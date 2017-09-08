Exxon Mobil: The Best You've Got

Exxon might not be my first choice as a standalone investment, but I believe that it has a place in a diversified portfolio.

Exxon Mobil's stock (XOM) is not having a good 2017; but then again, the entire energy sector is doing poorly. Despite rebounding commodity prices in 2017, I've repeated warned investors that the valuation is simply too high. Now we are seeing valuation multiples pulling back. Exxon's forward P/E ratio has contracted from 26x at the beginning of the year to 23x today, but should that entice you? I believe that the answer depends on your motivation for buying the stock. If you are interested in Exxon hoping for it to go up no matter what, then I believe that you should not invest; but if you simply want optimal exposure to the energy sector, then you may wish to put some money in the stock.

Sector Woes

The issue that plagued Exxon's stock is industry wide. Investors had hoped that the rapid increase in commodity prices would continue; instead, they stagnated as I have predicted (please see "Oil Bulls Should Accept Defeat"). High expectations followed by the commodity market's failure to deliver ensured the sector's demise in 2017.

For Exxon, this resulted in repeated downward revisions of earnings estimates.

The problem isn't that Exxon is on the verge of a secular decline, investors were merely too optimistic. They had good excuses however, as Exxon's financials did significantly improve in early 2017. First-quarter net income more than doubled year over year from $1.8 billion to $4.0 billion, mainly driven by the rebound in the upstream segment, which saw earnings grow from $756 million to $2.3 billion. What was particularly encouraging is that domestic upstream was on the cusp of breaking even (loss of $18 million).

Given the fact that everyone was expecting commodity prices to continue to rise, it doesn't take long for a bull to figure out that every $1/bbl increase in oil could add a whopping $46 million of pre-tax profit per quarter in the U.S. alone based on Q1's domestic production rate of 513 Mbbl/day. Because the market is forward looking, all of this upside is getting baked into expectations that as we now know, have failed to materialize, as the whole "$70/bbl by year-end" hasn't played out. It's important to recognize that unrealistic expectations significantly contributed to the decline of Exxon's stock in 2017 because there is nothing wrong with the business itself. The company is operating at a level that is reflective of the current commodity environment; if commodity prices don't increase, profits will remain stagnant.

Unfortunately, I don't see the problem getting resolved anytime soon. That's because the stock is still too high in my opinion. In the chart below we can see that the stock hasn't fallen that much compared to its level in 2013 despite significant deterioration in earnings and oil prices.

To me this means that investors are still optimistic about a surge in commodity prices that I do not see materializing any time soon. The only cure for high expectations are lower prices, so if you ask me whether Exxon would do well on an absolute basis going forward, my answer would be a resounding "no."

The Best You've Got

Unlike the Core Value Portfolio, many investors prefer to have a highly diversified portfolio. For such investors, I believe that Exxon is an excellent choice for obtaining energy exposure. The stock's relative performance against the benchmark Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) speaks for itself.

Like I've mentioned in previous articles, Exxon's diversified operation across the entire energy value chain ensures that it can generate profits in all but the harshest commodity environments. This means that unlike a typical E&P player, Exxon can truly be viewed as a long-term investment rather than a vehicle with which one would use to speculate on commodity prices. The most recent commodity downturn wiped out many E&P players -- e.g., Vanguard Natural Resources (NYSE:VNR) and Linn Energy (OTCQB:LNGG) -- and many others have yet to recover (e.g., Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK)). I believe that Exxon will never face such problems; because if a diversified company like Exxon can't survive, no one else can. This is a bit of a paradox as before the industry ever reach such a point, supply must decrease (i.e. competitors going bankrupt), commodities prices will rebound, and Exxon will emerge as the leader once again.

Takeaway

Whether you should have a position in Exxon depends entirely on your motive. If you are gunning for absolute return, then I believe that the entire energy sector should be off-limits. But should you wish to have exposure to the energy sector for the long-term, then I believe that Exxon can serve that purpose wonderfully. No matter what happens in the commodity market, Exxon will be among the handful of energy stocks that can maintain profitability over the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.