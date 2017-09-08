$18 Silver Might Never Be Seen Again

Silver (NYSE:SLV) is up a whopping 13% since July 7th. A lot of precious metals bulls have been waiting for a pullback in this complex, but both the metals and miners (NYSE:GDX) continue to grind higher. We continue to hold our core position and have been itching for a daily low to take place over the past few weeks so that we could add, but to no avail. This first daily cycle of this intermediate cycle is now two months old, which means it is well beyond the typical daily cycle duration of around 32-35 days.

However, the cycle is stretching it would seem because of the sustained weakness in the U.S. dollar. The greenback looks sick and can't seem to catch a bid at present. In fact, as the chart illustrates below, the U.S. dollar is now trading firmly below its 2016 lows, which is worrying for dollar bulls. If the steep slide in the greenback continues, it's going to be very easy for the silver and the rest of the precious metals complex to rally going forward.

Mario Draghi's recent comments did nothing to stop the euro from gaining against the dollar, as the EUR/USD currency pair firmly went over 1.20 in the wake of his comments. In these types of market conditions, it would seem the risk is to be out of the precious metals market. If you think the silver cycle is stretching, just look at the dollar cycle, which has been in free fall for going on six months now.

The difference between a rally out of an intermediate low compared to one of of a daily low is significant. Swing traders often make the mistake of selling too early in the initial innings of a daily cycle, instead of holding on to their positions. Just go back to the powerful thrust silver had at the start of 2016. Both the weekly stochastics and momentum indicators remained overbought for a considerable period of time before price eventually rolled over.

Those conditions seem very similar to the trading behavior silver is demonstrating at present. In my experience, Technicals are only accurate when evaluating daily bottoms and daily tops. Rallies out of intermediate bottoms can really stretch, especially if the dollar is acting as a strong tailwind. As such, this is why you need some core positions at present.

Silver's long-term sentiment is not that high at present (under 60), but gold's (NYSEARCA:GLD) is at the 65 level. Gold's intermediate sentiment reached 68 back in April when its last intermediate cycle topped, and 75 when its powerful 2016 intermediate rally topped. I believe silver investors should continue to watch gold's long-term sentiment for a number of reasons.

Both silver and the mining complex will invariably follow gold's lead. Even if silver's sentiment does not increase at the same rate gold does in the forthcoming weeks, the price of silver should follow gold. Therefore, if gold's sentiment readings make it over 70 in the first daily cycle, that would be the most probable position for a daily cycle top in silver. There are two ways one could play a daily cycle decline. One would be to switch the core position back to an unleveraged one. The other option would be to exit the core position and reenter at the next daily low.

Therefore, the next week should show a lot in the precious metals market. The next daily cycle low will come. Now is not the time to chase. Patience is required at present.

