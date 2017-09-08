NewLink Genetics Data Catches Wall Street By Surprise

The fact that the drug candidate could potentially lead to enhanced patient outcomes without the added toxicity of ipilimumab plus nivolumab should result in a continued march higher for the share price.

Shares fell by as much as 65% since I stated that the best was yet to come in April.

Shares of NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) fell by as much as 65% after I stated in late April that the best was yet to come. Much of the loss was due to disappointing data from a mid-stage trial involving its IDO pathway inhibitor indoximod in combination with Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with advanced melanoma. With a disease control rate that didn't show much improvement over Keytruda alone, it appeared that Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was the clear winner in the space. To make matters worse, in July, Genentech notified the company that it would be returning rights to IDO inhibitor GDC-0919 and cancel its previous license agreement.

NLNK data by YCharts

Keys to my original thesis included the following:

The stock appeared to be trading at an unjustified discount considering data wasn't as bad as it was made out to be.

60 evaluable patients received indoximod plus pembrolizumab, resulting in a 52% objective response rate (ORR) and a 73% disease control rate (DCR). However, this patient population included those with ocular melanoma (excluded in other trials as these patients are more difficult to treat) and taking them out of the equation resulted in a significantly better ORR of 59% and DCR of 80%.

Indoximod's potential was not limited to melanoma, as several trials had enrolled or were enrolling patients across several indications, including pancreatic cancer and malignant brain tumors.

In September, shares have jumped close to 75% on the heels of a positive press release regarding the very same combination of indoximod and pembrolizumab in patients with advanced melanoma, as improvements in the complete response rate (CR) and overall response rate (ORR) over previously presented caught Wall Street by surprise. The former measure increased from 12% (6/51 patients) to 20% (10/51 patients) while progression-free survival (PFS) by RECIST criteria was 56% at one year. DCR rose from 73% previously to 80%.

Figure 2: Highlighted data from indoximod + pembrolizumab combination study (Source: Corporate Press Release)

There were three grade 3 serious adverse events possibly due to indoximod, with those three patients discontinuing treatment as a result.

Data will be in the spotlight during an oral presentation at the Third International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference in Germany on September 9th. The fact that the drug candidate could potentially lead to enhanced patient outcomes without the added toxicity of ipilimumab plus nivolumab should result in a continued march higher for the share price (after a secondary offering).

Figure 3: Indoximod plus PD-1 response and survival in advanced melanoma (Source: Corporate Presentation)

It's important to note that the company already has a design in mind for a planned pivotal trial to enroll 600 patients with stage III unresectable and metastatic stage IV melanoma. The study would randomize patients to receive indoximod in combination with pembrolizumab or nivolumab as compared to a PD-1 inhibitor alone, with co-primary endpoints being PFS and overall survival. It wouldn't take too long for the trial to get underway, with full enrollment expected possibly by the end of 2018.

Other Information

Second-quarter results revealed cash and equivalents of $107.8 million with net loss of $16.7 million for the period. Management has guided to end the year with $75 million in cash on the balance sheet.

Another upcoming catalyst is updated data from mid-stage study of indoximod plus gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer, which should be presented near year-end or in early 2018.

Incyte Corporation was long seen as the winner in the IDO space, but shares have decreased 1% during the regular session and almost 3% after hours in reaction to the unexpected news. Over the next week and further out, the market will dictate the appropriate response as the news is digested - for now I see it as a win-win for both as further validation has been provided for this promising class of treatments. It's worth mentioning that recent results for Incyte's epacadostat in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced melanoma were quite comparable, with similar median progression-free survival and PFS rates. While definitely not apples to apples, keep in mind that NewLink's trial included patients with ocular melanoma (more difficult to treat). ORR and DCR appear to be in a similar range as well.

Final Thoughts

Readers who are interested in the story could initiate a small pilot position in the near term, waiting for the inevitable secondary offering to possibly offer a dip to add shares.

The key risk going forward is dilution, as it remains to be seen how much cash management wants to get its hands on going forward. Considering there is a pivotal program to be launched as it goes it alone, I am betting the sum will be considerable. Disappointing data with ongoing trials in other indications, particularly in pancreatic cancer to be reported in the near term, is also a key risk. Setbacks in getting the pivotal program initiated would also be a cause for concern.

