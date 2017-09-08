Royal Gold Vs. GDX

Although GDX is less expensive to hedge, Royal Gold offers higher potential upside, in our estimation, and a better reward-versus-risk profile when hedged.

This week, we do have a gold name in our top-10: Royal Gold. Here we contrast it with GDX, of which it is a component.

We mentioned recently that Portfolio Armor was moderately bullish on GDX, though not as bullish on it as it was on GLD. Neither was one of our top names though.

Royal Gold Versus GDX

Last month, we noted that our Portfolio Armor system was less bullish on the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), than the gold-tracking SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD). Neither ETF made Bulletproof Investing's top ten names though. Now another gold name has made our top ten: the royalty company Royal Gold (RGLD). Although GDX is less expensive to hedge than Royal Gold, Royal Gold offers a better ratio of reward to risk for hedged investors, as we elaborate below.

Royal Gold Compares Itself To GDX

Although Royal Gold is a royalty company, rather than a miner, it is a component of GDX, and it compares itself in terms of performance to GDX, as Seeking Alpha contributor Bram de Haas, operator of the Black Swan Portfolio Marketplace service, noted last spring ("Which Royalty Company To Pick Up"):

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) finances (primarily) precious metal miners through streaming agreements or royalty agreements. Catching up on Royal Gold's latest presentation I came across this slide which prodded me to write this note to update you: It's striking how the company follows the gyrations of the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners Trust ETF (GDX) rather closely over this time frame although Royal Gold did ultimately come out ahead.



Bram de Haas went on to note that RGLD has outperformed GDX by a wider margin over the longer term. Below is a 10-year comparison for both, which is relevant to our method of security selection, which we'll expand on in a moment.



Bram also discussed Royal Gold's valuation, which isn't of concern to us, as we don't use valuation metrics in our selection process, and concluded that Royal Gold belonged on gold investors' watch lists, to consider buying after a decline. Our Portfolio Armor system works the other way: it prefers securities that have been trending up in price.

Our System's Current Take On RGLD

In our GDX article last week, we mentioned how our system comes up with its potential return estimates. We'll recap it quickly here, for those who missed it, using RGLD as our example this time.

Our system uses underlying price history as well as option sentiment to estimate potential returns for securities over the next six months. In a nutshell, we start with the assumption that any security is going to begin to revert to its long-term mean return, and we test that assumption by gauging the market for options expiring about six months out on the security. The gauge we use is to attempt to hedge the security against a greater-than-9% decline with an optimal, or least-expensive collar. For there to be an optimal collar available, a couple of conditions have to be met:

There needs to be a bid on call options above the current market price of the underlying security ("out of the money").

The cost of the put protection on the security, minus what you're able to sell the call leg for, has to be less than 9% of your underlying position value (since it wouldn't make sense to pay more than 9% to hedge when you are attempting to limit your downside risk to a decline of less than 9%).

The screen capture below from Portfolio Armor's admin panel shows our system's take on RGLD as of Thursday's close.





The Long Term Return shown there is the average 6-month return for RGLD over the last 10 years (the same period shown in the chart above, comparing it to GDX). The Short Term Return is its performance over the last 6 months, and the "6m Exp Return" is the mean of the two, 28%. Since Portfolio Armor was able to find an optimal collar against a >9% drop for RGLD using 28% as a cap, 28% is also RGLD's "Adj. Exp Return", which is how potential return is labeled on our site's admin panel. The number which put RGLD in our site's top ten was the one in the "Net Exp Return" column, which represents the stock's potential return net of its hedging cost when collared against a >9% decline.

Our System's Current Take On GDX

Recall that GDX had a negative total return over the last 10 years in our comparison chart above. You can see that reflected in its Long Term Return below.

Note that GDX's potential return of 8.2% is significantly lower than RGLD's, but its hedging cost is lower too. Let's see how the hedging cost changes for both as we loosen the hedges a bit, protecting against >13% declines instead of >9% ones.

Hedging RGLD And GDX Against >13% Declines

Although we scan for optimal collars against 9% decline thresholds for the "sanity check" component of our security selection process, we're going to assume that if you're a gold investor, you've got a greater risk tolerance than that. So we'll scan for optimal collars for RGLD and GDX against >13% declines below. Note that although the RGLD hedge here expires in April and the GDX hedge expires in March, an investor in one of our portfolios would exit his position in early March either way, because our method is to hold for 6 months or until just before the hedge expires, whichever comes first. The potential return estimates shown above are based on 6-month holding periods.

Hedging RGLD

As of Thursday's close, this was the optimal collar to hedge RGLD against a greater-than-13% decline by late-April, while not capping your potential upside at less than 28% by then.

The cost of the put leg, as you can see above, was 5.05% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts). But the income generated from selling the call leg below would have been 1.45% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the bid price of the calls).

So the net cost of the RGLD optimal collar would have been 3.6% of position value.

Hedging GDX

This was the optimal collar to hedge GDX against a greater-than-13% decline by mid-March, while not capping your potential upside at less than 8.2% by then.

The cost of the put leg, above, was 3.18% of position value, but the income generated from selling the call leg, below would have been higher: 5.02% of position value (calculated conservatively, in both cases, as with RGLD).

So the net cost of collaring GDX would have been negative: -1.84%.

Conclusion: Higher Reward Versus Risk For RGLD

The worst-case scenario in both cases is a decline of 13% (the decline threshold includes positive hedging cost, so, in a worst-case scenario, RGLD would be down 13% including the cost of hedging, or down 9.4% not including the hedging cost).

To determine the best-case scenario, we need to subtract the hedging cost. For RGLD that would be 28% - 3.6% = 24.4%.

For GDX that would be 8.2% - (-1.84%) = 8.2% + 1.84% = 10.04%.

So although GDX has a negative hedging cost, its best-case scenario here, 10.04%, is less than half RGLD's best-case scenario of 24.4%. Gold bulls looking to maximize return versus risk should consider RGLD.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.