Snap: Attack Of The Clones

Sentiment around this year’s hottest tech IPO Snap (SNAP) soured pretty quickly when the company’s results for the first and second quarter of 2017 underwhelmed investors. Snapchat’s parent company has reported very large operating losses, as its monetization efforts are still relatively early-stage, but the deceleration in its user growth rate is probably the most important reason for the stock’s current discount to its $17 IPO price.

After bottoming close to $11 in early August, we have recently seen a rebound in the company’s stock price to $14-$15, which still implies a valuation for the company of more than $17 billion. That means the company is worth more than Twitter (TWTR), which has roughly the same amount of monthly users but has registered much slower user growth in recent years.

Snap’s valuation is also quite close to the $19 billion that Facebook put on the table for Whatsapp in 2014, which had some 450 monthly active users at the time. Snapchat is estimated to have some 166 million daily active users, of which 71 million are located in the United States. Monthly active users are at roughly 301 million, which is somewhat below Twitter’s 328 million MAU’s (for 2016). Snapchat’s user growth rate has slowed down sequentially but is still growing by double-digits year-on-year.

Stories Clones

Snapchat has a pretty impressive history as a product innovator; not only through the intentionally ephemeral nature of its messages (or snaps), but also by pioneering the very popular augmented reality features in its messaging app. Another innovation that has done well is the Stories feature, which we have heard so much about having been cloned by Instagram. The idea behind Stories is that people enjoy seeing updates from friends in chronological order rather than in the standard timeline usually featured on social networks.

Snapchat was the first one to come up with a chronological autoplay feature for messages. Besides being a more natural way to consume content, a product feature like Stories also has advantages with regards to ad placements, as ads can be inserted into the message presentation that Stories really is. Ads are shown full-screen and (at least shortly) demand the user’s full attention instead of being (largely) ignored on a timeline scroll-down.

Screenshot from Snap’s S-1 showing the process of delivering ads in Stories. The commercial advantage of a stories feature over a timeline is pretty obvious as ads (briefly) occupy the full screen.

Stories is a very simple concept that works well and, at least in hindsight, seems like the most obvious way to display updates on a social network. But, as with any innovation, someone still has to come up with up it first.

Facebook (FB) has been copying some of the most popular features first designed by Snapchat, including Stories and lenses, for its own social networks. Instagram Stories has been mentioned often in the press as an example of the rising competition, but Messenger, Facebook and Whatsapp have also been updated with similar features.

Like most analysts, I do believe that Facebook’s cloning has led to a deceleration of user growth at Snapchat, as users can now conveniently use similar features in apps they already have installed. On the other hand, press reports citing Instagram Stories as surging past Snapchat in terms of user counts are technically correct, but it is important to realize that Instagram Stories is a feature inside the Instagram app, and not a separate product. The rapid growth of this feature is therefore not really surprising as the hurdle for existing Instagram users to adopt it is really low.

Facebook has taken some criticism for shamelessly copying the popular features of its competitor, but that is simply how the game of capitalism works. Mark Zuckerberg knows a good idea when he sees it and he cannot afford to have qualms about copying them. Most insider accounts of him, like the ones from The Facebook Effect or Hatching Twitter, all point towards him being a very tough competitor who has successfully employed a sell-to-me-or-else strategy to take out emerging competitors.

He failed to buy control of Twitter and Snapchat but has largely succeeded in forcing Twitter into a niche role. Snapchat was approached by him as well, with an offer for $3 billion, which Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy turned down. As could be expected, Mark then turned to copying their product instead.

If we look past Snap’s dismal numbers for the first half of 2017, we can actually see some positive things happening. Snap’s management has a history of coming up with highly engaging new product features, which in my opinion gives Snapchat a decent chance to succeed despite the increasing competition from Facebook’s ecosystem. But they do have to move rapidly in terms of product innovation if they want to compete effectively with substantially larger competitors like Facebook.

Product Improvements: Discover

The key to success will rest on Snap’s ability to tap into the rapidly expanding market for online video advertisements. So far, internet ad giants Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook have been very successful in drawing print ads online, but the tech firms are increasingly looking for a piece of the advertising budgets still spent on tv. Given that television advertising spend is about as big as all the money spent on online advertising, the potential prize for those who can successfully tap into these budgets is very large.

Facebook, Twitter and Snap are all moving into premium video content for precisely this reason. And as this shift is in the early stages, Snapchat still has a decent chance of securing a position in this market, despite the increased competition.

The Discover feature of Snapchat, which was launched in early 2015, is the company's best bet for tapping into video ads. Discover is the fourth screen in the app, after the Snap, Chat and Stories screens, and features premium content delivered to Snapchat by content partners like Vice, MTV and NatGeo. Content consists of short video segments with occasional photos or text-based information, and is used to deliver news and entertainment.

The main benefit of having this type of content is that you can sell ad inventory in a controlled content environment, which other platforms like YouTube currently lack. Brand owners usually prefer this type of ad delivery because there is less risk of your brand being associated with controversial content. YouTube for instance suffered through something of an advertisers’ revolt last year because it was placing ads before or in video rolls containing, among other things, extreme political messages.

Screenshot taken by the author of the Discover screen inside the Snapchat app. Content partners deliver premium entertainment and news stories to Snapchat in this screen.

Being associated with inappropriate content has been a concern for advertisers for as long as online advertising has been around. Therefore, if the tech companies want to draw tv advertising budgets online, which are usually intended for brand building, they really should offer the advertiser a premium content environment. Facebook is already moving in this direction with a separate tab in its app called Facebook Watch, which is specifically designed to deliver premium video content.

The attractiveness of premium video is not just the ability to sell advertising against it, but episodic video can also be a great way to drive higher user engagement. Additionally, exclusive content can be a great way to bring in new users and may help Snapchat to respark user growth.

Snapchat Discover offers content partners a 50-50 share of ad revenue for exclusive content, which increasingly includes short-form shows. Because it can be used to move more aggressively into online shows, the Discover feature has significant potential for advertising revenue growth.

Product Improvements: Snap Map

A relatively recent addition to the Snapchat app is Snap Map, which can be accessed by pinching the home screen in the app. Just like Stories, Snap Map is also a very engaging feature for the user while at the same time offering Snap potentially lucrative commercial benefits. It is a social map, which allows you to share your geographical position and your snaps with friends or the public at large. Your position is identified by a bitmoji, which is a cartoon-like version of you.

I think Snap Map is an engaging way to discover other people’s snaps, oftentimes taken at parties, concerts or sporting events. It is pretty fun to watch what other people are doing in your neighbourhood, or even in the world at large. It also helps Snapchat to improve discoverability in the app, which compared to other social networks is quite low.

Screenshot of Snap Map, showing a selection of public snaps in the Los Angeles area, taken from Snapchat by the author. Zooming in and out of areas will change the selection of snaps. Colors ranging from green to red indicate Snap activity in a given area. Some Snaps are highlighted by an editorial team at Snapchat.

The commercial benefit of Snap Map is quite obvious. Using Snap Map forces a user to allow the app to track their location, which the company will use to measure the success of advertisements. The company will be able to, for instance, track whether a user who was shown a retailer’s ad actually visited one of the retailer’s stores within a certain period after the impression was delivered.

This is attractive for a company selling online ads because those are the kind of metrics highly sought after by people controlling advertising budgets. Snapchat has been criticized for instance for generally offering advertisers a lower level of ad efficiency metrics, which this new feature can help to address.

Conclusion

Snap still carries a premium valuation despite selling below its IPO price of $17. Even if the company manages to hit $1 billion in revenues this year, which is uncertain, the company still sells for a hefty 17x current year’s sales. Given the lack of profits or positive cash flows, price/sales may be the most useful valuation metric for Snap, and becomes more meaningful when combined with user growth and user monetization estimates.

Even though user growth slowed to +4% on a sequential basis in Q2, the company’s revenue growth rates are expected to remain very high as the company squeezes more ad dollars out of every existing user. As for the competition with Instagram, I believe Snapchat’s best shot at keeping Instagram at bay is in its decision to double down on original shows in its Discover feature. This is not something Instagram currently offers and it has the potential to become a user destination for unique content. Having a hit show for instance could spark some new life into the app’s user growth rate.

I am keeping an eye on the company's progress, but I do not believe Snap is a highly favorable bet at this price. There is no question that Instagram Stories has thrown a wrench in Snapchat’s flywheel and repairing the damage will take time and significant effort. But I am also not writing Snap off entirely; social networks may be platform businesses but, in my opinion, the social media landscape is not destined for a winner-takes-most scenario. Facebook’s ecosystem itself shows that different apps will be used for different purposes by a user base with significant overlap. After all, having a number of different social media apps on your smartphone and switching between them requires little effort.

Snapchat therefore has a chance to succeed even in a mobile universe dominated by Facebook. But it does have to maintain a differentiated functionality over Instagram, which will require continuous product innovation and offering access to unique content. Having largely ceded the influencer crown to Instagram, and losing the unique position it held with Stories, Discover is now Snapchat’s best bet for drawing new users and advertising dollars.

