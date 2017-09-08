Hurricane Irma Insurance For AIG

And among primary commercial insurers, AIG has the most exposure to it.

Barclays analysts warn that Hurricane Irma could be the costliest-ever U.S. Hurricane, worse even than Katrina.

AIG Heavily Exposed To Hurricane Irma Losses

According to Barclays analysts quoted by The Street, Hurricane Irma (pictured above) could cause the "largest ever" insured damage of any U.S. hurricane, exceeding that of Hurricane Katrina, and, among primary commercial insurers, AIG (AIG) will have the largest exposure. Below, we present a few ways AIG longs can limit their risk. First, a quick note contrasting the hurricane exposure of AIG and the insurer we wrote about previously, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A), (BRK.B).

AIG Lacks Berkshire Hathaway's Diversification

An astute point made by reader "Cheapness" in a comment on our previous article noted that Berkshire Hathaway, as a diversified conglomerate, owns businesses that will benefit from post-hurricane rebuilding:

That was a great point. You can see some of those companies listed in the graphic below, by Bank of America (BAC) subsidiary Merrill Lynch.

Of course, unlike Berkshire Hathaway, AIG isn't a diversified conglomerate with stakes in companies positioned to profit from hurricane rebuilding. So let's look at ways to limit your risk if you're long. First, let's contrast our site's take on AIG with that of Wall Street's sell-side analysts.

Our Site's Take On AIG

Due to its poor long term and short term price performance, AIG failed the first of Portfolio Armor's two screens to weed out bad investments. Hence, our site didn't estimate a potential return for it, as you can see in the screen capture below from our site's admin panel (potential return is labeled "Adj. Exp Return" in our admin panel).

Unlike us, Wall Street's sell-side analysts are bullish on AIG. Their consensus 12-month price target for it (below, via Nasdaq) implies a potential return of about 9% between now and February.

Limiting Your Risk In AIG

The simplest way to limit your risk in AIG would be to sell your shares. AIG is not a stock that will be included in a Bulletproof Investing portfolio now, as we eschew falling knives. But if you agree with Wall Street and are bullish on AIG, we'll present two ways of limiting your risk below.

In both cases, we'll assume you own 1,000 shares of AIG and can tolerate a decline of no more than 13% over the next several months.

Uncapped Upside, Higher Cost

As of Thursday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, puts to hedge 1,000 shares of AIG against a greater-than-13% drop by mid-February.

As you can see above, the cost of this put protection was $1,350, or 2.32% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts). Note that the 13% decline threshold includes the hedging cost, so you'd be down 10.68%, not including the hedging cost.

Capped Upside, Lower Cost

This was the optimal collar, as of Thursday's close, to hedge 1,000 shares of AIG against a >13% decline by mid-February while not capping your potential upside at less than 9% by then.

As you can see above, the put leg of this collar uses the same strike as the optimal puts above, so the cost is the same: $1,350, or 2.32% of position value. But the income generated by selling the call leg was $590, or 1.01% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the bid price of the calls).

So your net cost would have been $760, or 1.3% of position value, assuming you placed both trades at the worst end of their respective spreads.

Conclusion

We don't like AIG here, based on its price action alone. But if you own it, and are bullish on it, consider limiting your risk by hedging. If you want the same level of protection with lower hedging cost, consider lowering your cap to 7% over the same time frame. As of Thursday's close, that would have lowered the net cost of a similar optional collar to less than 0.4% of position value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.