9.

Since the company was spun-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013, AbbVie has traded at around 14.4x earnings (on average). While the company's current valuation is slightly above its historical levels, it is still an absolute bargain relative to the rest of the market.

The remainder of AbbVie's future returns will come from earnings growth (likely to be around 8%-10% per year over full economic cycles if management's strong belief in Humira's future proves accurate) and dividend payments (the company's current yield is 3.1%). Altogether, AbbVie is likely to deliver double-digit total returns if Humira's performance meets expectations.

Final Thoughts

Altogether, Coherus BioSciences' press release on Sept. 7th should be positively received by AbbVie's continuing investors. It reduces the risk surrounding Humira's patent expirations and provides reassurance that management's guidance that Humira's sales will actually grow is likely to be realized.

For investors that do not own AbbVie, the stock's recent price run-up makes it a less compelling investment opportunity today. However, for this with an eye on the long run (3-5+ years), the stock continues to hold significant appeal, especially after considering its high dividend yield and low valuation (which helps to insulate investors from Humira-related business risks).

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.