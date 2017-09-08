Sarepta Therapeutics: Golodirsen Data Is A Gamechanger

Full biological results from the 4053-101 study will be presented in the near term, representing an important catalyst to keep an eye on.

I infer that accelerated approval is quite possible and pending discussions with the FDA we could hear more about this option.

The company's varied approaches to treating the dreadful disease and their ambitious goal of treating 100% of these kids should not be underestimated.

Golodirsen data has provided further validation of their exon skipping platform, which has the potential to treat around half of DMD patients.

Shares have risen by 10% since my most recent article in late July, but I believe the stock remains significantly undervalued and the thesis has strengthened.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) have risen by 10% since July 20th, where I stated that the stock remained undervalued in light of positive earnings guidance and continued positive trends in the core business.

Additional points made included the following:

Raising revenue guidance time after time to the current range of $125 to $130 million reflected positively on sales execution and market penetration.

The company secured $100 million in debt financing from MidCap Financial, giving management a better hand for negotiating the possible sale of the company to would-be acquirers or simply ushering the business forward.

The swift resolution of the IP overhang via a settlement with BioMarin Pharmaceutical, whereby Sarepta received global exclusive rights to the larger firm 's DMD patent estate for Exondys 51 and all future exon-skipping products.

Upcoming results from 4053-101 dystrophin data which could result in shares being revalued in light of a possible seven experimental DMD therapies in the clinic by year-end.

The News

The firm announced muscle biopsy results from its 4053-101 phase 1/2 trial, which was conducted in Europe and enrolled 25 boys with confirmed deletions of the DMD gene amenable to skipping exon 53.

In the first part twelve patients were randomized to receive golodirsen (n=8) or placebo (n=4), while in the second part of the trial 13 more patients started receiving golodirsen and all 25 patients were treated for 48 more weeks. Biopsies of the bicep muscle at baseline and Week 48 were analyzed, with all patients showing an increase in skipping exon 53 over baseline levels that was highly statistically significant. Mean dystrophin protein increased to 1.019 percent of normal which compared favorably to mean baseline of 0.095 percent of normal as measured by Western blot (a 10.7 fold increase). A key secondary endpoint was met with statistical significance as well with the increase in dystrophin immunofluorescence as measured by immunohistochemistry, which leads us to believe it is functional dystrophin and will produce desired results in these children.

CEO and president Douglas Ingram stated that the data "further validates the broad application of our exon-skipping platform" and I'm inclined to agree. When you really stop and consider that the company's various treatments could cover almost half of DMD patients, shares could be revalued significantly higher if Wall Street starts including these in their financial models.

Figure 2: DMD global opportunity (source: corporate presentation)

On the Baird Healthcare Conference call there were several nuggets that stood out to me:

Possession of three gene therapy programs in DMD, emphasizing varied approaches being utilized and their ambitious goal of treating 100% of these kids.

The importance of the golodirsen data, not only in being able to treat an additional 8% of DMD patients but also in validating the company's approach and technology while removing remaining overhangs.

After data is fully understood a discussion with the FDA will follow "with a tremendous sense of urgency" (I might be inferring too much here, but I read it as possible accelerated approval).

Beyond exon 53, the chemistry and technology is the same, so the development risk appears lower and management is looking at steps to accelerate development of other exons starting with the next four large areas (PMO, PPMO or both).

Reimbursement is never easy, but the confidence is there that this issue will be successfully addressed payer by payer, case by case. The landscape is changing, with a lot of insurers are reaching out to KOLs and that should be viewed optimistically.

Final Thoughts

Full biological results from the 4053-101 study will be presented at a medical meeting or scientific conference in the near term, representing an important catalyst for shareholders to be aware of.

As time passes and risk is reduced, the price tag for potential acquirers continues to move upward. We saw recently Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) get acquired by Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) for almost $12 billion. I'd say any deal at this point would conservatively start a share price of no less than $80, with such a price target still achievable simply by continuing to execute on the commercial side while progressing the DMD pipeline through the clinic. Recent price targets set by Oppenheimer ($76), Credit Suisse ($81), Nomura ($84) and Needham ($75) suggest I'm not too far off.

The ROTY model account continues to hold a full position in the stock due to a unique reduced-risk profile with substantial upside ahead. Readers who own the stock and are continuing to do due diligence (it never stops) are encouraged to hold their positions, while I remind those new to the story that it's not too late to initiate a pilot position and utilize a buy the dips strategy.

Dilution in the medium term does not appear to be a risk due to the recent secondary offering in July which raised around $250 million. I remind readers that CEO Douglas Ingram himself purchased $2 million of stock in the offering in a sign of confidence going forward. Other risks include disappointing data in ongoing trials in addition to setbacks in the clinic, which could result in the company having less therapies progressed into the clinic by year-end than originally anticipated. No matter how promising data is, guidance from the FDA should be considered a wild card where the time to approval could be substantially shortened or drawn out depending on feedback. Issues with payer coverage is an ongoing concern as well, despite encouraging developments on that front.

