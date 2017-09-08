Time For Another Analysis Of Macy's

Large real estate portfolio has tremendous value that is underappreciated by investors while still trading at a meaningful discount to peers.

Macy's has been one of the worst performers, down 45% since plans to close 100 stores began August 2016.

Retail companies have taken a beating the past year but may be close to bottoming out.

Recent Improvements For Retail:

We are all aware of the current downtrend the retail industry is experiencing. The S&P Retail ETF (XRT) experienced a drawdown of 21% over the past year with a high of $48.16 on December 8, 2016 and a low of $37.93 on August 21, 2017. During this same time period, Macy’s (NYSE: M) traded at $43.07 on December 8th and $19.53 on August 21, a 55% decline in value. Since reaching the trough around three weeks ago, XRT has appreciated 5% while Macy’s is up 12%. I think it is time for investors to reconsider Macy’s valuation.

The past year has been a challenging environment for a majority of retail companies, including Macy’s. Quarterly EPS decreased YoY in each quarter throughout FY17, resulting in an annual EPS of $1.99, down 38% compared to FY16. Q1 of FY18 was more of the same story, with EPS dipping to $0.23, a 38% decline.

However, Q2 EPS was reported at $0.38, significantly higher than the previous year. The most recent quarter saw no charges related to store closings and $43 million in operating income from selling real estate. Taking the real estate transactions into consideration, adjusted EPS would have been $0.24, again, a significant improvement from the previous year.

Source: Nasdaq.com

When taking the mean Wall Street EPS forecast for the remaining two quarters (Q3 of $0.19 and Q4 of $2.34), Macy’s is on track for FY18 EPS of ~$3.14 – a 58% annual increase. Assuming the dividend payout stays constant at $0.3775/quarter, the payout ratio for FY18 would improve from 76% to 48%, a figure more aligned to historical payouts.

Taking A Look At Their Real Estate Portfolio:

After Macy’s announced their plan of closing approximately 100 stores beginning August 2016, they have managed to close 70 stores per their Q2 report. Some of you may recall the analysis Starboard Value released on Macy’s real estate properties (Unlocking Value at Macy's) in which they estimated the real estate value to be ~$21 billion as of January 11, 2016. While this analysis is out of date due to Macy’s revised store plan, it is worth taking a look at.

Since Macy’s released their revised strategy, they have sold around $1 billion of property (according to their most recent 10-Q). In addition, they formed a strategic alliance with Brookfield Asset Management in January 2017 for the exclusive right, up to 24 months, to create a “pre-development plan” for 50 real estate assets.

Also, Macy’s has “launched a marketing effort for the upper floors of its flagship State Street Macy’s store in downtown Chicago” as well as have “signed a contract to sell an additional two floors of the downtown Seattle Macy’s” (Source: 10-Q). So far, management has maintained their discipline around closing stores and have done an exceptional job selling the real estate.

Source: Starboard Value Analysis

Let’s take another stab at analyzing the real estate. For reference, their Q2 balance sheet showed $6.8 billion of PP&E. Starboard valued the total real estate at $20.7 billion just over 18 months ago. At the time of Starboard’s analysis, Macy’s had 565 total properties and owned 446 of them, meaning they had an average value of $36.7 million. If we take the 565 stores less the 100 targeted store closures, Macy’s is planning on owning 465 properties.

With an average value of $36.7 million, the real estate value would be just over $17 billion. Let’s further sensitize this. Say real estate values for the Macy’s properties lost an additional 10% of value due to another year of use and a less prominent demand for retail stores. The average store value would drop from $36.7 million to $33.0 million, leaving the total real estate value at $15.4 billion.

If we only look at the total properties Macy’s owned at the time, the picture is similar. They owned 446 properties at the time of Starboard’s analysis, with an estimated value of $40.3 million per property. Assuming 100 less stores and a constant average value, the owned real estate portfolio would be worth $13.9 billion. Even after taking a further 10% discount to the real estate value (using a value of $36.3 million per property), the owned real estate portfolio would have a value around $12.5 billion.

Either way you look at their real estate, owned properties versus total, Macy’s has amassed a portfolio with significant value not being accounted for.

Not bad for a company with a market value of only $7 billion.

What Is The Appropriate Valuation For Macy’s?

This is a challenging question to answer. An enterprise valuation would be difficult to conduct given the several unknown surrounding the real estate values. For this reason, a P/E multiple analysis was conducted using trailing and forward EPS figures. A variety of retail names including American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), Gap (GPS), Nordstrom (JWN), L Brands (LB), TJX Companies (TJX) and Urban Outfitters (URBN) were used to demonstrate the range of retail company sizes and operations found within the industry. The below analysis uses the closing stock prices as of 9/6/17 and FY19 forward EPS estimates (Source: Morningstar).

The average and median values were taken into consideration as the P/E ranges were large for the sample size. The average trailing P/E was 14.61x with the median being 12.87x. Coincidentally, the average and median forward P/E were constant at 12.30x.

Macy’s currently trades at a trailing P/E of 10.12x, 4.5x less than the peer average and over 2.5x less than the peer median. Based on a trailing P/E analysis, if Macy’s were valued at a 14.61x peer average multiple, they would be trading around $32, an upside of 44%. If using the median multiple of 12.87x, they would be trading around $28, an upside of 27%.

When looking at FY19 forward earnings, Macy’s trades at the lowest multiple of only 8.06x. With the peer average/median multiple of 12.30x, Macy’s currently trades over 4.0x less than their peers. Using the same analysis as above, applying a forward multiple of 12.30x for Macy’s results in a value of $34, an upside of 53%.

Either way you look at it, Macy’s appears to be undervalued on a relative trailing and forward P/E basis.

Conclusion

While there are a lot of concerns around the retail environment and who will come out on top, Macy’s continues to adapt. Their new real estate plan has enabled them to free up real estate obligations while focusing on streamlining their core business. Management remains confident with their revised plans to progress towards more efficient operations.

Macy’s holds a valuable portfolio of real estate for a company with a market value of $7 billion. Investors need to take a second look at their real estate position and earnings potential. Although earnings may continue to fluctuate in the near term as investors look for certain metrics to improve, one thing is for certain, Macy’s trades at a significant discount to their peer group.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.