Mallinckrodt Is A Short As Employees Now Join Express Scripts As Critics

By Parke Shall

Yesterday, it was reported by Business Insider that one of Mallinckrodt's (MNK) employees, on behalf of the company's entire employee stock purchase plan and himself, had filed a lawsuit against the company, alleging that significant shareholder value had been lost as a result of management's questionable statements regarding reimbursement of its key product, Acthar, from Medicare. At its core, the suit's genesis seems to be this November 2016 expose written by Citron Research, which is cited numerous times throughout the complaint.

We believe that this lawsuit could represent a growing feeling of unease between MNK and not only analysts and shareholders, but now also employees of the company. Because of this, we continue to see significant amounts of risk inherent in owning MNK stock and, combined with observations we posted just days ago about MNK losing a lawsuit trying to prevent a generic of one of its double digit sales drugs, we believe this revelation should give current shareholders and potential shareholders caution about owning MNK stock.

Prior to writing our last article about the INOMAX lawsuit, we had not established a position in the company either way. However, we took yesterday, following the employee lawsuit news, as an opportunity to get short through owning late 2017 dated put options. In this article we want to cover our reasoning for going short and what the employee lawsuit may mean for the case against the company.

Here is how Business Insider laid out the explanation of the employee lawsuit that was filed on Sept. 6, 2017:

The complaint is that Mallinckrodt's failure to disclose that up to 60% of Acthar's revenue comes from Medicare and Medicaid put its revenues at greater risk than management led on. From the complaint: Throughout the Relevant Period, Defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the long-term sustainability of the Company's monopolistic Acthar revenues and the exposure of Acthar to reimbursement rates by Medicare and Medicaid. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Acthar's monopoly status as the only FDA-approved ACTH preparation was the product of unlawful anticompetitive practices and failed to disclose that its increasing reliance on Medicare and Medicaid meant that the Company's monopolistic Acthar revenue would be threatened if the government took action to limit the price paid for this drug by taxpayers.

Our reasoning for shorting the stock based on this lawsuit wasn't directly tied to potential monetary remuneration that the company might be at risk of having to fork over as a result of this lawsuit, but rather simply based on the fact that the lawsuit being public helps further a narrative of criticism -- not only about MNK, but about its main cash generator Acthar. We believe this lawsuit is essentially a foil to the INOMAX lawsuit that the company lost days prior. The development of a generic version of INOMAX could have a profound effect on sales, as this drug was reported to be about 15% of total sales for the company. On the contrary, we don't think this employee derivative suit will cost the company any meaningful amount of money, but rather we think it represents a more alarming signal -- that of a company whose employees may be "catching on" to some of the widely held criticisms about it.

For years the main criticisms of MNK have been lodged by Wall Street types and short sellers. For the most part, MNK has done a good job of trying to stay on message and keeping its cool when publicly addressing many of the criticisms lodged against it. CEO Mark Trudeau did well on television when he went to rebut Citron Research's Andrew Left some months back. Despite, we believe, him being wrong and not addressing any of the details, he delivered the message with a cool head. We believe this employee suing the company could start to be a small crack in a "morale" ship that has for the most part remained stable and above water.

Lest we forget what the lawsuit actually alleges, it revolves around comments that the CEO made that were construed by Citron Research to be misleading regarding how much of Acthar's reimbursement comes from Medicare and the federal government. Why is this important? It is important to know how much of this reimbursement comes from the federal government because the government would probably be the most likely out of the reimbursers to possibly lower or stop reimbursement for the drug for some indications, should it decide to ever investigate Acthar, its pricing and its usage. Heading into late 2016 and early 2017, now president Donald Trump ran a campaign on ending fraud and abuse in the healthcare field and the topic has been a hot button issue since Hillary Clinton threw it into the limelight in October 2015.

Having a firm grasp on how much reimbursement comes from the federal government is an extremely important piece of information that analysts and investors should demand clarity on, especially now given the INOMAX lawsuit results, when Acthar is going to be even more of a large key player in MNK keeping its cash flow stream coming in regularly. Our entire article just days ago was about how the INOMAX lawsuit now puts even further pressure on this one drug for MNK's survival and its ability to service its debt. Given that this drug has become such an integral part of the company's survival, we believe it to be extraordinarily important that the company is as transparent as possible regarding all aspects of the drug so that analysts and shareholders have a clear view of what the risk profile of the company looks like.

Given this reliance on the drug, the employee lawsuit seems to make a fair amount of sense. The lawsuit claims at its core that MNK's share price depreciation came as a result of CEO Trudeau possibly misspeaking about Acthar's reimbursement, and that this caused a loss for employees enrolled in the company's stock purchasing plan. But, more than that, we believe that employees are now joining a long list of people who have been critical of the company. As we said earlier, at first it was mostly the short community that was critical of the company.

After that, we actually saw Express Scripts (ESRX) come out and throw the company under the bus just a few months ago. Express Scripts was, at the time, one of the companies biggest allies. Now, with employees apparently joining the list of critics, it looks as though the list of people not buying into the company line continues to grow. As sentiment continues to change and more focus turns to the company's balance sheet, we believe MNK's equity will eventually continue to head lower. We also believe that any interruption or regulation regarding Acthar whatsoever in the future could have potentially catastrophic results for the company. We are now short.

Disclosure: I am/we are short MNK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.