McKesson Ventures Leads $25 Million Financing Round For Truveris

McKesson has been actively investing in promising mid- to late-stage healthcare IT and digital health startups, to stay on top of the many changes in healthcare processes.

Truveris has developed an end-to-end pharmacy benefits management [PBM] system that helps numerous market participants reduce costs and increase transparency.

Pharmaceuticals and medical supplier McKesson (MCK) has led a $25 million investment round via its venture unit in Truveris.

Truveris has created a platform that helps increase transparency and lower costs for pharmaceutical sales and service.

McKesson has been actively investing in healthcare IT and digital health startups, which are commercializing the next generation of disruptive health system innovations.

Investee Company

New York-based Truveris was founded in 2009 to develop an end-to-end system for the pharmaceuticals supply chain through to the consumer.

Management is headed by CEO Faisal Mushtaq, who has been with the firm since September 2016 and was previously SVP & General Manager - Payer/Life Sciences Business at Allscripts (MDRX).

Below is a brief video about Truveris’ approach to Pharmacy Benefits Management:

(Source: Truveris)

Truveris offers primarily four solutions:

TruBid - Organizes the PBM RFP process

TruBid Express - Online marketplace for SME’s to bid on PBM projects

Renewal Optimizer - Helps employers ‘get a better renewal offer ’

’ Patient Access Programs - Data analytics to help employers optimize program benefits for employees

Investment Terms and Rationale

Along with McKesson leading the round, other investors included Canaan Partners, New Leaf Venture Partners, Tribeca Partners, and New Atlantic Ventures.

Valuation for the current round wasn’t disclosed. Truveris has now raised more than $54 million in funding since 2011.

McKesson has been reasonably active in a leading role, which isn’t that common among corporate investors.

The group counts 16 companies in its current portfolio, and all are in the healthcare IT/digital health space.

McKesson invested in Truveris because its platform evens the playing field for employers wanting to have the most transparency from PBM bidders.

It also covers the entire pharmaceutical ecosystem, so helps biopharmaceutical firms decide when to subsidize patient assistance efforts.

As Truveris CEO Faisal Mushtaq stated in the deal announcement,

This strategic investment enables us to rapidly expand the availability of our platform so we can help more organizations reduce costs and improve access to medications. The continuing support from our existing investors underscores their confidence in our strategy, technology, and the team we are building at Truveris.

Below is a graphic indicating McKesson Ventures’ investment history (click to enlarge),

(Source: Mattermark)

The graphic indicates that McKesson Ventures sticks to its healthcare and digital health Industries focus. It also invests primarily in B2B business model companies and tends to invest in later stages of startup development - Series B, C and Later stages. Companies located in the Bay Area and Boston accounted for 51% of McKesson’s investment activity to date.

McKesson is deploying a steady investment approach by investing in leading startups in the healthcare IT and digital health space.

The impetus for this has no doubt been the passage of the Affordable Care Act, which incentivized health supply chain participants to digitize their operations, while providing a significant shake-up of the industry in many respects.

Accordingly, McKesson management has responded adroitly to these changes, which present opportunities to capitalize on, and they haven’t hesitated to invest in major new technologies with the potential to disrupt the status quo.

