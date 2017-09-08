NXP: Some More Quality Muni Goodness

Income Idea subscribers received a more detailed analysis along with in-depth thoughts beyond the numbers and implementation ideas, more than 2 days ago.

The Nuveen Select Tax Free Fund currently yields a 3.7% income only distribution and is trading at a discount of 4.77% to its Net Asset Value. (as of 9/6/2017).

Yesterday I discussed the Nuveen Select Tax Free 2 Fund (NXQ). It was one out of six funds that showed up in a screen for quality munis with minimal leverage and AMT exposure.

Another fund which was on the list that met the creteria but had a slightly lower discount was NXQ's sister fund, the original Nuveen Select Tax Free Fund (NXP).

Thanks to yesterday's equity sell-off, this fund just became more attractive.

This fund is quite similar to NXQ in its strategy and goals, so feel free to skip those sections if you wish.

Fund Basics - Essential Info

Sponsor: Nuveen

Managers: Michael S Hamilton

AUM: $256 million

Historical Style: Tax Free Municipal Bonds

Investment Objectives: The fund seeks federally tax free income consistent with preservation of capital.

Number of Holdings: 147

Current Yield: 3.70% based on market price, Monthly Distributions

Inception Date: 3/19/1992

Fees: .27% total expense ratio.

Discount to NAV: 4.77%

Compared with NXQ, this fund trades at a slightly smaller discount to NAV, however it yields a few basis points more. This fund was launched a few months prior to NXQ and is managed by the same manager.

The Sales Pitch

The sales pitch here is the same as for the sister fund. I personally believe investors seeking above market cash yields BUT are willing to live with more volatility, could consider this as an extended bucket of the cash reserve strategy.

As per Nuveen, the fund provides...

Source: Nuveen NXP Website

The Alpha/Fund Strategy

Source: Nuveen NXP Website

As with NXQ, this fund invests in investment grade tax free munis. Up to 20% may be invested in below investment grade. Half of the 20% may be invested in securities rated below B-/B3. The fund may also invest in tender option bonds.

The Portfolio

The asset allocation shows that the fund is nearly fully invested with 99.1% in municipal bonds. A bit more than even its sister fund.

Source: Nuveen

Looking at the top 10 holdings, we can see some similar names and some different names. One thing in particular is NXP being more concentrated in the top name, NJ Transportation bonds making up more than 6%.

Source: NXP Website.

For your reference, these were the top 10 for NXP.

Source. NXQ Website

Looking at the sector allocations we can see more tax obligation backed loans as compared with NXQ. Transportation still makes up a good amount.

Source: NXP Website.

Below are the NXQ allocations for comparison.

Source. NXQ Website

The top state in the portfolio is California with 18.6% of the portfolio. Illinois, New Jersey and Texas make up about 10% each. New Jersey is also the big difference in the two funds.

Source: NXP Website

Below are the allocations for NXQ.

Source. NXQ Website

Looking at the Chicago GO risk, taking out the minimal insured bonds, we have 1.07% of the portfolio made up for Chicago GOs.

Source: MaksFS, fund data by Nuveen

Credit quality is quite good with 91.8% of the holdings rated BBB or better, and more than 81.3% being rated A or better. This compares with 91.5% and 80% for NXQ.

Source: NXP Website

More than 66% of the fund's asset mature within the next 20 years. 18.8% mature in the next 4 years. This compares with 60% and 20% for NXQ.

Source: NXP Website

Looking at the call exposure we have slightly more than 43% of the fund open to being called early, within the next 5 years. This is similar to the sister fund NXQ.

Source: NXP Website

All in all, like NXQ, this fund has a good quality portfolio. This fund has an average effective maturity of 21.73 years and an effective duration of 7.95 years. This means that for every 1% rise in interest rates, the fund's NAV should decline 7.95%.

This compares with 21.09 years and 7.62 years for NXQ.

Source: NXP Website

AMT exposure for the fund is still small at 3.87%, however it is still a bit more than the 1.86% for NXP.

The Numbers

The fund currently yields a Federally tax free 3.70% and is trading at a discount of 4.77%. This would be an over 6% yield for investors in the top tax brackets on a tax-equivalent yield.

Source: CEF Connect

The fund's performance has been fairly steady on an NAV basis, falling during the last quarter of 2016.

About 12 month's ago the fund's NAV was in line with its market price. This discount opened up through the end of 2016, however unlike the majority of closed end funds, the discount to NAV did not close down significantly this year, thus presenting an attractive entry point for those interested.

As with other investments with a long term track record, we can see how the fund's discount to NAV behaved during major events.

Source: CEF Connect

Not bad at all. The fund has traded at both discounts and premiums based on prevailing markets. The fund had a tendency to trade at a discount during bull (equity) markets and has traded at premiums during bear markets.

Looking next at the performance, year to date, the fund has achieved a total return of 8.94%. The price per share increased 6.19% while the NAV increased 4.1%. This tells us that the discount to NAV has closed about 2% from the beginning of the year.

NXP data by YCharts

While the underlying NAV performed in line with NXQ, the discount on NXP closed a tad more since the beginning of the year.

Looking back over the last year the fund's performance is almost identical to NXQ.

NXP data by YChartsThe fund has lost 2.68% on a total return basis and 6.35% on a price per share basis while the underlying NAV fell a mere 2.76%.Let's take a look at NXP against it's sister fund the Nuveen Select Tax Free 2 Fund (NXQ), the Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NUV), the iShares Municipal Bond ETF (MUB), and one of my favorite municipal open end funds, the Nuveen All American Bond Fund (FLAAX). NXP Total Return Price data by YCharts

Year to date, NUV leads the way. It is slightly more opportunistic but the big difference, the discount to NAV has in recent weeks closed down almost completely.

NXP achieved an 8.94% total return followed by NXQ. Main difference is again the discount to NAV.

The open end FLAAX achieved a solid 6.74% total return and all 4 Nuveen funds outperformed the iShares ETF.

The one year numbers result in a small gain for the open end fund and the ETF, while the closed end funds were down. Where the divergence occured was during the bond sell off and even though both NXP and NXQ are essentially unlevered, they took a deeper hit.

NXP Total Return Price data by YCharts

On a 3 year basis we see the out-performance of the closed end funds. All three closed end funds returned similar numbers.

The open end fund also achieved a very respectable 14% total return. Again all 4 outperformed the muni ETF.

NXP Total Return Price data by YCharts

Over a 5 year period we see something quite interesting. The open end mutual fund has been for the most part, the top performer. The difference here and why it occurred, by prospectus it is far more flexible and can go further out in maturities and quality. The fund's results were in line with the Value CEF (NUV) which shares a similar investment policy.

NXP and NXQ returned similar numbers, and once again all 4 outperformed the ETF.

NXP Total Return Price data by YCharts

Over the last 10 years you have a win for traditional open end mutual funds. =)

In all seriousness, I knew FLAAX would perform well, but I did not expect it to outperform the closed end funds.

The three closed end funds achieved similar results and once again all 4 actively managed funds outperformed the "low cost" ETF.

NXP Total Return Price data by YCharts

Bottom Line

This fund is quite similar to NXQ and it is no surprise that both performed in line with each other. There are a few smaller difference, such as state exposure and maturity/duration that you will have to decide for yourself if those factors make a difference to you.

While the discount on NXP is a bit smaller than NXQ, it does generate a slightly higher yield. It does however have a slightly higher AMT exposure.

Both funds are essentially unlevered.

One fact to be appreciated is that both funds have very minimal fees. NXP has a .27% annual expense, just 2 basis points more than the iShares MUB. For that price you even get active management and a discount to NAV.

For more information on the fund, please visit the fund's website at Nuveen Investments - NXP.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FLAAX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.