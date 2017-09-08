Retirement: We're Making Some Changes - Part 1

You might just want to try it for yourself, sometime

Introduction:

I never realized how much “retirement” could change things. For many of you who haven’t retired yet, let me just say this. You cannot imagine the changes that will come and you have no idea how the things you value so much, while working, will cease to be of any interest to you at all.

Some say it’s a perspective of life change. I don’t know what to call it, exactly, but there is a certain peace that comes with having spent a lifetime preparing for retirement and having met the different goals that you set for yourself, way back when this journey began.

I’m not going to go into all the changes, because that would be a lot like trying to give your kid a lecture on “lessons of life.” There is no point in doing that, because no one will really listen or even care about your life lessons.

And that’s good. You have to experience this thing for yourself to even begin to have an appreciation for the difference between working and being retired. You have to experience it for yourself.

My Main Focus:

I find that I don’t really get the same thrill out of investing in the stock market that I used to get. Finding some stock that was “on sale” and a “screaming buy” just doesn’t get me as excited as it used to. Not that the race is over or anything, but it’s just different.

As a Dividend Growth Investor, I have always looked for stocks that met a specific criteria. I wanted to buy companies that:

Were priced at a value. That is, “on sale” as it pertains to my own stock fundamentals. Increased dividends annually. Stocks that had a history of increasing dividends at least for 5 years in a row. Increased dividends annually at a rate that was greater than inflation. Like with a job, one would think that it would be reasonable to have an annual increase in salary that exceeded inflation. Have the earnings growth to continue raising dividends, into the future. Let’s face it, there are no guarantees, but the likely probability is something to focus in on. Were companies that I wanted to own for a long period of time. Sometimes price appreciation takes time, but with DG stocks, the reinvestments of dividends has a way of compounding the value of a given position over time.

Favorite Metrics:

Every investor has his or her own way of defining value. Some use fundamental tools, some use technical tools, and some use a combination of both. Within each discipline of stock valuation, individual investors will place more weight on a specific metric than another.

To one investor who values “free cash flow” as his make it or break it metric, another investor may have something other than free cash flow, that helps confirm his or her own decision to make a purchase of a given company.

My favorite metric is to compare the current dividend to the 5 year historic average dividend as a sorting metric to find potential value. The metric looks for companies that meet the generally accepted Dividend Growth Investing standards, but brings another dimension to the mix.

In a nutshell, when a given Dividend Growth Stock has a current yield that is in excess of its 5 year historic average yield, it “might” be a value and should garner additional study.

I wrote an article about this dividend paradigm and you can review it here.

So, What Does The Dividend Yield Tell Me?

Well, the one thing it tells me is that when the current yield is greater than the 5 year historic average yield for the company, that company may be priced at a value.

It also tells me that when the current dividend yield is less than the 5 year historic average, that the company might be overvalued.

So, if the current dividend is greater than the 5 year historic average, you have a number of options.

The options as to what you might do are pretty varied here.

If you do not own any shares in the company, you might decide that this metric indicates as value point and you may choose to initiate a position. That is what I did with 11 companies that we purchased in 2016 and 5 companies that we purchased in 2017.

All of those purchases were “new” purchases of stock in companies that I did not already own in my taxable account.

If you currently have a position in the company, you might decide to add additional shares and average up or average down, depending on your starting cost basis for the existing position based on the yield metric indicating that the company is currently a value.

There are some companies in this “new portfolio” that meet this second option. They are still priced at a value, as measured by the yield metric and could be candidates for additional share purchases.

Then we have the opposite side of the equation. Using that same universe of stocks purchased in 2016 and stocks purchased in 2017, the dividend yield metric might be indicating a current “overvalued” reality.

Again, the options are many. We could buy more shares of the overvalued (and appreciated) companies, we could stay put and do nothing with those overvalued holdings other than collect the dividends, or we can sell those overvalued positions and capture the capital gain.

And, I’m sure that readers can come up with even more scenarios, but let’s focus on the here and now.

My Investment Accounts:

I own 3 different investment accounts.

The 1st account and oldest one, is a traditional IRA. That account has not been funded with any new money since 2010, but stocks held in the IRA are actively managed and there have been sales and purchases made in that account since its inception.

The 2nd account is a Roth IRA that was begun in 2010. I fund this account at the maximum contribution allowed and have been doing that since the inception of the account. There is a matching Roth for my wife.

My 3rd account is a taxable investment account that I’ve written about and we call it The Perfect Portfolio. It was created as an income portfolio for my mother to replace CD interest and has morphed into an expanded portfolio of stocks that currently provides me with incremental income to my Social Security.

Recent Transactions:

To illustrate the dividend yield metric that I use as a valuation tool, I am going to discuss 4 companies that I recently sold. These companies are not in The Perfect Portfolio, but they are in my IRA and both Roth Accounts.

CSX Corporation (CSX):

The dividend yield metric indicated that CSX was priced at a value when the dividend was greater than 2.5%, back in 2013.

The next time that CSX became a value, as measured by the dividend yield metric was in 2016, when the yield rose to 3%. At that point in time, the price for CSX had dropped to $22.50 a share.



The dividend yield for CSX has dropped significantly from the high point, which is indicative of the price appreciation in the company.

At the end of July 2017, I decided to sell my position in CSX, based on the opinion that CSX had become overvalued.

Caterpillar (CAT):

Another position in my IRA was Caterpillar (CAT). When looking at the dividend yield chart, CAT became a potential value when the dividend yield exceeded 3.5%, but became a "screaming" value for those investors who made purchases at a 4% or greater yield.

Since early 2016, CAT has has some very good price appreciation and that took the yield down to a more "normal" yield of 2.6%.

At the end of July, the decision was made that CAT had become overvalued and our position was sold.

Deere and Company (DE):

Deere (DE) began to present itself as a value in late 2014 when the dividend yield rose above 2.5%. In late 2015, the yield for DE rose above 3% and that was a value point for the company.

Again, consistent with CSX and CAT, the increase in price for DE resulted in the dividend yield falling back to more consistent historic yield for the company and in July 2017, the decision to sell DE was made, because we viewed it as being overvalued.

Norfolk Southern (NSC):

In late 2012 and into 2013, Norfolk Southern (NSC) presented itself as a potential value, based on the dividend yield being over 3.25%. By 2015, investor who use this metric would have seen NSC as being overvalued, based on the dividend yield falling to under 2%.

In late 2015, the yield for NSC rose back above 3% and in 2016, the yield for NSC was 3.5% which indicated a buy somewhere along that range of 35-3.5% yield.

Those investors who purchased NSC with a 3.5% yield fared well and now, the price appreciation for NSC has the yield back to more "normal" rates of around 2%, which is an indication of an overvalued position.

In July of 2017, the decision was made to sell NSC as we viewed the company as being overvalued at that time.

A Summary of Sorts:

I did not intend to write about these stocks and our transactions with each position, as they have not been part of my ongoing series that is built around The Perfect Portfolio.

Suffice to say, while I am happy with the profits made through the sale of each position, the point of illustrating these four holdings is not about congratulating myself on having great returns for each holding.

Instead, the illustration is meant to demonstrate the yield metric and how that metric can help you discover companies that are undervalued or overvalued, based on this particular metric.

There is no other agenda with using these four examples.

In other words, the profits made here are not the gist of the story. The gist of the story is this yield metric, how it helps you to find value, and how it helps you to manage your holdings.

That's the point.

Conclusion:

As I've aged, I've discovered a fascination with the idea of preservation of capital. While each of these companies were bought at a very attractive yield point and while each company added a significant amount of dividend income (tax deferred income) there is going to come a point where Required Minimum Distributions from the IRA will become a reality.

So, the question I asked myself was this. "Based on the current dividend income from each of these four companies, how long would it take to generate the same income from dividends that I can get from the sale?"

So, assuming a position of 200 shares of CAT, the dividend income with a $3.12 dividend would produce $624 in dividend income over the next 12 months.

With a cost basis of $73.50 a share for the 200 shares of CAT or $14,700 and a sale price of $113.39 a share for those same 200 shares or $22,678 from the sale, the net profit is $7978.00.

That sale netted me 12.78 years of dividends (based on the current $624) in one fell swoop.

And, let's be aware that CAT is not a company that is part of the Champions, Contenders and Challenger list, either.

And, I would imagine that there will be a point in time where CAT will become a value stock, once again.

And even though the stock closed today at $117 a share vs. the $113 a share I sold it for? Think "horseshoes and hand grenades." You aren't going to always catch a bottom, nor are you always going to catch a top. It's all good, man.

In our next article, we will be looking at the stocks we purchased in 2016 and what the yield metric is telling us. In keeping with the notion of transparency and sharing my thoughts BEFORE acting on them, I will keep things specific, to the point, and relevant as you already know, if you have been following along, the dates we made our purchases, the price we paid, and the number of shares we acquired with each of those purchases.

Should be fun.

