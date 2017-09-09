7%-12% High-Yield Q2 Earnings Roundup - Midstream Pipeline LPs

Looking for winners in the high dividend yield space? Q2 '17 was a mixed bag for some of the midstream LPs we write about regularly, with muted earnings and distributable cash flow - DCF growth, while other firms posted good numbers.

This group includes nine LPs we've covered in recent articles, including Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP), Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA), Arc Logistics LP (NYSE:ARCX), Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP), MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX), Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP), and Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP), and Delek Logistics Partners L.P. (DKL).

Here's how they've fared in terms of price performance: ARCX just shot up ~ 15% last week, after management announced that the company was being acquired by Zenith Energy U.S., L.P., a new entity formed by Warburg Pincus and the management of Zenith Energy, L.P., an international liquids and bulk terminaling company.

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, all Arc Logistics common unitholders, other than Lightfoot Capital Partners LP, will receive $16.50 per common unit in cash for each common unit they own, which represents a premium of approximately 15% to the Partnership’s common unit price as of August 28, 2017.

It has been a rough month for most of the group, with PAA bringing up the rear, after getting pummeled, due to a distribution cut announcement on 8/25/17.

PBFX has been the runaway winner in share performance in 2017, rising over 18% year to date, followed distantly by DKL and ARCX:

MMLP and PBFX win the distribution coverage derby, with factors of 1.44x and 1.35x, respectively.

PAA's trailing distribution yield is ~ 10%, but its forward distribution yield will drop to 5.4%, as its board just announced on 8/25/17 that it intends to reset PAA’s annualized distribution per unit to $1.20, starting with the third quarter distribution payable in November 2017. This will reduce annual distribution outflow by approximately $725 million per year, representing approximately $1.1 billion over six quarters. PAA's board also intends to sell non-core/strategic assets totaling approximately $700 million.

PBFX and HEP are commanding premium price/book valuations vs. the rest of this group. HEP also has the highest price/DCF, at 12.84, but PBFX's price/DCF is only 8.74, below the group average.

Interestingly, MPLX's price/book is the cheapest, at 1.31, but its price/DCF is just below HEP's at 12.67.

MMLP has the highest yield, at 11.76%, and the cheapest price/DCF, at 5.90. MMLP's management made a huge distribution cut in November 2016, to $.50 from $.8125, in order to get the company back onto a sustainable path - it has the best distribution coverage of the group, at 1.44x, and has maintained a $.50 payout over the past four quarters. The cut was a prudent move, as DCF and EBITDA have fallen revenue, EBITDA, and DCF over the past four quarters, as management sold off less profitable assets.

All of these LPs issue K-1's at tax time. Since this is a tax-deferred investment, you'll get more tax advantages from it by not holding it in an IRA. There also can be tax reporting consequences resulting from holding an LP in an IRA - please consult your accountant before investing.

A look at the Distribution and Coverage Growth table compares Q2 '17 vs. Q2 '16 growth in several categories and is ranked by DCF growth. It also lists distribution hike history.

It shows that PBFX grew its DCF by 52% and its distributions by 9.3%, while HEP grew DCF by 9.3% and its distributions by 5.98%.

PBFX and MPLX are the clear DCF and EBITDA growth winners here, followed by HEP.

In terms of distribution/unit growth vs. Q2 '16, GPP (12.2%) and DKL (11.9%) top the list, but MPLX (10.29%) and PBFX (9.30%) aren't far behind.

Quarterly hikes: HEP has the longest record of consecutive quarterly distribution hikes, at 51, followed by DKL and MPLX, with 18, PBFX with 11, and GPP with 6.

PAA cut its quarterly payout to $.55 from $.70 in October 2016, and as noted above, will cut it again, to $.30 in Q3 2017.

PBFX and MPLX also top the list for sales growth, followed by PAA, but there's a lesson here - even though PAA had 23% sales growth in Q2 '17 vs. Q2 '16, it still decided to cut its future distributions. Sales growth only tells part of the story, and often not the most significant part of it.

Here's how these LPs stand in relation to analysts' average target prices. Most of them, other than ARCX, are considerably below these consensus prices, with MPLX being over 20% below its $42.76 target, on down to beleaguered PAA running around 10% its target price.

Options:

The December $35.00 call strike pays $1.05 and was $.81 above MPLX's $34.19 price/unit, as of 9/7/17. This table details the three main profitable scenarios for this trade - Static, Assigned before the ex-dividend date, and Assigned after the ex-dividend date:

The December $34.00 put strike pays $1.70, a 5% yield over an approximate three-month-plus period, or 18.43% annualized. It offers you a $32.30 break even, around 7% above MPLX's 52-week low:

This table is ranked by net debt/EBITDA, (lowest to highest). GPP has by far the lowest debt load, followed by PBFX, MPLX and DKL.

GPP also has the highest ROA and operating margin, but, like DKL, it has negative equity, hence no ROE or total debt/equity figures.

PAA has the highest net debt/EBITDA, 5.54x - not too surprising, considering its poor distribution coverage of .96x, (its DCF doesn't cover its payout, and its debt level got too high for its EBITDA run rate). Management's distribution cuts and asset sales are aimed at deleveraging and finding a sustainable distribution level.

PBFX has the highest ROE, followed distantly by HEP.

We rate PBFX and MPLX as buys, based upon their DCF, EBITDA and distribution/unit growth, distribution coverage, and manageable debt levels. In addition, PBFX has strong operating margins and strong ROE performance, while MPLX has built a string of 18 straight hikes and offers a low price/book valuation. MMLP is a contrarian, turnaround buy - we feel that management is on the right track to sustaining its 1.2x long-term distribution coverage target, and its very low 5.9x price/DCF looks compelling.

some additional earnings and distribution information for PBFX and MPLX. You can find even more background for PBFX here and for MPLX here:

PBFX:

Management has been acquiring and integrating its assets over the past several quarters, which has led to some very strong growth numbers.

Revenue grew 53%, net income was up 43%, EBITDA grew 37%, DCF rose 52%, and net income/Ltd. partner unit was up 20% in Q2:

PBFX just reported Q2 earnings this week and hit record figures for revenue and distributable cash flow:

Even with the common unit growth of 48%, it has still grown distributions/unit by 10.3% in the past four quarters, with total distribution coverage at a strong 1.37x.

Similar to many of the high-dividend stocks we cover, PBFX's business model is based upon long-term, fee-based contracts, and acquiring drop-down assets from its parent/sponsor, in addition to outside acquisitions. PBFX's contracts currently have a remaining term of ~7 to 10 years left.

PBFX goes ex-dividend in the usual LP Feb-May-Aug-Nov cycle, so its next ex-dividend date should be somewhere around 11/3/17. Here's a chart from Q1 '17, illustrating PBFXs distribution history - Q2's payout equals $1.88 annualized:

(Chart Source: PBFX site)

MPLX:

MPLX just closed a large drop-down acquisition from its parent/sponsor Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) last week, on 9/1/17. MPC contributed its joint-interest ownership in certain pipelines and storage facilities to MPLX for total consideration of $1.05 billion.

The assets include MPC`s ownership interests in:

Explorer Pipeline Co., representing a 24.51% interest in the company

Lincoln Pipeline LLC, representing a 35% interest in the Southern Access Extension Pipeline (SAX)

MPL Louisiana Holdings LLC, representing a 40.7% interest in the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (NASDAQ:LOOP)

LOCAP LLC, representing a 58.52% interest in the company

"These joint-interest acquisitions are projected to generate approximately $138 million of 2018 in adjusted EBITDA." (Source: MPLX site)

Considering that MPLX has generated $1,663 billion in EBITDA over the past four quarters, this new deal should increase their EBITDA total by around 8% annually.

Like PBFX, MPLX reported record amounts again for Q2 - topping previous revenue, net income, EBITDA and DCF quarterly amounts:

This asset growth trajectory has led to some rather impressive quarterly growth numbers over the past four quarters:

Similar to PBFX, MPLX also goes ex-dividend in the usual LP Feb-May-Aug-Nov cycle, and its next ex-dividend date should also be somewhere around 11/3/17.

MPLX's distribution coverage has been solid, averaging 1.26x over the past four quarters. But wait, it's going to get better - on the Q2 '17 earnings release, management stated that, in Q3 '17, "MPLX expects to exchange newly issued common units for MPC's general partner economic interest, including incentive distribution rights (IDRs) and it's 2% general partner interest."

"These strategic actions are intended to reduce MPLX's cost of capital and enhance its long-term distribution growth capabilities. Following these transactions, the partnership also expects to target a higher coverage ratio over time and internally fund a greater portion of its future growth." (Source: MPLX Q2 '17 earnings release)

