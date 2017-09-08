Voyager Therapeutics: Parkinson's Data Excites Wall Street

Updated results will be presented in the first quarter of 2018 and will include patients from the posterior trajectory study.

After being in the red by as much as 25% from when I stated the company was "poised for gains in 2017", shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) have taken a sharp turn upwards after positive results were announced from an ongoing phase 1b trial of VY-AADC01 in patients with advanced-stage Parkinson's disease.

Keys to my original thesis included the following:

A validating partnership with Sanofi Genzyme (NYSE:SNY) involving up to $745 million in option/milestone payments and tiered royalties on net sales.

Updated early results had shown increased putamen coverage which is correlated with increased AADC enzyme activity, which could be seen as predictive of better results for the third cohort.

A deep early-stage pipeline which in the next 12 to 18 months could see three INDs filed for treating Huntington's disease, Friedreich's ataxia and ALS.

The recent update on September 6th revealed durable, dose and time-dependent improvements on several measures of motor function in patients with Advanced Parkinson's disease after one-time administration of the drug candidate VY-AADC01.

Figure 2: Change from baseline in diary on-time (Source: Corporate Press Release)

Chief Medical Offer Bernard Ravina had the following to say (my emphasis in bold):

"We are very pleased with the updated results from our dose-escalation trial. By six months in Cohort 3, patients achieved the clinically meaningful improvements in motor symptoms that were observed in Cohort 2 and with even lower doses of their oral Parkinson’s medications, including levodopa. These data suggest that higher doses of VY-AADC01 result in greater AADC activity, increasing the patient’s capacity to produce dopamine and, therefore, reducing their need for oral Parkinson’s medications. As a result, patients in the trial are spending more time during the day with good motor function, less time with poor motor function, and are experiencing less disability. For patients in Cohort 2 at 12 months, this meant an average increase during the day of four hours of on-time without dyskinesia, which is a very meaningful change. We believe the distinct mechanism of action of VY-AADC01 that allows patients to achieve this motor function improvement while markedly reducing their Parkinson’s medications to this extent and duration reflects a pattern that has not been seen in previous Parkinson’s gene therapy trials and does not exist with current or emerging treatments."

Figure 3: Change from baseline in UPDRS-II (activities of daily living) off medication (Source: Corporate Presentation)

Importantly, the drug candidate continues to be well tolerated to the 24-month marker. It should be noted that earlier results from its posterior delivery trial are suggestive of increased coverage of the putamen being achieved, which as stated before could be predictive of even better results in the third cohort. From a clinical standpoint, it's fascinating to envision a solution that allows patients' medications to be significantly reduced (by a mean of 42% in the third cohort versus 34% in the second and 14% in the first).

Management has guided for a pivotal phase 2/3 program to be initiated late in the year with the first patient to be enrolled and dosed in the first half of 2018.

I would venture to state that investors who get in or hold shares at this point are participating in a reduced risk story now that clinical validation has been established.

Final Thoughts

Further catalysts are coming, as the company continues to enroll more patients in the current trial using the promising posterior approach. Updated results will be presented in the first quarter of 2018 and will include patients from the posterior trajectory study.

As of June 30th, the company had cash and equivalents of $141.3 million and management has guided for finishing the year with $90 to $100 million on the balance sheet. GAAP net loss of $18.9 million for the quarter was about double the figure from the same period last year.

Management has been taking encouraging steps to strengthen the executive lineup and advance other product candidates into the clinic. Notably, IND-enabling studies for VY-SOD101 for the treatment of ALS caused by mutations in the superoxide dismutase 1 gene (SOD1) are progressing and the application could be filed later in the year or in early 2018. The tentative hypothesis is that a single intrathecal injection could substantially reduce levels of the toxic protein in the central nervous system to slow disease progression.

A key risk in the medium term is dilution, as management will undoubtedly want to strengthen the balance sheet prior to initiating late-stage studies, and I'm sure plenty of wise institutional healthcare investors will want to initiate positions or add to their stakes without running up the share price. Other risks include setbacks with current and planned trials, as well as disappointing data or unexpected negative events involving the current VY-AADC01 study.

For readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story, a quarter-sized pilot position could be initiated in the near term. While the most aggressive investors will probably add to their stakes, I would suggest the rest wait for the inevitable secondary offering before adding shares.

