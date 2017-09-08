Highlighting Diversity Of Retail REITs For Intrepid Investors

2017 year to date performance for REITs reveals the extent of underperformance of the Retail REITs sector, with the average of 19 Retail REITs included in REITMonitor Index down (14%) on average year to date, compared to REITMonitor Index average REIT sector gain of 4% through September 1, 2017. (REITMonitor Index tracks 88 REITs with total market cap of $930 billion. Performance is analyzed by REIT sectors, noting standout performers and underperformers triggering investor response - see charts below).

Retail REITs included in the S&P 500 Index show a full range of investor despair. Here are the 7 Retail REITs included in the S&P 500 Index, ranked highest to lowest by year to date stock price performance:

Realty Income (O) +1% Regency Centers (REG) (6%) Federal Realty (FRT) (10%) Simon Property Group (SPG) (11%) GGP Inc (GGP) (15%) Kimco Realty (KIM) (21%) Macerich (NYSE:MAC) (25%)

Compared to S&P 500 Index +11%

Investors in mid-cap and small-cap stocks may wish to consider the following Retail REITs, ranked highest to lowest by by year to date performance:

National Retail Properties (NNN) (5%) Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI) (10%) Washington Prime Group (WPG) (19%) Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) (22%) Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) (29%) CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL) (29%) Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) (34%) DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) (35%)

While sanguine investors may consider 2017 Retail REIT performance as offering exceptional opportunities, it is wise to consider numerous challenges faced by tenants of Retail REITs:

Declining traffic at anchor department stores impacting mall tenants JC Penney (NYSE:JCP) reported same store sales for latest quarter down (1.3%), reversing previous improvement; Macy's (NYSE:M) reported comp store sales down (2.8%); Sears (SHLD) latest comp store sales decreased (13.2%), continuing 5 year trend towards disaster.

Online sales now extend to groceries Wal-Mart (WMT) 2016 acquisition of Jet.com for $3.3 billion brought traditional grocery retailing head-to-head against online giants. Recent merger of Amazon with Whole Foods Markets for $13.7 billion was followed by immediate price reductions on groceries and produce, highlighting the appeal of home deliveries.

Tenant bankruptcies exceeded expectations for 2017 While Retail REITs are still working to release space from 2016 bankruptcy of Sports Authority, the list of 2017 bankruptcies for strip malls now includes Gander Mountain, Payless ShoeSource and RadioShack (second time since 2015), while Shopko is struggling. List of 2017 mall bankruptcies has grown to include The Limited, Gymboree, rue21, hhgregg (NYSE:HGG) and Wet Seal (NASDAQ:WTSL) (second time since 2015). Mall bankruptcies during 2016 included Aeropostale (NYSE:ARO), Pacific Sunwear (NASDAQ:PSUN) and American Apparel.

In fairness, it is important to remember that each of these tenant challenges for Retail REITs is offset by mitigating factors:

Anchor department stores contribute little to total rents Simon Property Group (SPG) shows that each of the major anchor tenants contributes less than 0.5% to total rents, compared to as much as 3.0% for key mall tenants such as Gap Inc (GPS) and L Brands (LB), each with several brands or retail concepts.

Key online retailers have started to invest in mall locations Amazon (AMZN) is a new entrant to urban and suburban malls nationwide, offering a showcase for Amazon branded products, including e-book readers, phones and tablets, as well as online ordering stations for all Amazon website goods and services. Tech giants Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) have also found a warm welcome from mall shoppers, who enjoy person-to-person support only available in-store. Gap (GPS) acquired Athleta in 2008 for its online and mail-order services, and has expanded Athleta to 120 in-store retail locations. Other online retailers adding in-store locations include Bonobos, Warby Parker, Fabletics, UNTUCKit and Frank & Oak.

Traditional in-store retailers have embraced online sales GGP Inc shows investors that online sales now contribute 10%-50% of total sales for traditional retailers. In-store retailers view omnichannel retailing as offering key advantage, as shoppers decide on purchases and order online from home for in-store pick-up, avoiding shipping charges to achieve lowest possible cost. Trips to pick up online orders enable additional purchases.

Tenant bankruptcies open the way for higher rents Tenant turnover is normal for Retail REITs, providing the opportunity for higher rents on re-leasing. Rental rate increases of 20%-40% typically follow tenant bankruptcies, also adding to diversity of tenant base, although the risk profile of new tenants may be higher. Redevelopment of vacant anchor space has been particularly helpful in generating traffic from entertainment venues, as well as providing much higher returns for Retail REIT joint ventures with former anchor tenants.

Featured Large Cap Stock:

Regency Centers $65, Market Cap $11.1 billion, Yield 3.3%

Regency Centers is now the largest Retail REIT with a portfolio focused almost exclusively on grocery anchored shopping centers. Regency Centers is the Retail REIT most recently added to the S&P 500 Index, moving up from S&P 400 Index in March 2017, following $5.9 billion merger with Equity One. Regency Centers outperformed the Retail REIT sector year to date for 2017, trading down only (6%) as merger was consolidated. Combined portfolio includes 428 shopping centers with 54.2 million square feet of retail space. Regency Centers reported FFO growth of 8% for 2016, while latest guidance for FFO for 2017 indicates growth of 5%-6%. Dividends were increased 3% during both 2016 and 2017, now providing 3.3% annual yield for large cap investors.

Featured Mid Cap Stock:

Kimco Realty $20, Market Cap $8.4 billion, Yield 5.5%

Kimco Realty has achieved an exceptional record of long term portfolio growth and total return as a Retail REIT. With a portfolio of 510 shopping centers totaling 84 million square feet of space in 34 states and Puerto Rico, Kimco Realty offers investors a clear view of trends affecting big box retailers, as well as grocery anchored strip malls and community centers. Kimco Realty reported FFO growth of 3% for 2016, while guidance for 2017 indicates growth flat to up 3%, reflecting recent divestitures of non-US properties. Kimco Realty increased dividends by 7% during 2016 and by 5% during 2017. Stock price decrease of (21%) year to date for 2017 makes current yield of 5.5% a record for this consistent growth performer.

Featured Small Cap Stock:

Tanger Factory Outlet $65, Market Cap $2.4 billion, Yield 5.6%

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers offers investors unique opportunity to participate in the continued appeal of the factory outlet center portion of Retail REIT portfolios. Stock price decrease of (34%) year to date for 2017 offers exceptional opportunity for small cap investors. Portfolio includes 43 outlet centers located in 21 states and Canada, with a total of 14.8 million square feet of retail space. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported FFO growth of 7% for 2016, driven by portfolio expansion. Guidance for FFO for 2017 indicates growth up 1%-3%. New factory outlet centers to open during 2018 should drive faster FFO growth. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers increased dividends by 16% for 2016 and by 34% for 2017, aided by reduced capital spending requirements. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers provides current annual dividend yield of 5.6%, above average for Retail REITs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.